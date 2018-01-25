Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck is an American actor. He rose to fame in the '90s after appearing in the films To Die For (1995) and Good Will Hunting (1997). Affleck's most famous films include Ocean's Eleven (2001), Gone Baby Gone (2007) and A Ghost Story (2017). Affleck received an Oscar for his performance in 2016's Manchester by the Sea. His portrayal of Robert Ford in 2007's Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford earned him a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Casey Affleck Celebrates a Year of Knowing Girlfriend Caylee Cowan: 'You Make Me a Better Man'
"We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction," Casey Affleck wrote to Caylee Cowan
Casey Affleck Makes Romance with Caylee Cowan Instagram Official: 'My Love'
Casey Affleck posted a photo of Caylee Cowan on his Instagram page, days after they were spotted kissing in public
Casey Affleck Says Ana de Armas 'Won't Have Any Problems' Dating After Ben Affleck Split
“I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person,” Casey said of Ana de Armas following her split from his brother Ben
Common, Matt Damon & More Are Reading Short Stories Written by Children to Amplify Kids' Voices
The project, created by Casey Affleck, encourages kids ages 5-18 to write and submit original stories and poems for the chance to have them read by a celebrity
Casey Affleck, Wilmer Valderrama and More Team Up in COVID-19 PSA to Protect Native Peoples
Casey Affleck, Ed Helms, Wilmer Valderrama, Taika Waititi and more stars advocated staying at home to protect native communities from COVID-19
Ex Brothers-in-Law Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix Sell $3M NYC Loft They Bought Together
The actors had a falling out around the time Affleck split from Phoenix's sister, according to the Joker actor
Celebrity Siblings Who Are Both Actors
For these siblings, acting is the family business
Joaquin Phoenix Says He Hasn't Talked to Longtime Friend Casey Affleck 'in Many Years'
The two had been longtime friends after meeting on the set of the 1995 movie To Die For
28 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan
Casey Affleck Cut Anna Pniowsky's Hair for Light of My Life Because It Was 'Too Clean'
Anna Pniowsky Kept Her Starring Role in a Movie a Secret - Here's Why!
Casey Affleck Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'The Best Thing to Do Was Just Be Quiet'
Casey Affleck Fights for His Daughter's Life in Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Light of My Life

Casey Affleck must protect his daughter's identity after a pandemic wipes out the female population

