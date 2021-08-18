Bruno Mars

BET Awards 2022 Nominations — Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake Lead the List
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2022 will be held June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
The Weeknd was the most-nominated artist as a finalist in 17 categories ahead of the award show
Fashion Flashback: What Stars Wore to the Met Gala 10 Years Ago
Walk down memory lane to see what celebs wore 10 years ago to the 2012 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, themed "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations"
Morgan Wallen, Florence and the Machine and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will mark Morgan Wallen's first awards show performance since his racial slur controversy last year
Gene Simmons Doubts Beyoncé and Bruno Mars' Ability to Perform in KISS Costumes: 'They Would Pass Out'
Simmons spoke about KISS' upcoming End of the Road farewell tour and their intricately-costumed, high-energy performance style, which he doesn't think many other musicians could handle
Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Grammys: See Celebrities Inside the Show
The next best thing to actually being at the Grammys? Scrolling through these photos and pretending you're there!
More Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'
"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," joked Anderson .Paak, referencing the duo's multiple wins in Sunday's awards show
Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage
From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, the 2022 Grammys was full of memorable performances
Silk Sonic Wins Grammy's 2022 Song of the Year for 'Leave the Door Open': 'Gonna Be Singing This Forever'
Silk Sonic to Open the 64th Grammy Awards
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Announce Las Vegas Residency: 'The Sexiest Party of the Year!'
H.E.R. Leads 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations, Chlöe and Drake Follow Closely Behind
Watch: Utah Jazz Dancer Gets Engaged in Surprise Proposal During Performance on the Court

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush said yes when her boyfriend Brandon Heiser, popped the question

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Say Their 'Feel-Good Music' Stem from 'Pain and Tragedy'
Music // August 18, 2021
BET Awards 2021: See the Complete Winners List
Music // June 28, 2021
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Their Faves on Wedding Playlist — Including Their Own First Dance Song!
Country // June 25, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Awards Were Packed with Performances: Check Out the Coolest Photos
Music // May 27, 2021
Watch James Corden Spoof Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' Music Video — '70s Vibe and All!
Music // March 16, 2021
From Harry Styles to Silk Sonic: These Stars Brought the '70s to the 2021 Grammy Awards
Music // March 14, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform New Song 'Leave the Door Open' at the 2021 Grammys
Music // March 14, 2021
Bruno Mars Reveals He'll Perform at the Grammys with Anderson .Paak: 'This Is for You'
Music // March 10, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Release Video for Smooth Single 'Leave the Door Open'
Music // March 05, 2021
Bruno Mars Announces New Single and Collaborative Album with Anderson .Paak: 'We Locked In'
Music // February 26, 2021
Trump Trolled for Fourth of July Event Performer as Internet Recalls Obama's Star Power
Politics // July 05, 2020
Charles Barkley's Small-Batch Vodka Is a Slam Dunk — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Food // May 19, 2022
10 of the Most Romantic Music Videos Ever
Music // February 11, 2021
27 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names
Movies // February 11, 2020
Bruno Mars Is Heading to the Big Screen! Disney Partners with Singer for a Music-Driven Movie
Movies // February 06, 2020
From Aretha Franklin to Beyoncé: How Harlem's Iconic Apollo Theater Gave Rise to Black Stars for 85 Years
Music // November 11, 2019
Even Bruno Mars Seems to Think The Weeknd's New 'Stache Looks Just Like His
Music // September 11, 2019
All the Artists Who've Charted a Song at No. 1 for as Long as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Music // July 09, 2019
People Now: Woman Speaks Out After Brutal Vacation Attack - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 30, 2019
Ed Sheeran Thought About Making All-Male Version of 'Lady Marmalade' with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber
Music // May 30, 2019
WATCH: Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop Steamy Music Video for Sexually Charged Single 'Please Me'
Music // March 01, 2019
Cardi B Returns to Instagram After Quitting — and Announces New Song with Bruno Mars
Music // February 13, 2019
No 'Finesse'? Cardi B & Bruno Mars Fail to Reunite While Performing at Same Super Bowl Event
Music // February 03, 2019
The Biggest Parties of Super Bowl Week in Atlanta
Food // January 11, 2019
Bruno Mars Is Giving Thanksgiving Meals to 24K People in His Home State of Hawaii
Food // November 11, 2018
