Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart is an American actress. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance on FOX's Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002. After that, Flockhart starred on ABC's Brothers & Sisters and played a supporting role on CBS and The CW's Supergirl. She has been married to actor Harrison Ford since 2010.
Full Name
Calista Kay Flockhart
Hometown
Freeport, Illinois
Born
11/11/1964
Age
57

FAQs

Who is Calista flockhart married to?

Calista Flockhart is married to actor Harrison Ford. They met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002.

Why did Calista Flockhart leave Supergirl?

Calista Flockhart went from being a Supergirl cast member to a recurring guest star when the show moved its production from Los Angeles — where Flockhart resides — to Vancouver. The change in location was due to Supergirl moving from CBS to The CW.

Who is the father of Calista Flockhart's son?

Calista Flockhart adopted her son, Liam Flockhart Ford, as a newborn in 2001. She began dating future husband Harrison Ford the following year.

