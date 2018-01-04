Maria Menounos Asks for ‘Prayers’ After Revealing Her Parents Are Hospitalized with COVID
Menounos’ mom, Litsa, is already battling a brain tumor, and just before her COVID diagnosis they learned the “not so great news” that it is “growing”
Camilo Villegas and Wife Maria Reflect on Late Daughter Mia's 'Miracle' and How It Inspired Foundation's Name
Camilo Villegas and Wife Reflect on Late Daughter's 'Miracle,' How It Inspired Foundation's Name
"We honor our little one's name, and what better way of doing it than helping others?" Camilo Villegas says of Mia's Miracles
Brittany Maynard's Husband Imagines Holidays with the Kids They Wanted to Have Before Her Death
“Cancer took that opportunity from us, and that’s what I reflect on during the holidays, but at the same time, I also reflect on the seven and a half years Brittany and I had together," Dan Diaz, 49, tells PEOPLE
Golfer Camilo Villegas Recalls Seeing a 'Little Rainbow' During Game That Had Him 'Thinking About' Late Daughter Mia
Golfer Camilo Villegas on Seeing a Rainbow During Game That Reminded Him of Late Daughter Mia
"She loved colors and rainbows," Camilo Villegas said of his late daughter Mia during a Thursday interview following his round at the RSM Classic
The Wanted's Tom Parker and Wife Share Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Bodhi: 'We Are Now Complete'
"We are now complete with our enlightenment Bodhi," Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick posted on Instagram Wednesday
The Wanted's Tom Parker Welcomes Son Bodhi Thomas with Wife Kelsey After Cancer Diagnosis
Tom Parker's baby boy joins his and wife Kelsey's daughter Aurelia Rose, 16 months