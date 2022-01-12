Britney Spears

Most Recent

Britney Spears Enjoys Lunch Date with Lawyer Mathew Rosengart: 'This Man Turned My Life Around'
The pop star's conservatorship of 13 years was terminated last fall
Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Soak Up the Sun in Maui: See the Photos
The singer shared a series of photos from the couple's Hawaiian getaway on Instagram Monday
Christina Aguilera 'Couldn't Be Happier' for Britney Spears: 'I Will Always Be Here'
Christina Aguilera offered her support to Britney Spears following the termination of the singer's 13-year conservatorship
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Tried to Help Britney 'Shut Down' Conservatorship After Heart-to-Heart in Hawaii
"I put myself on the line," Jamie Lynn Spears told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper about trying to help her sister Britney out of her conservatorship
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Trying to Help' Her 'Move On' from Family Drama: Source
"Britney is still very hurt," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that sister "Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her"
Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, 'The World Is Ours Baby,' in Sweet Instagram Post
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September after they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016
More Britney Spears

Jamie Spears' Lawyer Asks Court to 'Unseal' Britney's Health Records as Singer's Estate Is Transferred to Her
Lawyers for Britney and her father Jamie tangled in court on Wednesday over the singer's recent court filing claiming the pop star's father tapped her phone and mishandled her money
Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Misused Her Money, Secretly Obtained Phone Records and Therapy Notes
Britney Spears makes bold accusations against her father Jamie in new court documents filed in response to his request for her to continue paying his legal fees
Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist to Jamie Lynn Demanding She Stop with 'False,' 'Fantastical Grievances'
Rachel Zegler 'Meant No Disrespect' in Reenacting Britney Spears' Twitter Note About Jamie Lynn
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Britney Being 'So Sad' After Justin Timberlake Split: 'How Heartbreaking'
Britney Spears Says She 'Loves' Sister Jamie Lynn 'Unconditionally,' Calls Public Feud 'So Tacky'
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Pointed Message After Sister Britney Calls Her 'Scum Person'

"Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth," Jamie Lynn Spears posted on her Instagram Stories Friday

