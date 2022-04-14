Bryce Dallas Howard is an American actress and director. She first gained recognition as an actress in New York City theater and in the starring role of the 2004 film The Village. Her first major roles included Lady in the Water (2006), Spider-Man 3 (2007), Terminator Salvation (2009) and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). Howard received a Golden Globe nomination for the 2006 film As You Like It (2006) and achieved critical acclaim in the 2011 film The Help. Her most famous films include Jurassic World (2015), Pete's Dragon (2016), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Rocketman (2019). She is also known for directing, including episodes of The Mandalorian (2019-Present) and The Book of Boba Fett (2022). Howard is the daughter of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard.