Bruno Mars

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars
Share
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
BET Awards 2022 Nominations — Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake Lead the List
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2022 will be held June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater
Read More
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
The Weeknd was the most-nominated artist as a finalist in 17 categories ahead of the award show
Read More
Fashion Flashback: What Stars Wore to the Met Gala 10 Years Ago
Walk down memory lane to see what celebs wore 10 years ago to the 2012 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, themed "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations"
Read More
Morgan Wallen, Florence and the Machine and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will mark Morgan Wallen's first awards show performance since his racial slur controversy last year
Read More
Gene Simmons Doubts Beyoncé and Bruno Mars' Ability to Perform in KISS Costumes: 'They Would Pass Out'
Simmons spoke about KISS' upcoming
End of the Road
farewell tour and their intricately-costumed, high-energy performance style, which he doesn't think many other musicians could handle
Read More
Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Grammys: See Celebrities Inside the Show
The next best thing to actually being at the Grammys? Scrolling through these photos and pretending you're there!
Read More
Advertisement
More Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'
"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," joked Anderson .Paak, referencing the duo's multiple wins in Sunday's awards show
Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage
From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, the 2022 Grammys was full of memorable performances
Silk Sonic Wins Grammy's 2022 Song of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open': 'Gonna Be Singing This Forever'
Silk Sonic to Open the 64th Grammy Awards
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Announce Las Vegas Residency: 'The Sexiest Party of the Year!'
H.E.R. Leads 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations, Chlöe and Drake Follow Closely Behind
Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Gets Engaged in Surprise Proposal During Performance on the Court
Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush said yes when her boyfriend Brandon Heiser, popped the question
Chlöe and Silk Sonic Join Star-Studded 2021 American Music Awards Performance Line-Up
Anderson .Paak Jokes He Should've 'Linked Up' with Taylor Swift Instead of Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic's Debut Album
An Evening with Silk Sonic
Has Fans 'Groovin' and Channeling '70s Swag
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
All Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Say Their 'Feel-Good Music' Stem from 'Pain and Tragedy'
Music
//
August 18, 2021
BET Awards 2021: See the Complete Winners List
Music
//
June 28, 2021
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Their Faves on Wedding Playlist — Including Their Own First Dance Song!
Country
//
June 25, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Awards Were Packed with Performances: Check Out the Coolest Photos
Music
//
May 27, 2021
Watch James Corden Spoof Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' Music Video — '70s Vibe and All!
Music
//
March 16, 2021
From Harry Styles to Silk Sonic: These Stars Brought the '70s to the 2021 Grammy Awards
Music
//
March 14, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform New Song 'Leave the Door Open' at the 2021 Grammys
Music
//
March 14, 2021
Bruno Mars Reveals He'll Perform at the Grammys with Anderson .Paak: 'This Is for You'
Music
//
March 10, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Release Video for Smooth Single 'Leave the Door Open'
Music
//
March 05, 2021
Bruno Mars Announces New Single and Collaborative Album with Anderson .Paak: 'We Locked In'
Music
//
February 26, 2021
Trump Trolled for Fourth of July Event Performer as Internet Recalls Obama's Star Power
Politics
//
July 05, 2020
Charles Barkley's Small-Batch Vodka Is a Slam Dunk — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Food
//
May 19, 2022
10 of the Most Romantic Music Videos Ever
Music
//
February 11, 2021
27 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names
Movies
//
February 11, 2020
Bruno Mars Is Heading to the Big Screen! Disney Partners with Singer for a Music-Driven Movie
Movies
//
February 06, 2020
From Aretha Franklin to Beyoncé: How Harlem's Iconic Apollo Theater Gave Rise to Black Stars for 85 Years
Music
//
November 11, 2019
Even Bruno Mars Seems to Think The Weeknd's New 'Stache Looks Just Like His
Music
//
September 11, 2019
All the Artists Who've Charted a Song at No. 1 for as Long as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Music
//
July 09, 2019
People Now
: Woman Speaks Out After Brutal Vacation Attack - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
May 30, 2019
Ed Sheeran Thought About Making All-Male Version of 'Lady Marmalade' with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber
Music
//
May 30, 2019
WATCH: Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop Steamy Music Video for Sexually Charged Single 'Please Me'
Music
//
March 01, 2019
Cardi B Returns to Instagram After Quitting — and Announces New Song with Bruno Mars
Music
//
February 13, 2019
No 'Finesse'? Cardi B & Bruno Mars Fail to Reunite While Performing at Same Super Bowl Event
Music
//
February 03, 2019
The Biggest Parties of Super Bowl Week in Atlanta
Food
//
January 11, 2019
Bruno Mars Is Giving Thanksgiving Meals to 24K People in His Home State of Hawaii
Food
//
November 11, 2018
Load More
Bruno Mars
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.