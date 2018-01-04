Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Asks for ‘Prayers’ After Revealing Her Parents Are Hospitalized with COVID

Menounos’ mom, Litsa, is already battling a brain tumor, and just before her COVID diagnosis they learned the “not so great news” that it is “growing”
Camilo Villegas and Wife Maria Reflect on Late Daughter Mia's 'Miracle' and How It Inspired Foundation's Name

"We honor our little one's name, and what better way of doing it than helping others?" Camilo Villegas says of Mia's Miracles
Brittany Maynard's Husband Imagines Holidays with the Kids They Wanted to Have Before Her Death

“Cancer took that opportunity from us, and that’s what I reflect on during the holidays, but at the same time, I also reflect on the seven and a half years Brittany and I had together," Dan Diaz, 49, tells PEOPLE
Golfer Camilo Villegas Recalls Seeing a 'Little Rainbow' During Game That Had Him 'Thinking About' Late Daughter Mia

"She loved colors and rainbows," Camilo Villegas said of his late daughter Mia during a Thursday interview following his round at the RSM Classic
The Wanted's Tom Parker and Wife Share Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Bodhi: 'We Are Now Complete'

"We are now complete with our enlightenment Bodhi," Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick posted on Instagram Wednesday
The Wanted's Tom Parker Welcomes Son Bodhi Thomas with Wife Kelsey After Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker's baby boy joins his and wife Kelsey's daughter Aurelia Rose, 16 months

The Wanted's Tom Parker, 32, Diagnosed with Terminal Brain Cancer: 'I Still Haven't Processed It'

The singer — who had a hit with "Glad You Came" in 2012 — was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma six weeks ago and is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment
Dad of 4 Who Thought 'Lingering Headaches' Were from Car Accident Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

A tumor removed from Trevor Gagnier's brain confirmed that the father had a grade 4 Glioblastoma
Britt McHenry Readies for Brain Surgery and Thanks Fans for Their 'Kindness'

Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry Says She Has Brain Tumor, Will Undergo 'Imminent' Surgery

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Gives Update on Recovery After Brain Tumor Removal: 'I'm Getting Back into My Routine'

Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Back in Hospital Days After Brain Surgery: 'I Thought I Could Do It'

Preschool Teacher with Brain Tumor Who Was Given a Week to Live Is Now Thriving

Thanks to a new clinical drug trial, Amanda Thomas's brain tumor is shrinking

Teen Mom 3 Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals Her Mother Was Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

TV // January 04, 2018
Maria Menounos — Who Battled a Brain Tumor — Says Bullying & 'Toxicity' at Work Affected Her Health

TV // December 14, 2017
Maria Menounos Shares Video Taken 24 Hours After Her Life-Saving Brain Surgery

Bodies // December 08, 2017
Jeannie Gaffigan Is Breathing on Her Own & Finding Her Voice 3 Months After Harrowing Brain Tumor Surgery

Celebrity // July 26, 2017
WATCH: Maria Menounos Says Her Brain Tumor Was a 'Gift' — 'I Needed to Change My Life'

Celebrity // July 21, 2017
Support for Senator John McCain Flows in from Fellow Lawmakers After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Politics // July 20, 2017
Maria Menounos Thanks Fans and Poses with Her Cancer-Stricken Mom After Revealing Her Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Celebrity // July 03, 2017
Maria Menounos Leaving E! News After Brain Tumor Diagnosis: 'I'm Gonna Take Some Time and See What's Next'

TV // July 03, 2017
Scott Hamilton on Coaching Young Skaters: 'Every Kid You Teach Will Remember You for the Rest of Their Lives'

Sports // May 09, 2017
Olympic Skater Scott Hamilton Facing Third Brain Tumor Diagnosis: 'I Choose to Celebrate Life'

Sports // October 21, 2016
