Bruce Springsteen is an American singer-songwriter. He rose to fame after the release of his third album, Born to Run (1975), which featured the Top 40 single "Born to Run." In 1984, Springsteen released the album Born in the U.S.A., which has become one of the best-selling albums of all time and featured a then record-tying seven singles that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. Springsteen has had nine studio albums reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart. His most famous songs include "Hungry Heart," "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," "I'm on Fire," "Glory Days," "Brilliant Disguise" and "Streets of Philadelphia." Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award for his concert residency Springsteen on Broadway, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Streets of Philadelphia." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. He is also known for collaborating with his primary backing band, The E Street Band, which includes Patti Scialfa, his wife since 1991.
