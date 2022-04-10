Why did Brie Larson leave Marvel?

Contrary to rumors that Brie Larson would no longer appear in projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Captain Marvel after she did not voice the character in the Disney+ animated series 'What If...', Larson reprised the role in 2022's 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' attraction on the Disney Wish cruise ship and will be starring as Captain Marvel in the 2023 film 'The Marvels.'

Who is Brie Larson dating?

Brie Larson has been dating filmmaker and actor Elijah Allan-Blitz since 2019. Previously, Larson was engaged to Phantom Planet musician Alex Greenwald from 2016 to 2019.

How old was Brie Larson in '21 Jump Street'?

The film '21 Jump Street' premiered on March 12, 2012 when star Brie Larson was 22 years old.

Why did Brie Larson leave 'Community'?

Brie Larson appeared in three episodes of the television sitcom 'Community' from 2013 to 2014 as the character Rachel. Larson's character was not written into the sixth and final season of 'Community' in 2015 because of scheduling conflicts with Larson's film career.

How old was Brie Larson in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'?