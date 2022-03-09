Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is an American actress. She enjoyed immediate success in Hollywood, making her film debut opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 hit film The Mask. After that, Diaz established herself as an A-lister with My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, and the Shrek films. Diaz last appeared in Annie in 2014, and since then the self-proclaimed retired actress married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015 and welcomed a daughter in 2019.
Cameron Diaz
Full Name
Cameron Michelle Diaz
Hometown
Long Beach, California
twitter
camerondiaz
instagram
camerondiaz
Notable Projects
Shrek
Born
08/30/1972
Age
49

FAQs

Who is Cameron Diaz married to?

Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015. Nicole Richie is married to Benji's twin brother, Joel Madden, and introduced the couple.

How old was Cameron Diaz in The Mask?

Cameron Diaz said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she celebrated her 21st birthday while filming 1994's The Mask.

What happened to Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz told the Gwyneth Paltrow-hosted In Goop Health: The Sessions that she stopped making movies to "focus on my personal life" and "become self-sufficient again." Diaz hasn't made a movie since the 2014 remake, Annie.

Most Recent

Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden 'Taught Me to Value Myself a Lot More': He's the 'Best'
Cameron Diaz said on Tuesday's Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast episode that she "learned how to really go all in" with her marriage to Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz Says Her Appearance Is 'the Last Thing' She Thinks About After Stepping Away from Acting
"I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face," Cameron Diaz confessed of her current beauty routine during a podcast interview with Michelle Visage
Cameron Diaz Says Love with Benji Madden Is 'Passionate and Deep' on 7-Year Wedding Anniversary
"Love you forever and always," Cameron Diaz wrote to husband Benji Madden to commemorate their anniversary
Benji Madden Dedicates Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Wife Cameron Diaz: 'Loyal and Unconditional'
The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix Madden in December 2019
The Holiday Gift Guide! Recreate the Rom-Com Magic with 10 Inspired Presents
On the beloved film's 15th anniversary, emulate Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet's house-swapping journey with items that take a cue from unforgettable onscreen moments
The Holiday Turns 15 This Year: See Where the Cast Is Now
The 2006 Nancy Meyer film starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz has become a holiday classic over the years
Advertisement

More Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz Was the 'Soul' of Vanilla Sky, Says Director Cameron Crowe on Film's 20th Anniversary
"You couldn’t take your eyes off her," Crowe said of Diaz in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the film's 20th anniversary limited edition Blu-ray, out on Nov. 16
Cameron Diaz Explains Why She's Not Attracted to Husband Benji Madden's Twin: 'They're Not the Same'
The actress first met Benji Madden through his twin brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie
Drew Barrymore Posts Photo with 'Bestie' Cameron Diaz as Fans Praise Their 'Natural' Beauty
Cameron Diaz Says Being Clear on Your Relationship Expectations Is 'What Dating Is All About'
Cameron Diaz Adored by Husband Benji Madden in Birthday Tribute: 'You Are Beautiful in All Ways'
Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Photos, on Her Path from Movie Star to Motherhood
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo

Blake Lively, Beyonce, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon and more were born under the earth sign, the sixth of the zodiac calendar

All Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden 'Taught Me to Value Myself a Lot More': He's the 'Best'
Movies // March 09, 2022
Cameron Diaz Says Her Appearance Is 'the Last Thing' She Thinks About After Stepping Away from Acting
Movies // March 08, 2022
Cameron Diaz Says Love with Benji Madden Is 'Passionate and Deep' on 7-Year Wedding Anniversary
Movies // January 06, 2022
Benji Madden Dedicates Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Wife Cameron Diaz: 'Loyal and Unconditional'
Music // January 05, 2022
The Holiday Gift Guide! Recreate the Rom-Com Magic with 10 Inspired Presents
Movies // December 08, 2021
The Holiday Turns 15 This Year: See Where the Cast Is Now
Movies // November 28, 2021
Cameron Diaz Was the 'Soul' of Vanilla Sky, Says Director Cameron Crowe on Film's 20th Anniversary
Movies // November 15, 2021
Cameron Diaz Explains Why She's Not Attracted to Husband Benji Madden's Twin: 'They're Not the Same'
Movies // September 27, 2021
Drew Barrymore Posts Photo with 'Bestie' Cameron Diaz as Fans Praise Their 'Natural' Beauty
Movies // September 17, 2021
Cameron Diaz Says Being Clear on Your Relationship Expectations Is 'What Dating Is All About'
Movies // September 15, 2021
Cameron Diaz Adored by Husband Benji Madden in Birthday Tribute: 'You Are Beautiful in All Ways'
Movies // August 30, 2021
Cameron Diaz's Most Iconic Photos, on Her Path from Movie Star to Motherhood
Celebrity // August 30, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Celebrity // August 24, 2021
Cameron Diaz Calls Mothers Who Don't Have Childcare 'Superheroes': 'My Heart Goes Out to Them'
Parents // August 19, 2021
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away from Acting: I 'Wanted to Make My Life Manageable'
Movies // August 13, 2021
Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Became 'Sisties' Years Before Charlie's Angels
Movies // May 27, 2021
Benji Madden Praises Cameron Diaz on Behalf of Their Daughter Raddix for Mother's Day: 'We Are Grateful'
Parents // May 09, 2021
Cameron Diaz Says She Currently Doesn't 'Have What It Takes' to Make a Movie
Movies // March 31, 2021
Cameron Diaz Says She 'Couldn't Imagine' Making a Film and Being Away from Her Daughter
Parents // February 18, 2021
Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Family Photos of Daughters Frankie and Olive: 'Wrapped Up in Love'
Parents // February 14, 2021
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Cooking for Daughter Raddix, 11 Months: 'She's Had Garlic from Day One'
Parents // November 20, 2020
Cameron Diaz Jokes She Has to 'Live to Be 107' After Having a Baby in the 'Second Half of My Life'
Parents // October 29, 2020
Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Possible Return to Acting After Break: 'It's Been a Long Time'
Movies // October 28, 2020
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Reportedly Purchase Beverly Hills Compound for $14.7M
Home // October 26, 2020
Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski, Plus Other Celebs You Forgot Were In-Laws
Celebrity // November 29, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com