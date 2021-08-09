Calista Flockhart
- Full Name
- Calista Kay Flockhart
- Hometown
- Freeport, Illinois
- Born
- 11/11/1964
- Age
- 57
FAQs
- Who is Calista flockhart married to?
Calista Flockhart is married to actor Harrison Ford. They met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002.
- Why did Calista Flockhart leave Supergirl?
Calista Flockhart went from being a Supergirl cast member to a recurring guest star when the show moved its production from Los Angeles — where Flockhart resides — to Vancouver. The change in location was due to Supergirl moving from CBS to The CW.
- Who is the father of Calista Flockhart's son?
Calista Flockhart adopted her son, Liam Flockhart Ford, as a newborn in 2001. She began dating future husband Harrison Ford the following year.