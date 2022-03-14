Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan is an actress and former model. She is most known for Sex and the City and playing Erin Reagan in the CBS procedural Blue Bloods, but she has also starred in films such as I, Robot, John Wick: Chapter 1 and 2 and Coyote Ugly. She previously dated NFL quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 to 2006. Shortly after the pair split, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with their son, who she gave birth to in 2007.
Kathryn Bridget Moynahan
Binghamton, NY
bridgetmoynahan
bridgetmoynahan
04/28/1971
50

FAQs

Who is Bridget Moynahan’s husband?

Bridget Moynahan is married to businessman Andrew Frankel. After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair started dating. They tied the knot on Oct. 17, 2015, at Wölffer Estate Vineyards in Sagaponack, New York.

How many kids does Bridget Moynahan have?

The actress has one child, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Jack was born on August 22, 2007, the same year the then-Patriots quarterback started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Why did Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady break up?

Both Moynahan and Brady have avoided publicly discussing their separation. However, Moynahan shared with PEOPLE in 2019 that she is lucky they can smoothly co-parent their son. "My son is surrounded by love," the 'Blue Bloods' star said.

Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SATC's Iconic Fendi Baguette Makes Return in And Just Like That... 21 Years After Carrie Was Mugged
"Man you are good," Sarah Jessica Parker commented on a Sex and the City fan's post pointing out the return of her character Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Fendi baguette in And Just Like That...
And Just Like That: Carrie Learns a Secret About Mr. Big — and Bridget Moynahan's Natasha Returns 
The Sex and the City revival premiered two episodes last week on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping each Thursday
Natasha's Back! Bridget Moynahan Spotted on New York City Set of Sex and the City Revival
Bridget Moynahan previously played Big's second wife, Natasha, on Sex and the City
Celebrities Who Wished Their Exes a Happy Mother's Day in 2021
These men paid tribute to the women who made them dads
Bridget Moynahan Playfully Points Out Ex Tom Brady's 'Shirtless' Mention in Book Sea Wife
The Blue Bloods actress also recently spotted her own name mentioned in an Ace Atkins novel
Tom Brady Wishes Ex Bridget Moynahan a 'Great' Birthday with Rare Photo of Her and Son Jack
Tom Brady shares 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Celebrates Quarterback's Super Bowl 2021 Win: 'So Proud'
"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers," she wrote on Instagram
Tom Brady Is 'Very Active' and 'Super Tight' with Son Jack, 13: 'He Loves Football,' Source Says
Coyote Ugly Turns 20: Where Is the Cast Now?
Gisele Bündchen Reveals Why She Doesn't Like to Be Called a Stepmom — and What She Prefers Instead
Bridget Moynahan Says They're Really Eating That Food During Blue Bloods Dinner Scenes
People Now: Dr. Phil Apologizes After Comments About College Admissions Scandal — Watch the Full Episode

Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for April 29th on PEOPLE Now.

