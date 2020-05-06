Camila Alves
- Full Name
- Camila Alves McConaughey
- Hometown
- Itambacuri, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- camilamcconaughey
- iamcamilaalves
- Born
- 01/28/1982
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- Who is Camila Alves married to?
Camila Alves married Matthew McConaughey in 2012. They've been together since 2006 and share three children: Levi, Vida, and Livingston.
- How did Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey meet?
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey met each other at a bar in Los Angeles in 2006. Camila later admitted to Access Hollywood that she "did not know who he was" when they first met.
- Where is Camila Alves from?
Camila Alves is from Brazil. She was born and grew up in Itambacuri, Minas Gerais.