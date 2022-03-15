Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green is an American actor. He is best known for his role on FOX's Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. Green went on to appear in FOX's Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, ABC's Desperate Housewives, and FX's Anger Management. He has one son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox, and a baby on the way with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.
Brian Austin Green
Full Name
Brian Austin Green
Hometown
Van Nuys, California
twitter
withBAGpod
instagram
brianaustingreen
Notable Projects
Beverly Hills 90210
Born
08/15/1973
Age
48

FAQs

How many kids does Brian Austin Green have?

Brian Austin Green has four children (one son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox). And he has a baby on the way with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

How did Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green meet?

Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess met through their mutual business manager.

What does Brian Austin Green think of Machine Gun Kelly?

Brian Austin Green said on Instagram Live that he has no problem with Machine Gun Kelly — who is engaged to Green's ex-wife, Megan Fox — and wished the couple well.

Most Recent

Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in July
Sharna Burgess on Why She Doesn't Compare Herself to Brian Austin Green's 'Amazing' Ex Megan Fox
The professional dancer explained on her Instagram Story that she is her "own self" and the notion of following in the footsteps of your partner's ex is "dangerous"
Sharna Burgess Says She Was on Birth Control When She Got Pregnant: 'Universe Made Her Own Plan'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in July
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in July
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting Baby Boy: 'We Are Really Excited'
The couple will welcome their first baby together "on or around the 4th of July"
Advertisement

More Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green Is 'Excited' for Baby with Sharna Burgess, She 'Makes Him Very Happy': Source
Brian Austin Green, who is already dad to three children with ex Megan Fox as well as a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship, is expecting a baby with Sharna Burgess
Megan Fox Believes Brian Austin Green 'Will Be Great with His New Baby,' Says Source
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together
Megan Fox Is 'Relieved' That Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green Is Finalized: Source
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce Over 1 Year After Split: Report
Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby with Girlfriend Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green Is 'Happy for' Ex Megan Fox After Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly: Source
Megan Fox Was 'Ready to Move on Completely' After Brian Austin Green Divorce Agreement Last Fall

A source also tells PEOPLE that Machine Gun Kelly "has been getting to know" the three sons his new fiancée Megan Fox shares with ex Brian Austin Green

All Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This'
Parents // March 15, 2022
Sharna Burgess on Why She Doesn't Compare Herself to Brian Austin Green's 'Amazing' Ex Megan Fox
TV // March 08, 2022
Sharna Burgess Says She Was on Birth Control When She Got Pregnant: 'Universe Made Her Own Plan'
Parents // March 08, 2022
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event
Parents // February 24, 2022
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
TV // February 24, 2022
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting Baby Boy: 'We Are Really Excited'
Parents // February 16, 2022
Brian Austin Green Is 'Excited' for Baby with Sharna Burgess, She 'Makes Him Very Happy': Source
Parents // February 11, 2022
Megan Fox Believes Brian Austin Green 'Will Be Great with His New Baby,' Says Source
Parents // February 11, 2022
Megan Fox Is 'Relieved' That Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green Is Finalized: Source
Movies // February 10, 2022
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce Over 1 Year After Split: Report
Movies // February 09, 2022
Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby with Girlfriend Sharna Burgess
Parents // February 04, 2022
Brian Austin Green Is 'Happy for' Ex Megan Fox After Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly: Source
TV // January 13, 2022
Megan Fox Was 'Ready to Move on Completely' After Brian Austin Green Divorce Agreement Last Fall
Movies // January 13, 2022
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Style // November 02, 2021
Brian Austin Green Celebrates 1 Year with Girlfriend Sharna Burgess: 'Damn I'm Lucky'
TV // October 17, 2021
DWTS: Brian Austin Green and Bachelor Alum Matt James Sent Home in Disney Week's Double Elimination
TV // October 12, 2021
DWTS: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Perform Fairytale Dance for Disney Heroes-Themed Night
TV // October 11, 2021
DWTS' Sharna Burgess Defends Relationship with Brian Austin Green: 'This Isn't a Showmance'
TV // October 05, 2021
Brian Austin Green Calls Sharna Burgess Romance 'Storybook': 'She's Just the Whole Package'
TV // September 28, 2021
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Romantic Date Inspired Their Next DWTS Dance — See Photos
TV // September 27, 2021
DWTS Season 30 Celebrity and Pro Pairings Revealed — Who's Dancing Together?
TV // September 20, 2021
Brian Austin Green Says He's Doing DWTS 'Because of My Girlfriend' Sharna Burgess as They Kiss After First Dance
TV // September 20, 2021
Brian Austin Green Defends North West's Art Skills as He Shares Son's Painting from Same Class
Parents // August 03, 2021
Sharna Burgess Celebrates Boyfriend Brian Austin Green's Birthday with 'Mushy Instagram Post'
TV // July 16, 2021
Fun in the Sun! Stars Enjoying Summer With Their Kids
Parents // August 09, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com