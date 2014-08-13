Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy was an American actress and singer who stepped into the national spotlight when she starred as Tai Frasier in the popular film Clueless in 1994. Murphy is also widely known for her roles in critically acclaimed movies such as Girl, Interrupted, 8 Mile, and Sin City. In addition to film, she voiced the character Luanne in the hit animated show King of the Hill. Murphy's immediate rise to fame occurred soon after the actress moved to Los Angeles from her hometown in Atlanta, Georgia in 1991.

Amid a successful Hollywood career, the industry was shocked by Murphy's sudden death at 32 years old in 2009. Coincidentally, her screenwriter husband Simon Monjack died almost exactly a year later from a similar cause. HBO's upcoming documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? delves deeper into the tragic death of Murphy and the mysterious link between her troubled relationship with Monjack.

The Dark History Behind Brittany Murphy's Home — Plus, What Happened to It After She Died There
The late actress purchased the Hollywood Hills home from Britney Spears in 2003, and both had unsettling experiences inside
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Trailer Explores Her Mysterious 2009 Death: Watch
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres on HBO Max Oct. 14
Brittany Murphy's 8 Mile Costar Taryn Manning Remembers Her as 'Whimsical and Full of Laughter'
A new HBO Max documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, is covering the mystery surrounding the actress's death
Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days Revealed in New Doc: 'She Was in So Much Pain'
The Clueless actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32
Clueless Actress Elisa Donovan Remembers 'Sweet' Costar Brittany Murphy as 'Like a Hummingbird'
Elisa Donovan chats with PEOPLE about her new memoir Wake Me When You Leave
Brittany Murphy's Life and 'Mysterious' Death at 32 to be Explored in Two-Part HBO Documentary
Brittany Murphy died at 32 of pneumonia and combined drug intoxication
Alicia Silverstone Recalls 'Adorable' Brittany Murphy's Clueless Audition on Film's 25th Anniversary
"I found her so wonderful," Alicia Silverstone said of Clueless costar Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2009, at age 32
Dakota Fanning Says Brittany Murphy 'Made Every Day Special for Me' on Uptown Girls Set
"She just taught me to always have fun," said Dakota Fanning of Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009
As If! Clueless Pop-Up Restaurant to Open in Los Angeles for Film's 25th Anniversary
Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Honors 'Crazy Talented' Brittany Murphy 10 Years After Her Death
Brittany Murphy Died 11 Years Ago at 32: Inside Her Sudden Death That Still Confounds Hollywood
The Clueless Cast: Where Are They Now?

Drop Dead Gorgeous Is 20 Years Old - See What the Cast Is Up To Now!

What do you get when you put together pageant queens, murder, and Denise Richards dancing with Jesus to "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You?" The 1999 campy cult classic, Drop Dead Gorgeous, which turns 20 July 23. See where the (surprisingly A-list) cast is today

