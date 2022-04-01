Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields is an American actress and model. She rose to fame as a teenage Calvin Klein model and actress in films like Pretty Baby (1978), The Blue Lagoon (1980) and Endless Love (1981). She is best known for her modeling career for brands like Calvin Klein and starring in the sitcom Suddenly Susan (1996-2000).
Brooke Shields
Full Name
Brooke Christa Shields
Hometown
New York City
instagram
brookeshields
twitter
BrookeShields
Notable Projects
Jane the Virgin
Born
05/31/1965
Age
56

FAQs

Who is Brooke Shields married to?

Brooke Shields married screenwriter and film producer Chris Henchy in 2001. She was previously married to professional tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999.

How old was Brooke Shields in 'The Blue Lagoon'?

The movie 'The Blue Lagoon' began shooting in June 1979 when Brooke Shields was 14 years old.

How did Brooke Shields break her leg?

Brooke Shields broke her right femur in January 2021 when she fell off a balance board in a gym in New York City. She told PEOPLE that the injury required two surgeries that inserted metal rods and a plate in her leg.

Where is Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan going to college?

During an episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' Brooke Shields revealed that her daughter Rowan began attending Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in August 2021.

Where does Brooke Shields live?

Brooke Shields and her family live in New York City. According to PEOPLE, she also owns a home in Southampton, New York.

How old was Brooke Shields in 'Pretty Baby'?

The movie 'Pretty Baby' began shooting in March 1977 when Brooke Shields was 11 years old.

What was Brooke Shields' first movie?

Brooke Shields made her movie debut in the horror film 'Alice, Sweet Alice,' which was released in November 1976.

Who is Brooke Shields' mother?

Brooke Shields' mother was Teri Shields. She appeared in three films with her daughter, 'Wanda Nevada,' 'Endless Love' and 'Backstreet Dreams' and produced one of her daughter's movies, 'Sahara.' Teri Shields passed away in 2012.

How many children does Brooke Shields have?

Brooke Shields has two daughters with husband Brian Henchy. Her daughter Rowan was born in 2003 and daughter Grier was born in 2006.

Most Recent

Brooke Shields Almost Gave Up Acting for Animals During Internship at San Diego Zoo as a Teen
At 17, Brooke Shields interned at the San Diego Zoo, where she did "a lot of cleaning up and a lot of meal prep" for the California zoo's animals
Brooke Shields Sells Longtime L.A. Home She Once Rented to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner for $7.4M
The actress and supermodel first purchased the property for a reported $3.25 in 1997, when she was married to Andre Agassi
Brooke Shields Calls 'Entertaining' Her Insecurities 'Exhausting': 'Comparison Is a Losing Game'
"I'm not criticizing myself for all the things that I'm not, which I did a lot of in my younger years," Brook Shields tells PEOPLE
Brooke Shields Slips Into Her Jeans and Poses Topless for Jordache: 'This Is My 56-Year-Old Body'
"There's something about owning your sexuality at this age that is on point for where we are today," Shields tells PEOPLE of working on the empowering campaign
Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron and More Will Have Their Minds Read Live on Zoom
Alan Cumming will host the star-studded virtual performance of mentalist Jason Suran's show Reconnected on Jan. 29
Brooke Shields Shares Her Unusual Technique for Getting Her Iconic Eyebrows
Brooke Shields' go-to brow product can be found at the craft store
Brooke Shields Gets Candid About How Her Sex Life 'Has Evolved' and She's Come to Accept Her Body at Any Age
In a recent interview, Brooke Shields said she believes it's a "misconception" that a woman is no longer sexy when she reaches a certain age
Brooke Shields Says Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Grier Is in an 'A--hole' Stage
Brooke Shields didn't hold back about parenting teens while guest-starring on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday
Brooke Shields Says Barbara Walters Interview with Her as a Teen Was 'Practically Criminal'
WATCH: Brooke Shields Wears a Red Swimsuit as She Creates a New Thanksgiving Tradition
Brooke Shields Flies to Her Family Each Christmas with a Smoked Brisket in Her Carry-On
Brooke Shields Says Sending Daughter to College was 'Worst Thing I've Ever Experienced in My Life'
Brooke Shields Says Daughter Grier, 15, Loves Swiping Designer Labels from Her Closet

When something's missing from her wardrobe, Brooke Shields usually knows it wandered off into her youngest daughter's closet

