Brian Austin Green
- Full Name
- Brian Austin Green
- Hometown
- Van Nuys, California
- withBAGpod
- brianaustingreen
- Notable Projects
- Beverly Hills 90210
- Born
- 08/15/1973
- Age
- 48
FAQs
- How many kids does Brian Austin Green have?
Brian Austin Green has four children (one son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox). And he has a baby on the way with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.
- How did Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green meet?
Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess met through their mutual business manager.
- What does Brian Austin Green think of Machine Gun Kelly?
Brian Austin Green said on Instagram Live that he has no problem with Machine Gun Kelly — who is engaged to Green's ex-wife, Megan Fox — and wished the couple well.