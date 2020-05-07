Brody Jenner
- Full Name
- Brody Jenner
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, California
- brodyjenner
- brodyjenner
- Notable Projects
- The Hills , Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Born
- 08/21/1983
- Age
- 38
FAQs
- Who was Brody Jenner married to?
Brody Jenner proposed to girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in 2016, and the two held a ceremony in Bali in 2018. They later confirmed they were not legally married in the U.S. and split in 2019.
- How is Brody Jenner related to Kylie Jenner?
Kylie Jenner is Brody Jenner's half-sister. The two share the same dad, Caitlyn Jenner.
- How many kids does Brody Jenner have?
Brody Jenner does not have any children.