Kaitlin Olson Says She 'Always Connected with Animals' More Than People: They 'Fall Into My Life'

Emmy-nominated actress Kaitlin Olson tells PEOPLE about teaming up with the Animal Wellness Foundation to give foster animals "a stable place to get comfortable, and thrive, and live" in her spare room
10 Father's Day Gifts for Cat and Dog Dads Who Are Obsessed with Their Pets

Connecticut Family's Cat Killed by Stray Bullet After Drive-by Shooting: 'We're Devastated'

"I thought it was fireworks or firecrackers too close to the house," the homeowner said of the gunshot that killed her 15-year-old cat
Philadelphia Contractor Spends 8 Hours Saving 16 Cats from the Wall of an Abandoned House

The contractor brought the cats that he found on the job to the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia, where they are now recovering and working towards getting adopted
Oregon Woman Calls Out Her Pet for Stealing from Neighbors with 'My Cat Is a Thief' Yard Sign

"When she brings them, she comes to the back door and yowls, like 'Wooooar!' until I come and tell her she’s done a good job," Esme's owner Kate Felmet said of her cat's kleptomaniac behavior.
Netflix Is Going to the Cats and the Dogs this Summer with Shows Designed to Delight Pet Lovers

The second season of the beloved docuseries Dogs and the premiere season of the show Cat People both arrive on Netflix on July 7
Margaret Cho Says Her Pets 'Rescued' Her: They 'Taught Me About Unconditional Love'

Margaret Cho tells PEOPLE about living with her chosen family, including her Chihuahua dog Lucia and two sphynx cats, Sacre Coeur and Sarang
'Bobcat' Spotted in Penn. School, Prompting an Evacuation, Revealed to Be a Lost House Cat

Volunteers at a local animal shelter determined that the cat that caused a stir at West Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a Clouded Jack — an exotic cat breed that resembles a bobcat
Rescue Pilot Flies 51 At-Risk Cats to New England Shelters for Fresh Start and Forever Homes

Fearless Cat Chases Spooked Coyote Out of a Canadian Parking Lot in Wild Video

Army Sergeant Working to Rescue Stray Cat She Met During Deployment — and Her 3 Kittens

Cat Survives Jumping from the Fifth Floor of a Burning Apartment Building: 'Perfect Landing'

Animal Rescue Has Released 1,000 Feral Cats into Chicago's Streets to Combat City's Rat Problem

The Tree House Humane Society's Cats at Work program is helping Chicago residents find an environmentally friendly, feline solution to handling the city's numerous rats

Over 40 Percent of Pet Parents Look at Their Cat or Dog as a 'Starter Child,' Survey Finds

Pets // April 27, 2021
Sharon Osbourne's Former Talk Co-Hosts Show Support After the Embattled Star's Cat Goes Missing

Pets // April 23, 2021
New Jersey Cat with 'Funky' Face Looking for a Home: 'He's Extra-Cute Exactly the Way He Is'

Pets // April 23, 2021
10 Eco-Friendly Pet Products to Help You Celebrate Earth Day with Your Cat or Dog

Pets // April 21, 2021
Pet Expert on Microchipping Cats and Dogs: It's 'the Safest Way to Find and Keep Your Pets'

Pets // April 20, 2021
Meet the Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking New Homes and Healthier Routines in California

Pets // April 20, 2021
Cat Lost on Swiss Mountain Follows Hikers to 10,000-Foot-Tall Summit for Company and Comfort

Pets // April 19, 2021
Taylor Swift Assures Fans Her Cat Meredith Grey Isn't 'Missing,' She's Just 'Really Private' 

Pets // April 16, 2021
New Hampshire Considering Law that Would Make it Illegal to Kill a Cat In a Hit-and-Run

Pets // April 15, 2021
Cat Owners and Their Felines Can Now Get Matching Hoodies so Everyone Knows They're Best Friends

Pets // April 14, 2021
Pets Help Children Reduce Their Stress and Stay Active During COVID-19 Pandemic, Survey Finds

Pets // April 12, 2021
Army Sergeant Needs Help Adopting the 'Wonderful' Stray Cat She Rescued While Serving Overseas

Pets // April 07, 2021
Meet Apricot, the Adorable and 'Rare' Chimera Rescue Kitten with a Two-Toned Face

Pets // April 05, 2021
Bobby Flay and His Cat Nacho Create a Cat Food Brand with Your Feline In Mind: 'We're Thrilled'

Pets // April 05, 2021
Kentucky Cat Missing for 5 Years Found Alive and Well in Texas: 'I Can't Believe It'

Pets // March 29, 2021
Cats Are More Indifferent Than Dogs to People Who Harm Their Owners, New Study Reveals

Pets // March 24, 2021
New Report on Surge in COVID-19 Pandemic Pet Adoptions Finds New Pet Parents Feel Healthier

Pets // March 23, 2021
Chewy Releases Exclusive Collection of Disney Pet Products with Star Wars and Marvel Toys Too

Pets // March 15, 2021
Meet Crystal! John Travolta Shares Adorable Photo of Son Ben's New Cat 

Pets // March 14, 2021
Cat That Went Missing 15 Years Ago Finally Reunites with Her Owner: 'It's Amazing'

Pets // March 01, 2021
Do You Let Your Pets Get Away with Naughty Behavior? New Survey Says 70 Percent of Americans Do

Pets // February 26, 2021
Viral Cereal-Loving Cat Named Trash Panda Surprised with His Own Adorable Fruity Pebbles Box

Pets // February 22, 2021
Ohio Bomb Squad Called over Suspicious Bag Find Cat Named Sparkles and Her Day-Old Kittens

Pets // February 19, 2021
10 Gifts for Love Your Pet Day That Are Great for Furry Friends and Their Owners

Pets // February 19, 2021
Hero Cat Adopted During the Pandemic Saves Family By Detecting Potentially Dangerous Gas Leak

Pets // February 17, 2021
