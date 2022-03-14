Candace Cameron Bure
- Full Name
- Candace Cameron Bure
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- candacecbure
- candacecbure
- Notable Projects
- Full House , Fuller House , The View , Dancing with the Stars
- Born
- 04/06/1976
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- What films and TV series has Candace Cameron Bure appeared in?
Candace Cameron Bure has appeared in Full House and its spin off Fuller House, Make It or Break It, and Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series among other projects.
- When is Candace Cameron Bure's birthday?
She was born on April 6, 1976 in Los Angeles.
- Is Candace Cameron Bure married?
The actress married former NHL player Valeri Bure in June 1996. They have three children together, two daughters and one son.
- Is Candace Cameron Bure related to Kirk Cameron?
Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron are siblings. He played Mike Seaver on Growing Pains.