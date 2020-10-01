Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin Reflects on DWTS Elimination: ‘It Will Be Hard to Leave’

Carole Baskin was eliminated on Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars
DWTS Season 29 Sends Home Its Second Contestant — Who Was Eliminated During Disney Night?

DWTS: Tiger King's Carole Baskin Eliminated During Disney Night

Week three of the competition saw the celebrity contestants and their pro dancer partners dancing to songs from Disney films
PETA Confiscates 3 Young Lions from Tiger King Subject Jeff Lowe's Zoo

The animals were taken from the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma
DWTS Sends Home Its First Season 29 Contestant — Find Out Who Was Eliminated

Charles Oakley Is the First Contestant to Be Eliminated on DWTS Season 29

During week two of the reality dancing competition series, Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley were in the bottom two
Carole Baskin Cries as She Opens Up About the Aftermath of Tiger King: 'My Family Was Struggling So Much with It'

"I hope that Dancing with the Stars helps make that good for my daughter, that she can at least be able to tell her friends, 'This is who my mom is,' " said Carole Baskin
