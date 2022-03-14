Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is an American actress. She garnered fame for playing D.J. Tanner in Full House, reprising the role in the sitcom's 2016 spin-off, Fuller House. She has appeared in several Hallmark holiday films and stars in the network's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series. She also co-hosted The View from 2015 to 2016. 
FAQs

What films and TV series has Candace Cameron Bure appeared in?

Candace Cameron Bure has appeared in Full House and its spin off Fuller House, Make It or Break It, and Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series among other projects.

When is Candace Cameron Bure's birthday?

She was born on April 6, 1976 in Los Angeles.

Is Candace Cameron Bure married?

The actress married former NHL player Valeri Bure in June 1996. They have three children together, two daughters and one son.

Is Candace Cameron Bure related to Kirk Cameron?

Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron are siblings. He played Mike Seaver on Growing Pains.

Full House Cast on Possibility of a Second Reboot After Bob Saget's Death: 'In a Heartbeat'
Bob Saget, who played patriarch Danny Tanner, died in January at the age of 65
Full House Cast Shares How They 'Pull Together as a Family' in Tough Moments: We 'Love Each Other'
"We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience," Dave Coulier told PEOPLE exclusively at the first-ever 90s Con following Bob Saget's sudden death at age 65
Full House Stars to Reunite at First-Ever 90s Con After Bob Saget's Death: 'A Family Reunion'
Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger will be in attendance for the two-day event
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Candace Cameron Bure Says Sharing Memories of Bob Saget with Her Full House Family Is 'Comforting'
"We all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times," Candace Cameron Bure tells PEOPLE
Candace Cameron Bure Is a 'Proud Mama' as Daughter Plays Younger Version of Her in New Movie
Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha, both star on Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder, premiering Feb. 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Super Bowl 2022: What the Stars Ate on Game Day
Nick Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Savannah Guthrie, and more celebrities share their Super Bowl snacks
Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure Reveal What It Was Like Growing Up Under Their Famous Full House Moms
Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure Talk Growing Up Under Their Famous Full House Moms: 'It Can Be Difficult'
Candace Cameron Bure Says Bob Saget Was 'So Much More' Than Her TV Dad: The Loss is 'Unbearable'
Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Emotionally Available' Bob Saget Was the First Man She Saw Cry
Candace Cameron Bure Sports 'Hug Like Bob Saget' Sweatshirt in Sweet Photo with Dave Coulier
Candace Cameron Bure Calls Bob Saget Her 'Sweet Sweet Bobby Daddy' in Tribute to Late Actor
Bob Saget's Full House Costars, Famous Friends Come Together to Pay Their Respects at His Funeral

Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room

