Carl Reiner's Daughter Says He 'Would Be Disappointed Not to Have Lived to See Trump's Eviction'

Carl Reiner was often vocal about his disapproval of the Trump administration
Producer George Shapiro Says Late Carl Reiner 'Didn't Suffer': 'Everybody Wants to Go That Way'

"He was able to celebrate his life, and he got the chance to go out the way he wanted to," friend George Shapiro said of Carl Reiner, who died on Monday
CBS to Honor Carl Reiner with Two Color Episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color! A Special Tribute To Carl Reiner airs Friday, July 3 on CBS
Mel Brooks Remembers Late 'Best Friend' Carl Reiner: ‘I Loved Him’

"Whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend — nobody could do it better," Mel Brooks says of Carl Reiner, who died Monday night at age 98
Remembering Carl Reiner's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

The beloved actor and writer died on June 29, 2020, at 98 years old
People Now: Remembering Comedic Legend Carl Reiner After Death at 98: 'I Have Lived the Best Life Possible' - Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for June 30, 2020 on PEOPLE Now.
Carl Reiner Honored 'Gifted' Late Wife Estelle Days Before His Death: 'The Best Life Possible'

Carl Reiner died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills
Rob Reiner Pays Tribute to Late Father Carl Reiner: 'He Was My Guiding Light'

Alan Alda, George Clooney, Steve Martin and more stars also honored the comedy legend, who died Monday at 98
Emmy Award-Winning Actor, Director and Writer Carl Reiner Dies at 98

