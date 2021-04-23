Celebrity Pets

Get the latest news on celebrity pets and animals from PEOPLE

Most Recent

Kaitlin Olson Says She 'Always Connected with Animals' More Than People: They 'Fall Into My Life'

Kaitlin Olson Says She 'Always Connected with Animals' More Than People: They 'Fall Into My Life'
Emmy-nominated actress Kaitlin Olson tells PEOPLE about teaming up with the Animal Wellness Foundation to give foster animals "a stable place to get comfortable, and thrive, and live" in her spare room
Salma Hayek's Pet Rescue Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head: 'He Didn't Scream'

Salma Hayek's Pet Rescue Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head: 'He Didn't Scream'
"That happens sometimes when you have guests in this house," said Salma Hayek, who has a pet rescue owl named Kering
David Beckham Shares Shirtless Video of Himself Training His Family's Dog Fig: 'Fig Loves High Fives'

David Beckham Shares Shirtless Video of Himself Training His Family's Dog: 'Fig Loves High Fives'
David Beckham and his family welcomed Fig, an English cocker spaniel, into their home in October 2018
NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and His 'Chill' Dog Asher Want to Make Pet Ownership Easier for Everyone

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and His 'Chill' Dog Asher Want to Make Pet Ownership Easier for Everyone
NASCAR Driver and DoorDash partner Bubba Wallace has teamed up with his dog Asher to share the news about DoorDash's new partnership with PetSmart
Tara Lipinski Posts Touching Tribute to Dog: 'I'm So Lucky He Was Mine' 

Tara Lipinski Posts Touching Tribute to Dog: 'I'm So Lucky He Was Mine' 
The former Olympic figure skater shared last year that her adorable dog, Dublin, is fighting two forms of cancer
Margaret Cho Says Her Pets 'Rescued' Her: They 'Taught Me About Unconditional Love'

Margaret Cho Says Her Pets 'Rescued' Her: They 'Taught Me About Unconditional Love'
Margaret Cho tells PEOPLE about living with her chosen family, including her Chihuahua dog Lucia and two sphynx cats, Sacre Coeur and Sarang
Advertisement

More Celeb Pets

Meet the Gorgeous Human and Canine Faces Helping Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Pups on Vanderpump Dogs

Meet the Gorgeous Human and Canine Faces Helping Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Pups on Vanderpump Dogs
Sofia Vergara Says Her Dog Bubbles Acts Like Joe Manganiello's Mistress: 'She Hates Me'

Sofia Vergara Says Her Dog Bubbles Acts Like Joe Manganiello's Mistress: 'She Hates Me'
Sofia Vergara described the hilarious relationship her dog Bubbles has with her husband Joe Manganiello on The Tonight Show
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Mourns Death of Beloved Pet Pig Larry-Steve: 'Completely Heartbroken'

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Mourns Death of Beloved Pet Pig Larry-Steve: 'Completely Heartbroken'
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Video of 'Best Friend' Dodger on the Day They Met

Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Video of 'Best Friend' Dodger on the Day They Met
Andy Cohen Reunites with 'Beautiful' Dog Wacha 1 Year After Placing Him in Another Home

Andy Cohen Reunites with 'Beautiful' Dog Wacha 1 Year After Placing Him in Another Home
Bindi Irwin Cuddles with Baby Grace in Sweet Family Photo Featuring Dog Piggy: 'We Love You'

Bindi Irwin Cuddles with Baby Grace in Sweet Family Photo Featuring Dog Piggy: 'We Love You'

Jamie Chung Calls Herself a 'Helicopter Dog Mom' as She Advocates for Pet Cancer Awareness

The actress, who is a dog mom to a miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu mix named Ewok, spoke to PEOPLE about teaming with Petco on a new campaign that spreads awareness about pet cancer detection

All Celebrity Pets

Sharon Osbourne's Former Talk Co-Hosts Show Support After the Embattled Star's Cat Goes Missing

Sharon Osbourne's Former Talk Co-Hosts Show Support After the Embattled Star's Cat Goes Missing
Pets // April 23, 2021
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Daughter North's Pet Lizard Dressed Up for 'Fresh' Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Daughter North's Pet Lizard Dressed Up for 'Fresh' Photo Shoot
Pets // April 22, 2021
After Injuring His Front Paws, TikTok Star Dexter the Dog Masters Walking on His Hind Legs

After Injuring His Front Paws, TikTok Star Dexter the Dog Masters Walking on His Hind Legs
Pets // April 21, 2021
Watch How Doug the Pug 'Snorted Life Into' Netflix's New Movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Watch How Doug the Pug 'Snorted Life Into' Netflix's New Movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pets // April 20, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Brings Her Dog to The Morning Show Set: 'Take Clyde to Work Day'

