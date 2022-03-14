Bridget Moynahan
- Full Name
- Kathryn Bridget Moynahan
- Hometown
- Binghamton, NY
- bridgetmoynahan
- bridgetmoynahan
- Born
- 04/28/1971
- Age
- 50
FAQs
- Who is Bridget Moynahan’s husband?
Bridget Moynahan is married to businessman Andrew Frankel. After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair started dating. They tied the knot on Oct. 17, 2015, at Wölffer Estate Vineyards in Sagaponack, New York.
- How many kids does Bridget Moynahan have?
The actress has one child, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Jack was born on August 22, 2007, the same year the then-Patriots quarterback started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
- Why did Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady break up?
Both Moynahan and Brady have avoided publicly discussing their separation. However, Moynahan shared with PEOPLE in 2019 that she is lucky they can smoothly co-parent their son. "My son is surrounded by love," the 'Blue Bloods' star said.