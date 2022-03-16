Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is an American country music singer and songwriter. She rose to fame in 2005 after winning the fourth season of American Idol. Since then, she's won 7 Grammy Awards, 16 ACM Awards, 17 American Music Awards, 7 CMA Awards, and holds the record for the most CMT Music Award wins ever with 23. Carrie has also performed the open for NBC's Sunday Night Football since 2013.
Full Name
Carrie Marie Underwood
Hometown
Muskogee, OK
instagram
carrieunderwood
youtube
carrieunderwood
facebook
twitter
carrieunderwood
Notable Projects
American Idol
Born
03/10/1983
Age
39

FAQs

Who is Carrie Underwood married to?

Carrie Underwood is married to former professional hockey player, Mike Fisher. They tied the knot in 2010.

How old was Carrie Underwood when she won 'American Idol'?

Carrie Underwood was 21-years-old when she won 'American Idol' in 2005. She auditioned in St. Louis singing "I Can't Make You Love Me".

How many kids does Carrie Underwood have?

Carrie Underwood has two kids. Isaiah Michael Fisher was born in February 2015 and Jacob Bryan Fisher was born in January 2019.

When was Carrie Underwood on 'How I Met Your Mother'?

Carrie Underwood guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother' during season 5 in 2010. In the episode titled, "Hooked," Carrie played a pharmaceutical representative named Tiffany who Ted had an interest in.

