Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
People.com
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Oprah Winfrey on the Question She Asked Sally Field About Burt Reynolds That Makes Her 'Cringe' Today
"I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question," Oprah Winfrey said on the
Literally! with Rob Lowe
podcast
Read More
Are These Celebs Hotter With or Without Their 'Staches?
Plenty of celebs have tried to pull off a mustache ... but did they succeed?
Read More
Billy Bob Thornton Says His Psychic Mother Told Him He'd Win an Oscar Before He Became an Actor
Thornton's mother also successfully predicted before he became an actor that he'd get close to Burt Reynolds one day
Read More
Burt Reynolds Came Up with Funny
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Line About Brad Pitt Before Death
Burt Reynolds was responsible for one of the most memorable lines in Quentin Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Read More
James Marsden Played a Young Burt Reynolds in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
in Cut Role
James Marsden's take on a young Burt Reynolds didn't make it into the final cut of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Read More
Brad Pitt Says Working with Burt Reynolds Before His Death Was One of His 'Greatest Moments'
Brad Pitt said getting to spend time with Burt Reynolds "really touched" him
Read More
Oscars 2019: Penny Marshall, Stan Lee, Burt Reynolds and More Honored in Touching In Memoriam
Several stars who died in the last year were honored in a tribute during the Oscars In Memoriam
Burt Reynolds and Penny Marshall Honored by SAG Awards in Powerful In Memoriam Tribute
The 25th Annual SAG Awards also paid tribute to late stars Verne Troyer and Carol Channing
Bruce Dern Set to Replace Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
PEOPLE Now:
Meghan Markle Celebrates New Cookbook with Her Mother and Prince Harry — Watch the Full Episode
Burt Reynolds' Movie Car Collection Headed to Auction in Las Vegas Following His Memorial
Burt Reynolds Honored by Family and Friends at Memorial Service in Florida
Sally Field Says She Didn't Speak to Ex Burt Reynolds 'for the Last 30 Years of His Life'
Sally Field is opening up about the distance between herself and former love Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds Left His Only Son Out of His Will and Created a Trust for Him Instead
Burt Reynolds, Anthony Bourdain & Aretha Franklin Honored in Touching Emmys in Memoriam
Sally Field Was 'Flattered' Burt Reynolds Called Her the 'Love of My Life': He Was 'Complicated'
Burt Reynolds Was 'Wounded' Over Sally Field Breakup, Says Friend Angie Dickinson
DWTS
's John Schneider Remembers 'Amazing Friend' Burt Reynolds as 'a Wonderful Force of Nature'
Burt Reynolds Went to Raquel Welch for Advice After Posing Naked for
Cosmopolitan
in the '70s
Movies
//
September 12, 2018
Sally Field Is 'Glad' Burt Reynolds Won't Read Her Upcoming Memoir: 'This Would Hurt Him'
Movies
//
September 11, 2018
Sally Field Describes Sexual Abuse by Stepfather in 'Raw' New Memoir: 'I Felt Helpless'
Movies
//
September 11, 2018
Raquel Welch Remembers Burt Reynolds: He Had a Walk 'Unlike Anything I'd Ever Seen Before'
Movies
//
September 10, 2018
Inside Burt Reynolds' Rocky Marriage to Loni Anderson: 'It Wasn't Lollipops and Roses'
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
The 'Love of My Life': The Sweetest Photos of Burt Reynolds and Sally Field
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
PEOPLE Now:
Stars Reflect on the Life and Legacy of Burt Reynolds — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
September 07, 2018
Burt Reynolds' Net Worth Was Around $5 Million at Time of Death: Reports
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
Burt Reynolds Was 'Planning to Do an Oscar Campaign' for
The Last Movie Star
Before His Death
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
Ariel Winter Reflects on Time with Burt Reynolds in Moving Tribute: 'Love and Miss You Always'
Movies
//
September 07, 2018
How Burt Reynolds Helped Elizabeth Taylor Negotiate Her Historic $1 Million
Cleopatra
Salary
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Burt Reynolds Didn't Shoot His Role in Quentin Tarantino's New Movie Before Death at 82
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Costar Burt Reynolds: 'You Will Always Be My Favorite Sheriff'
Country
//
September 06, 2018
Why Princess Diana Sent Burt Reynolds a 'Thank You Note'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Burt Reynolds Was Embarrassed by His Infamous Nude
Cosmopolitan
Shoot: 'What an Egomaniac'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Sally Field Mourns Former Love Burt Reynolds: He's 'in My Heart, for As Long As I Live'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Looking Back at Burt Reynolds' PEOPLE Covers
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Everything Burt Reynolds Said About His Battle with Addiction: 'I Couldn't Beat It on My Own'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Burt Reynolds' Biggest Regrets in His Own Words: 'I Was a Fool'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Remembering Burt Reynolds' Great Loves, from Sally Field to Loni Anderson
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Burt Reynolds Never Got Over 'Love of My Life' Sally Field: 'I Miss Her Terribly'
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Gunsmoke, The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit
and More of Burt Reynolds' Most Iconic Roles
Movies
//
February 11, 2022
Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Clint Eastwood, Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire and More Mourn Hollywood Icon
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Burt Reynolds, Screen Legend and Sex Symbol, Dies at 82
Movies
//
September 06, 2018
Sally Field Calls Upcoming Memoir 'Incredibly Raw, Intimate and Personal' — See the Cover!
Movies
//
March 28, 2018
Burt Reynolds
