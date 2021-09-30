Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce was an American actor. He rose to fame as a child actor in movies like Mirrors (2008), Eagle Eye (2008), Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013). He is best known for his roles in the Disney television series Jessie (2011–2015), Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2012-2014) and Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (2015–2017) and for starring in Disney's 2015 television movie Descendants and its two sequels in 2017 and 2019. Boyce passed away on July 6, 2019, when he was 20 years old due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.
Cameron Boyce Foundation to Hold First Gala Ahead of Late Actor's Birthday: 'He Would Be Proud'
The Cam for a Cause Gala is being held on May 18 to help raise awareness and find a cure for epilepsy and SUDEP, which tragically caused the young actor's death in July 2019
Cameron Boyce's Runt Costar Aramis Knight Remembers the Late Actor: 'One of the Kindest, Most Positive Souls'
"I think about him every day," says Knight of Boyce at the premiere of their film Runt
See Cameron Boyce's Final Performance in Powerful Trailer for Teen Drama Runt
Cameron Boyce's final role comes in Runt, a gritty drama about the cycle of violence a group of high schoolers falls into
Dove Cameron Calls Late Friend and Costar Cameron Boyce the 'Most Alive Person I've Ever Met'
"I can't find a soft place to land around it," says Dove Cameron of the death of her friend Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce's Loved Ones Honor Late Disney Star on What Would've Been His 22nd Birthday
Cameron Boyce died suddenly on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy
Sofia Carson Honors Cameron Boyce with New Clothing Designs to Support Late Actor's Foundation
Sofia Carson partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for the annual charity event in honor of the late star's birthday
Cameron Boyce's Sister Raises Funds for Late Actor's Foundation with Tower28 Lip Gloss Campaign
The Boyce family teamed with clean beauty brand Tower28 to release a limited-edition ShineOn Lip Jelly — and 100% of profits will go towards The Cameron Boyce Foundation
Sofia Carson Says It Was 'Incredibly Difficult' Filming Descendants: The Royal Wedding Without Cameron Boyce 
Cameron Boyce died at age 20 in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy
Descendants: The Royal Wedding Animated Special Coming to Disney Channel This Summer
Adam Sandler's Movie Hubie Halloween Includes Tribute to Grown Ups Son Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce's Parents Were Touched by Skai Jackson's DWTS Tribute: It Was 'Really Special'
Skai Jackson Tearfully Remembers Cameron Boyce as She Dedicates DWTS Dance to Late Disney Costar
Sarah Jeffery Shares How She Keeps Cameron Boyce's Memory Alive: He's 'Everywhere'

PLUS: The actress talks the possibility of a fourth Descendants movie

