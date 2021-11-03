Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is an American basketball player. He rose to fame playing basketball for Syracuse University during their 2002-2003 NCAA Championship season. During his professional career he has been selected as an NBA All-Star 10 times and has won gold medals in the Olympics as part of the United States men's national basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Anthony has also appeared on television in Saturday Night Live in 2011, Nurse Jackie in 2012 and Sons of Anarchy in 2014 and in the films Amazing (2013) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016). He also appeared on the reality television shows about his wife La La Anthony, La La's Full Court Wedding (2010) and La La's Full Court Life (2011-2013).
La La Anthony Says She Is Focused on 'Self-Love' After Filing for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony
After filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June, the actress said she is turning her attention on herself
NBA Unveils Its List of Greatest Players in History for 75th Anniversary as Some Feel Snubbed
The list includes stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and more
La La Anthony Doesn't Think She'll Marry 'Ever Again' After 'Really Hard' Carmelo Anthony Divorce
"It's been years now that we've separated and stuff, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it," said La La Anthony, who officially filed for divorce in June
Carmelo Anthony Says He Believes Athletes Are 'Naturally' Susceptible to Depression
The 10-time NBA All-Star got candid about his mental health on The Drew Barrymore Show while discussing his new memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised
Carmelo Anthony on Finally Joining Friend LeBron James on the Lakers: 'A Long Time Coming'
"We've been trying to figure this out for a long time, but through the time it didn't work... But we are here now, so we going to make the best out of it," Carmelo Anthony tells PEOPLE
La La Anthony Opens Up About Being a Working Mom to 14-Year-Old Son: He 'Comes Before Any Job'
La La Anthony shares her son Kiyan, 14, with Portlan Trailblazers athlete Carmelo Anthony
La La Anthony Files for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony After Almost 11 Years of Marriage
La La and Carmelo Anthony share 14-year-old son Kiyan
La La Anthony Shares Why She Makes Time for Fitness — and One of Her Favorite Motivation Hacks
"Working out and staying focused is work, you have to really condition your mind to understand that it's a lifestyle change and it makes you feel better in the end," La La Anthony tells PEOPLE
La La Anthony Hopes Son Kiyan, 14, Will Attend an HBCU: 'It Could Be a Great Experience for Him'
Big Apple Buyers: The Most Dazzling Celebrity Homes in New York City
Tiffany Haddish Says Racism Has Made Her Fearful of Having Children
NBA Stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul Launch Social Justice Initiative
Carmelo Anthony Drops Limited-Edition Merch Collection to Support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

100 percent of profits will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which fights racial injustice through litigation, advocacy and social education, according to the nonprofit organization's website

