Producer George Shapiro Says Late Carl Reiner 'Didn't Suffer': 'Everybody Wants to Go That Way'

"He was able to celebrate his life, and he got the chance to go out the way he wanted to," friend George Shapiro said of Carl Reiner, who died on Monday