Carmelo Anthony is an American basketball player. He rose to fame playing basketball for Syracuse University during their 2002-2003 NCAA Championship season. During his professional career he has been selected as an NBA All-Star 10 times and has won gold medals in the Olympics as part of the United States men's national basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Anthony has also appeared on television in Saturday Night Live in 2011, Nurse Jackie in 2012 and Sons of Anarchy in 2014 and in the films Amazing (2013) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016). He also appeared on the reality television shows about his wife La La Anthony, La La's Full Court Wedding (2010) and La La's Full Court Life (2011-2013).