Brie Larson

Brie Larson (née Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers) is an American actress. She first gained recognition as a child actress in the 2001-2002 television series Raising Dad. Larson transitioned to film roles and appeared in movies like Hoot (2006), Greenberg (2010), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and 21 Jump Street (2012). Larson achieved critical acclaim in the 2013 film Short Term 12 and the 2015 film Room, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and a Golden Globe. Larson is also known for portraying the superhero Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Her other films include 2013's The Spectacular Now, 2015's Trainwreck and 2017's Kong: Skull Island.  In 2020, Larson received an Emmy Award for producing the virtual reality program The Messy Truth VR Experience. In addition to acting, Larson also released the 2005 album Finally Out of P.E. and directed the 2017 Netflix film Unicorn Store.
Brie Larson
Full Name
Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers
Hometown
Sacramento, California
instagram
brielarson
twitter
brielarson
Notable Projects
The Avengers , The Fast and the Furious
Born
10/01/1989
Age
32

FAQs

Why did Brie Larson leave Marvel?

Contrary to rumors that Brie Larson would no longer appear in projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Captain Marvel after she did not voice the character in the Disney+ animated series 'What If...', Larson reprised the role in 2022's 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' attraction on the Disney Wish cruise ship and will be starring as Captain Marvel in the 2023 film 'The Marvels.'

Who is Brie Larson dating?

Brie Larson has been dating filmmaker and actor Elijah Allan-Blitz since 2019. Previously, Larson was engaged to Phantom Planet musician Alex Greenwald from 2016 to 2019.

How old was Brie Larson in '21 Jump Street'?

The film '21 Jump Street' premiered on March 12, 2012 when star Brie Larson was 22 years old.

Why did Brie Larson leave 'Community'?

Brie Larson appeared in three episodes of the television sitcom 'Community' from 2013 to 2014 as the character Rachel. Larson's character was not written into the sixth and final season of 'Community' in 2015 because of scheduling conflicts with Larson's film career.

How old was Brie Larson in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'?

The film 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' premiered on July 27, 2010 when star Brie Larson was 20 years old.

Most Recent

Vin Diesel Welcomes Brie Larson to Fast & Furious Franchise: 'Welcome to the Family'
"Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family," Brie Larson wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Fast & Furious star and producer Vin Diesel
Brie Larson Pushed Her Body 'Far Beyond' Her Expectations While Training for Captain Marvel
“It's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible," the Oscar winner said
Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Sequel Costar Zawe Ashton's Role: 'Villain Lovers Club'
Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in The Marvels, expected in theaters February 2023
7 Beauty Products Brie Larson Can't Live Without
The actress and Decorté Global Muse shares her favorites for glowing, gorgeous skin
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
The seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by a scale, runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. Libras are known for being compassionate, diplomatic, social and visionary, always seeking peace and balance – traits that have surely helped propel these stars to where they are today
Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Dabbles in Archery: 'My Hobby' Is 'Taking Up New Hobbies'
The Academy Award winner shared images on social media of herself practicing her craft in a large field and posing with her target
Advertisement

More Brie Larson

Brie Larson Teases 'a Lot of Really Juicy Things' About Captain Marvel 2 Movie The Marvels
"I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled," Brie Larson said of The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, while teasing what's in store for Captain Marvel
Brie Larson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's Song 'Jealousy, Jealousy': 'Thank You Olivia'
Brie Larson thanked Olivia Rodrigo for “giving the world [her] words”
Brie Larson Song Included on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Expanded Soundtrack: Listen
Brie Larson Gives Laurie Hernandez 'Stamp of Approval' After She Performs in Captain Marvel-Inspired Leotard
Celebs at Home: Christina Haack Chills Out at Her New O.C. Pad & More!
Infinity Festival Announces Holiday Show Featuring Brie Larson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Brie Larson Says She 'Struggled with Feeling Ugly and Like an Outcast' for Much of Her Life

"It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself," Larson said

All Brie Larson

Vin Diesel Welcomes Brie Larson to Fast & Furious Franchise: 'Welcome to the Family'
Movies // April 10, 2022
Brie Larson Pushed Her Body 'Far Beyond' Her Expectations While Training for Captain Marvel
Health // February 11, 2022
Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Sequel Costar Zawe Ashton's Role: 'Villain Lovers Club'
Movies // December 28, 2021
7 Beauty Products Brie Larson Can't Live Without
Style // October 14, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity // October 05, 2021
Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Dabbles in Archery: 'My Hobby' Is 'Taking Up New Hobbies'
Movies // August 26, 2021
Brie Larson Teases 'a Lot of Really Juicy Things' About Captain Marvel 2 Movie The Marvels
Movies // August 11, 2021
Brie Larson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's Song 'Jealousy, Jealousy': 'Thank You Olivia'
Music // June 21, 2021
Brie Larson Song Included on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Expanded Soundtrack: Listen
Movies // June 04, 2021
Brie Larson Gives Laurie Hernandez 'Stamp of Approval' After She Performs in Captain Marvel-Inspired Leotard
Sports // February 28, 2021
Celebs at Home: Christina Haack Chills Out at Her New O.C. Pad & More!
Home // October 05, 2021
Infinity Festival Announces Holiday Show Featuring Brie Larson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Movies // December 18, 2020
Brie Larson Says She 'Struggled with Feeling Ugly and Like an Outcast' for Much of Her Life
Movies // November 06, 2020
You Wanna Pizza This? 25 Photos of Celebs Chowing Down on Pizza
Food // September 05, 2020
Brie Larson Says She Auditioned for Hunger Games, Spy Kids and 'All of the New Star Wars Movies'
Movies // August 18, 2020
Captain Marvel 2 Lands Nia DaCosta as Director, Becomes First Black Woman to Helm Marvel Film
Movies // August 06, 2020
Brie Larson Extolls the Marvels of Mushrooms in New Film Fantastic Fungi
Movies // August 03, 2020
Brie Larson Wows Fans as She Covers Taylor Swift's Folklore Song 'The 1'
Movies // July 30, 2020
Obsessed with Animal Crossing: New Horizons? These Celebs Are, Too
Celebrity // July 21, 2020
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and More Avengers Praise Little Boy Who Saved Sister in Dog Attack
Movies // July 16, 2020
Brie Larson Reveals the Major Roles She Auditioned for But Lost to Other Actresses
Movies // July 03, 2020
Brie Larson Launches a 'Personal' YouTube Channel to Show 'Who I Actually Am': I'm 'Excited'
Movies // July 02, 2020
See Brie Larson's First Day Ever as Captain Marvel as She Greets Cast in Costume
Movies // April 28, 2020
13 Going on 30 is 16 Years Old Today! See What the Cast Is Up to Now
Movies // April 23, 2020
Brie Larson on How Nintendo Switch's Animal Crossing Bonds Her and Her Sister: 'It's Sweet'
Movies // March 20, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com