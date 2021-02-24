Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer-songwriter. He rose to fame after the release of his third album, Born to Run (1975), which featured the Top 40 single "Born to Run." In 1984, Springsteen released the album Born in the U.S.A., which has become one of the best-selling albums of all time and featured a then record-tying seven singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. Springsteen has had nine studio albums reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart. His most famous songs include "Hungry Heart," "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," "I'm on Fire," "Glory Days," "Brilliant Disguise" and "Streets of Philadelphia." Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award for his concert residency Springsteen on Broadway, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Streets of Philadelphia." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. He is also known for collaborating with his primary backing band, The E Street Band, which includes Patti Scialfa, his wife since 1991.
Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog to Sony Music In Record-Breaking $500 Million Deal: Report
"I'm thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust," Springsteen said in a statement
Friends Obama and Springsteen Talk Music & Politics: 'Willing to Recognize Our Own Faults'
The former president and the music icon spoke about how they bonded over a shared feeling of being outsiders while growing up
Springsteen and Obama Remember How Their Collaboration Began: 'I Thought He Had the Wrong Number'
"I always say when I first met Bruce he kind of seems like surprisingly shy, considering he goes out there and sings before tens of thousands of people for hours at a time," the former president says in a new interview
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Team Up for the First Time on 'Wasted Days'
This is the first single off of Mellencamp's upcoming 25th studio album, which is slated for a 2022 release
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
The seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by a scale, runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. Libras are known for being compassionate, diplomatic, social and visionary, always seeking peace and balance – traits that have surely helped propel these stars to where they are today
Bruce Springsteen Sends Congrats to 'Lovely Daughter' Jessica and Her Teammates After Olympics
Jessica Springsteen won silver at the Tokyo Summer Games alongside her teammates, as the three-person U.S. equestrian team placed second in their jumping competition
Jessica Springsteen Opens Up About Olympic Equestrian Debut: 'Timing Is Really Everything'
“The partnership you have with your horse is everything, and with Don I have a really, really strong partnership,” the equestrian tells PEOPLE
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen to Publish Collection of Intimate Conversations in Renegades
Modeled after the podcast of the same name, Renegades will chronicle a collection of intimate and candid conversations between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Through the Decades: See Never-Before-Published Photos by Janet Macoska
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Equestrian Team for First Time
Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Show Opens to Full Theater: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'
In Honor of Mother's Day, These Are the Sweetest Songs Dedicated to Moms
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Discuss the Future on Podcast Finale: 'Your Children Make You Optimistic'

"You got to keep the lantern lit, my friend," Springsteen tells Obama

Barack Obama Recalls Breaking Childhood Friend's Nose for Using Racial Slur: 'It Was Just Reactive'
Politics // February 24, 2021
Obama and Springsteen's Friendship Includes Their Wives, Too: 'Michelle and Patti Hit It Off'
Politics // February 23, 2021
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Share a Frank Discussion About Race in 'Personal' New Podcast Series
Politics // February 22, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Reportedly 'Smelled Strongly of Alcohol' Before DWI, Per Police: Reports
Music // February 11, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested on Suspicion of DWI After a 'Shot of Liquor': Report
Music // February 11, 2021
Jeep Pulls Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad After News Singer Was Arrested on Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated
Music // February 10, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in November: He Was 'Cooperative'
Music // February 10, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Calls for Unity While Starring in His First-Ever Ad: 'We Will Cross This Divide'
Music // February 08, 2021
John Legend, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen and Kerry Washington Will All Appear at Biden Inaugural Special
Politics // January 15, 2021
Bruce Springsteen 'Always Remembers' How Tim McGraw Cheered Him Up After Losing a Grammy in 2003
Music // January 06, 2021
Bleachers Collab with The Boss: Band Releases Two New Songs, One Featuring Bruce Springsteen
Music // November 16, 2020
Prince Harry Teams Up with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and More for Virtual Stand Up for Heroes Event
Royals // November 10, 2020
Bruce Springsteen Makes History as First Artist to Have a Top Five Album in Six Decades
Music // November 03, 2020
Bruce Springsteen Condemns Trump and President's Administration: 'We'll Be Throwing the Bums Out'
Music // October 29, 2020
Bruce Springsteen Says He'll 'Throw the Wildest Party You've Ever Seen' After the Pandemic Ends
Music // September 24, 2020
Bruce Springsteen's Best Family Photos Through the Years
Music // September 23, 2020
Nursing Home Recreates Iconic Album Covers with Its Residents and Staff During Pandemic
Human Interest // July 16, 2020
Patti Scialfa Gives Shirtless Husband Bruce Springsteen 'His First Quarantine' Haircut
Style // April 29, 2020
Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and More Comedians Team for Online Show to Benefit Feeding America
Movies // April 23, 2020
Celebs Doing Their Partner's Hair While Social Distancing
Style // December 29, 2020
Bruce Springsteen Assembles Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and More for New Jersey COVID-19 Relief Event
Music // April 14, 2020
Bruce Springsteen's Youngest Son Sam Sworn in as a New Jersey Firefighter
Music // January 14, 2020
18 A-List Celebrity Parents Who Can't Seem to Impress Their Kids
Parents // December 11, 2019
Bruce Springsteen Surprised Wife Patti Scialfa by Including Honeymoon Footage in Western Stars Film
Music // October 25, 2019
Bruce Springsteen Unpacks the 'Destructive Parts' of His Personality in Western Stars Concert Film Trailer
Music // August 20, 2019
