Bruce Willis is an actor and musician. He started his acting career in Off-Broadway productions and was featured on the TV sitcom Moonlighting, earning a Primetime Emmy award for his performance in 1987. However, it was his role as John McClane in the 1988 action thriller Die Hard that catapulted Willis into stardom. The movie spawned four sequels and led to Willis starring in other blockbuster films, including Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Sin City and Red.
Bruce Willis
Full Name
Walter Bruce Willis
Hometown
Idar-Oberstein, Germany
Born
03/19/1955
Age
67

FAQs

How old was Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard?’

Bruce Willis was 32 years old when filming 'Die Hard' between November 1987 and March 1988. However, at the movie's release on July 22, 1988, he was 33 years old.

Who is Bruce Willis’ wife?

Willis is married to model Emma Heming Willis, born in June 1978. The couple tied the knot on March 21, 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. Willis was previously married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2007, and they share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

Where does Bruce Willis live?

The 'Death Wish' actor resides with his wife and two daughters in Los Angeles. He previously owned a ranch in Idaho and a beachfront getaway in Turks and Caicos.

Where is Bruce Willis from?

Although Willis was born in West Germany at an American military base, his family moved to the U.S. in 1957. He was raised in Penns Grove, New Jersey, and worked as a bartender in New York City, where he was discovered.

What was Bruce Willis’ first movie?

The action star's first credited movie for the big screen was 'Blind Date' in 1987. He starred as Walter Davis, a workaholic who goes on a disastrous blind date with his sister-in-law's cousin. Willis also first appeared in the made-for-TV movie 'The Return of Bruno' in 1987.

Which restaurant did Bruce Willis own with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger?

In 1991, Willis and fellow actors Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Moore endorsed the themed restaurant chain Planet Hollywood. Planet Hollywood International, Inc. still lists Willis and Stallone as original partners and stockholders, and its founder, Robert Earl.

