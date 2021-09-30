Cameron Boyce was an American actor. He rose to fame as a child actor in movies like Mirrors (2008), Eagle Eye (2008), Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013). He is best known for his roles in the Disney television series Jessie (2011–2015), Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2012-2014) and Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (2015–2017) and for starring in Disney's 2015 television movie Descendants and its two sequels in 2017 and 2019. Boyce passed away on July 6, 2019, when he was 20 years old due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.