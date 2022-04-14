Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard is an American actress and director. She first gained recognition as an actress in New York City theater and in the starring role of the 2004 film The Village. Her first major roles included Lady in the Water (2006), Spider-Man 3 (2007), Terminator Salvation (2009) and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). Howard received a Golden Globe nomination for the 2006 film As You Like It (2006) and achieved critical acclaim in the 2011 film The Help. Her most famous films include Jurassic World (2015), Pete's Dragon (2016), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Rocketman (2019). She is also known for directing, including episodes of The Mandalorian (2019-Present) and The Book of Boba Fett (2022). Howard is the daughter of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She 'Subconsciously' Chooses Projects Her Kids Will Get Excited About
"Because they're making sacrifices as well," the actress tells PEOPLE of her kids
Bryce Dallas Howard Says It Was 'Surreal' to Film Jurassic World Dominion with the Original Cast
The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE, "I am really glad, if anyone's going to go through a pandemic together, that I got to do it with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill"
Bryce Dallas Howard Pens Moving Tribute to The Village Onscreen Dad William Hurt: 'Miss You So Much'
"I am so grateful to have spent the time that we did together filming The Village," she said
Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 'Daddio' Ron's Birthday: I'm the 'Luckiest Daughter in the World'
"You are a man of such great wisdom and generosity," she said
Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 21 Years Since First Date with Husband Seth Gabel: 'My Love'
Seth Gabel called wife Bryce Dallas Howard a "gorgeous, hilarious, brilliant woman" in his anniversary tribute
See Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Thrilling Jurassic World Dominion Trailer
Stars of the 1993 classic Jurassic Park Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all return to join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard
Advertisement

More Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Daughter Beatrice's 10th Birthday: 'Welcome to the Double Digits!'
Bryce Dallas Howard shared a photo with daughter Beatrice to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the occasion
Bryce Dallas Howard Is 'Over the Moon' to Direct Flight of the Navigator Remake for Disney
Bryce Dallas Howard will remake 1986's Flight of the Navigator with a female lead for Disney+
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opening This Summer at Universal Orlando
Bryce Dallas Howard Bought Her 'Secondhand' 2021 Golden Globes Dress from TheRealReal
Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Apollo 13 Tribute to Her Dad Ron Howard in The Mandalorian
Bryce Dallas Howard Cuts and Dyes Hair Pink to Mark End of Jurassic World Dominion Shoot

"I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new 'do!" the famous redhead wrote on Instagram

All Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She 'Subconsciously' Chooses Projects Her Kids Will Get Excited About
Parents // April 14, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Says It Was 'Surreal' to Film Jurassic World Dominion with the Original Cast
Movies // April 12, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Pens Moving Tribute to The Village Onscreen Dad William Hurt: 'Miss You So Much'
Movies // March 14, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 'Daddio' Ron's Birthday: I'm the 'Luckiest Daughter in the World'
Movies // March 02, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates 21 Years Since First Date with Husband Seth Gabel: 'My Love'
Movies // February 22, 2022
See Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Thrilling Jurassic World Dominion Trailer
Movies // February 10, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Daughter Beatrice's 10th Birthday: 'Welcome to the Double Digits!'
Parents // January 20, 2022
Bryce Dallas Howard Is 'Over the Moon' to Direct Flight of the Navigator Remake for Disney
Movies // September 15, 2021
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Celebrity // June 18, 2021
Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opening This Summer at Universal Orlando
Travel // April 06, 2021
Bryce Dallas Howard Bought Her 'Secondhand' 2021 Golden Globes Dress from TheRealReal
Style // March 02, 2021
Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Apollo 13 Tribute to Her Dad Ron Howard in The Mandalorian
Movies // November 16, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Cuts and Dyes Hair Pink to Mark End of Jurassic World Dominion Shoot
Style // November 11, 2020
Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?
Style // November 05, 2020
Jurassic World: Dominion's Release Date Pushed Back a Year to June 2022
Movies // October 06, 2020
8 Fascinating Backstories Behind Celebrity Names, From Beyoncé to Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity // September 29, 2020
Jurassic World: Dominion First Look Photo Teases Return to Iconic Franchise Location
Movies // August 11, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Massive Bruises from Doing Stunts for Jurassic World: Dominion
Movies // July 16, 2020
People Now: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Zach Braff Remember Nick Cordero After Death at 41: 'What a Light' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // July 06, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Opens Up About Convincing Ron Howard to Join Her Film: 'He's a Real Softy'
Movies // June 18, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Admits She Didn't Tell Anyone Her Last Name in College: 'I Was Insecure'
Movies // June 18, 2020
People Now: Everything We Know About the Sudden Death of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's Wife - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 18, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Wouldn't Do The Help Today: 'Make Room for the True Authentic Storytellers'
Movies // June 18, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard Says Return to Jurassic World: Dominion Production Feels 'Safe'
Movies // June 16, 2020
Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Filming in London in July After Coronavirus Shutdown
Movies // June 15, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com