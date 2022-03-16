Carrie Underwood
- Full Name
- Carrie Marie Underwood
- Hometown
- Muskogee, OK
- carrieunderwood
- youtube
- carrieunderwood
- Carrie Underwood
- carrieunderwood
- Notable Projects
- American Idol
- Born
- 03/10/1983
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- Who is Carrie Underwood married to?
Carrie Underwood is married to former professional hockey player, Mike Fisher. They tied the knot in 2010.
- How old was Carrie Underwood when she won 'American Idol'?
Carrie Underwood was 21-years-old when she won 'American Idol' in 2005. She auditioned in St. Louis singing "I Can't Make You Love Me".
- How many kids does Carrie Underwood have?
Carrie Underwood has two kids. Isaiah Michael Fisher was born in February 2015 and Jacob Bryan Fisher was born in January 2019.
- When was Carrie Underwood on 'How I Met Your Mother'?
Carrie Underwood guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother' during season 5 in 2010. In the episode titled, "Hooked," Carrie played a pharmaceutical representative named Tiffany who Ted had an interest in.