Who is Brooke Shields married to?

Brooke Shields married screenwriter and film producer Chris Henchy in 2001. She was previously married to professional tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999.

How old was Brooke Shields in 'The Blue Lagoon'?

The movie 'The Blue Lagoon' began shooting in June 1979 when Brooke Shields was 14 years old.

How did Brooke Shields break her leg?

Brooke Shields broke her right femur in January 2021 when she fell off a balance board in a gym in New York City. She told PEOPLE that the injury required two surgeries that inserted metal rods and a plate in her leg.

Where is Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan going to college?

During an episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' Brooke Shields revealed that her daughter Rowan began attending Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in August 2021.

Where does Brooke Shields live?

Brooke Shields and her family live in New York City. According to PEOPLE, she also owns a home in Southampton, New York.

How old was Brooke Shields in 'Pretty Baby'?

The movie 'Pretty Baby' began shooting in March 1977 when Brooke Shields was 11 years old.

What was Brooke Shields' first movie?

Brooke Shields made her movie debut in the horror film 'Alice, Sweet Alice,' which was released in November 1976.

Who is Brooke Shields' mother?

Brooke Shields' mother was Teri Shields. She appeared in three films with her daughter, 'Wanda Nevada,' 'Endless Love' and 'Backstreet Dreams' and produced one of her daughter's movies, 'Sahara.' Teri Shields passed away in 2012.

How many children does Brooke Shields have?