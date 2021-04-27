Kaitlin Olson Says She 'Always Connected with Animals' More Than People: They 'Fall Into My Life'
Emmy-nominated actress Kaitlin Olson tells PEOPLE about teaming up with the Animal Wellness Foundation to give foster animals "a stable place to get comfortable, and thrive, and live" in her spare room
Connecticut Family's Cat Killed by Stray Bullet After Drive-by Shooting: 'We're Devastated'
"I thought it was fireworks or firecrackers too close to the house," the homeowner said of the gunshot that killed her 15-year-old cat
Philadelphia Contractor Spends 8 Hours Saving 16 Cats from the Wall of an Abandoned House
The contractor brought the cats that he found on the job to the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia, where they are now recovering and working towards getting adopted
Oregon Woman Calls Out Her Pet for Stealing from Neighbors with 'My Cat Is a Thief' Yard Sign
"When she brings them, she comes to the back door and yowls, like 'Wooooar!' until I come and tell her she’s done a good job," Esme's owner Kate Felmet said of her cat's kleptomaniac behavior.
Netflix Is Going to the Cats and the Dogs this Summer with Shows Designed to Delight Pet Lovers
The second season of the beloved docuseries Dogs and the premiere season of the show Cat People both arrive on Netflix on July 7