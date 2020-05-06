Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Lands Second DC Role as Supervillain in Batgirl Movie: Reports
Brendan Fraser joins In the Heights breakout Leslie Grace, who will star as the eponymous Batgirl (a.k.a. Barbara Gordon)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional on Hearing TikTok Is Rooting for Him: 'Shucks, Ma'am'
Brendon Fraser hosted a virtual meet-and-greet and received praise from one superfan
The Wedding Planner Almost Cast Two Other Actors Instead of Jennifer Lopez & Matthew McConaughey
Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey recently reunited on Instagram Live to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved rom-com
Brendan Fraser to Play a 600 lb. Reclusive Man in Darren Aronofsky's Movie Adaptation of The Whale
The play version of The Whale debuted in 2012 and received the 2013 Drama Desk Special Award for significant contribution to theatre
Brendan Fraser Gets Candid: Five Things We Learned About the Actor in Revealing New Interview
In a new interview with GQ published on Thursday, Fraser opened up about the intimate details of his life and career
Brendan Fraser Says He Destroyed His Body Doing Movie Stunts: 'I Was Probably Trying too Hard'
Actor Brendan Fraser says he destroyed his body doing movie stunts and spent seven years getting multiple surgeries
Brendan Fraser Says Former HFPA President Sexually Assaulted Him and Derailed His Career
In an interview with GQ, Brendan Fraser  claimed that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in the summer of 2003  
Airheads Turns 20: Celebrate with the Dudes from The Lone Rangers
"How can you pluralize 'Lone Ranger?'"
Cheese Slicing, Pharoah's Curse & More: The 5 Most Important Things on the Internet (This Week)
Brendan Fraser, Wife Split After Nine Years
Fraser Goes 'Around the World'
Fraser's Big Salary
