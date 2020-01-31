Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Play Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story in She Said Trailer
Pulitzer-winning New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017, sparking the #MeToo movement
Bradley Cooper Is Unrecognizable as Composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro First Look
Bradley Cooper is directing the Netflix movie Maestro and starring as Leonard Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan
The Beauty Tools Celebs Swear By for Their Anti-Aging, Firming and Glow-Boosting Effects
Everything to know about the tools you need to get professional results from the comfort of your own home
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Play New York Times Reporters Who Broke Weinstein Scandal
The duo will play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, an adaptation of the reporters' previous book
RAINN's Jessica Leslie Talks Promising Young Woman and Sexual Assault on Campuses
"College students are in a really important place in their life," says Jessica Leslie, director of the National Sexual Assault Hotline at RAINN, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast
Frances McDormand Jokes 2021 Oscars Should Have Had a 'Karaoke Bar' as She Wins Best Actress
The Nomadland star beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Goes Super-Glam, Has Rare Red Carpet Date Night with Marcus Mumford, on Oscars 2021 Red Carpet
Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman
Promising Young Woman Virtual Screenings Offered to College Students for Free — How to Watch
Focus Features, RAINN and Campus Circle have teamed up to offer Promising Young Woman screenings this Thursday "to continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses"
SNL: Carey Mulligan Makes Hosting Debut, Husband Marcus Mumford Crashes Her Monologue
Viola Davis Thanks 'Beautiful' Chadwick Boseman and August Wilson as She Wins SAG Award for Best Actress
Andra Day Tearfully Thanks Billie Holiday After Winning Golden Globe: 'She Transformed Me'
Carey Mulligan Explains Why a Promising Young Woman Review That Criticized Her Appearance 'Stuck With' Her
Carey Mulligan on Why Promising Young Woman Strikes a Nerve: 'There's So Much to Unpack'

"I like to play parts where on the page, I can't quite figure them out," Carey Mulligan tells PEOPLE

Max Greenfield Has 'Never Seen A Movie' Like Promising Young Woman: 'I Was Shocked'
Movies // January 31, 2020
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Team Up with Child Refugee to Raise Awareness for Children in Conflict
Movies // December 18, 2018
PEOPLE Now: Watch Meghan Markle Get the Giggles in Tonga!
Celebrity // October 26, 2018
Carey Mulligan Says She Got '15,000 Messages' When Husband Was Caught Yawning During Royal Wedding
Royals // October 26, 2018
Carey Mulligan Jokes It's 'Terrifying' When She Realizes She's Not in Her 20s Anymore
Movies // September 10, 2018
Ariana Grande 'Had the Biggest Crush' on Pete Davidson & 8 More Celeb Couples Who Were Meant to Be
Celebrity // July 17, 2018
Heidi! Alessandra! Kendall! The Best Photos from This Year's Cannes Film Festival
Movies // May 18, 2018
Carey Mulligan Steps Out at TIFF After Welcoming Second Child with Husband Marcus Mumford
Parents // September 12, 2017
Is There Another Baby on the Way for Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford?
Parents // June 08, 2017
Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Her Grandmother and Battling Stereotypes Surrounding Dementia
Movies // December 28, 2016
Carey Mulligan Speaks Out About Dementia and the Toll It Has Taken on Her Family
Movies // August 16, 2016
Suffragette's Carey Mulligan Supports Jennifer Lawrence's Fight Against the Gender Wage Gap: 'It's a Long Overdue Conversation'
Movies // November 30, 2015
Carey Mulligan and Meryl Steep on What It Means to be a Suffragette: 'They Are Women Joined Together on Behalf of Each Other'
Movies // November 02, 2015
Suffragette Star Carey Mulligan: Women Still Face the Same Issues They Did a Hundred Years Ago
Movies // October 21, 2015
Look of the Week: Carey Mulligan's Glamorous Red Lip at the Suffragette Premiere
Style // December 01, 2020
FIRST LOOK: Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep & Helena Bonham Carter Stand Firm in Suffragette Movie Poster
Celebrity // August 26, 2015
Zoe Kazan's Advice for the Perfect Party Plus One? 'Wear Something You Feel Great in and Go Alone!'
Celebrity // August 04, 2015
Tony Awards 2015: Carey Mulligan Goes Sleek and Simple
Style // June 08, 2015
Watch Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan in First Trailer for Their Women's Rights Epic Suffragette
Movies // June 04, 2015
Carey Mulligan Explains Why She Does 'Loads of Really Stupid Things' to Her Hair in Vogue
Style // April 20, 2015
Carey Mulligan: My Brother Inspires My Charity Work
Celebrity // November 06, 2014
The Spoils of Babylon Review: Epic Nonsense Starring Tobey Maguire & Kristen Wiig
TV // January 09, 2014
See This/Skip That: From Inside Llewyn Davis to Out of the Furnace
Celebrity // December 06, 2013
This Week's Best Dressed Star: Kerry Washington Finally Reigns Supreme
Style // June 08, 2013
How the Cannes Film Festival Is Going to the Cats
Pets // May 22, 2013