Jennifer Aniston Brings Her Dog to The Morning Show Set: 'Take Clyde to Work Day'
Pets // April 19, 2021
Lisa Vanderpump Says Her Deep 'Love of Dogs' Prepared Her For Pooch Perfect Judge Role

Lisa Vanderpump Says Her Deep 'Love of Dogs' Prepared Her For Pooch Perfect Judge Role
Pets // April 19, 2021
Taylor Swift Assures Fans Her Cat Meredith Grey Isn't 'Missing,' She's Just 'Really Private' 

Taylor Swift Assures Fans Her Cat Meredith Grey Isn't 'Missing,' She's Just 'Really Private' 
Pets // April 16, 2021
RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She Feels 'Overwhelming Sadness' After the Death of Dog Aston

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She Feels 'Overwhelming Sadness' After the Death of Dog Aston
Pets // April 15, 2021
Trisha Yearwood Worked with Her Rescue Dogs to Create Her New 'Practical and Pretty' Pet Line

Trisha Yearwood Worked with Her Rescue Dogs to Create Her New 'Practical and Pretty' Pet Line
Pets // April 14, 2021
Kerry Washington's Dog Josie, Plus More Celebrity Pets Who Died in 2021

Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021
Pets // May 18, 2021
Michael J. Fox Mourns the Death of His 'Great Dog and Loyal Friend' Gus: 'We'll Miss You'

Michael J. Fox Mourns the Death of His 'Great Dog and Loyal Friend' Gus: 'We'll Miss You'
Pets // April 12, 2021
Netflix's Pet Stars Takes You Inside the Wild and Cuddly World of a Hollywood Pet Talent Company

Netflix's Pet Stars Takes You Inside the Wild and Cuddly World of a Hollywood Pet Talent Company
Pets // April 12, 2021
January Jones Says She Was 'Forced to Bludgeon' a Rattlesnake After One Bit Her Dog: 'I'm Sorry'

January Jones Says She Was 'Forced to Bludgeon' a Rattlesnake After One Bit Her Dog: 'I'm Sorry'
Pets // April 09, 2021
Emmy Rossum Mourns the Death of Her Rescue Dog Cinnamon: 'He Was My Best Boy'

Emmy Rossum Mourns the Death of Her Rescue Dog Cinnamon: 'He Was My Best Boy'
Pets // April 09, 2021
January Jones' Dog Rushed to Animal Hospital After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake: 'Praying for My Pup'

January Jones' Dog Rushed to Animal Hospital After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake: 'Praying for My Pup'
Pets // April 08, 2021
Brad Paisley Details the 'Crazy' Surgery He Performed on His Son Jasper’s Fish: 'He Made it!'

Brad Paisley Details the 'Crazy' Surgery He Performed on His Son Jasper’s Fish: 'He Made it!'
Pets // April 08, 2021
Lauren Graham Says Her Puppy Left Her to Live on a Farm After She 'Fell in Love' with Another Dog

Lauren Graham Says Her Puppy Left Her to Live on a Farm After She 'Fell in Love' with Another Dog
Pets // April 08, 2021
Danielle Staub Mourns the Death of Her 'Precious' Dog Fendi: 'I Am Lost Without You'

Danielle Staub Mourns the Death of Her 'Precious' Dog Fendi: 'I Am Lost Without You'
Pets // April 07, 2021
Bobby Flay and His Cat Nacho Create a Cat Food Brand with Your Feline In Mind: 'We're Thrilled'

Bobby Flay and His Cat Nacho Create a Cat Food Brand with Your Feline In Mind: 'We're Thrilled'
Pets // April 05, 2021
There's Nothing Scary About the 'Precious' and Talented Canine Star of Clarice: 'She's Great'

There's Nothing Scary About the 'Precious' and Talented Canine Star of Clarice: 'She's Great'
Pets // April 02, 2021
Salma Hayek Says Her 'Curious' Pet Rescue Owl Has Great Taste: 'She Like Good Wine, This One'

Salma Hayek Says Her 'Curious' Pet Rescue Owl Has Great Taste: 'She Like Good Wine, This One'
Pets // April 02, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Introducing Her Baby Girl Lyla to Her 26-Year-Old Horse Cinco 'Made My Heart Swell'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Introducing Baby Lyla to Her Horse 'Made My Heart Swell'
Pets // April 02, 2021
Pink Rescues Puppy Named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart: 'Our Newest Family Member'

Pink Rescues Puppy Named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart: 'Our Newest Family Member'
Pets // March 29, 2021
Taraji P. Henson Mourns the Death of Her Dog K-Ball After Post-Surgery Complications: 'I Am a Wreck'

Taraji P. Henson Mourns the Death of Her Dog K-Ball After Post-Surgery Complications: 'I Am a Wreck'
Pets // March 29, 2021
Joe Biden’s Dog Major Is Back at the White House After Training Following Incident with Security

Joe Biden’s Dog Major Is Back at the White House After Training Following Incident with Security
Politics // March 23, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com