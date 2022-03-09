Cameron Diaz
- Full Name
- Cameron Michelle Diaz
- Hometown
- Long Beach, California
- camerondiaz
- Notable Projects
- Shrek
- Born
- 08/30/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- Who is Cameron Diaz married to?
Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015. Nicole Richie is married to Benji's twin brother, Joel Madden, and introduced the couple.
- How old was Cameron Diaz in The Mask?
Cameron Diaz said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she celebrated her 21st birthday while filming 1994's The Mask.
- What happened to Cameron Diaz?
Cameron Diaz told the Gwyneth Paltrow-hosted In Goop Health: The Sessions that she stopped making movies to "focus on my personal life" and "become self-sufficient again." Diaz hasn't made a movie since the 2014 remake, Annie.