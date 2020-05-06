Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an American actor, director and producer. He began his career with an appearance on HBO's Sex and the City in 1999 but didn't become a household name until a decade later when he starred in The Hangover in 2009. Cooper has earned nine Academy Award nominations, four of which were for acting.
Bradley Cooper
Full Name
Bradley Charles Cooper
Hometown
Abington, Pennsylvania
Notable Projects
The Hangover , Guardians of the Galaxy
Born
01/05/1975
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Bradley Cooper married to?

Bradley Cooper hasn't been married since he split with ex-wife Jennifer Esposito in 2007.

Who taught Bradley Cooper to sing?

Bradley Cooper says Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, was one of the great teachers who helped him sing in A Star is Born.

Who does Bradley Cooper play in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Bradley Cooper plays the raccoon-like Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Most Recent

Jared Leto, 50, Responds to Buzz About His Youthful Appearance: 'It Doesn't Matter'
Jared Leto joked, however, that he may not be taking "advantage" of his youthful looks when it comes to his film career
Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Beach Vacation Outfit of Our Dreams
Every warm-weather wardrobe should have this fun print — including yours
Authorities Still Hope to Find Missing Nevada Teen Naomi Irion Alive
Irion was last seen March 12, when authorities say she was abducted by a man in an gray hoodie
The Sweet Way Prince George Is Staying Connected to Kate Middleton and Prince William During Caribbean Tour
"We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country," William said on the couple's last night in Belize
Project Runway's Bones Says Shannon Beador's Reunion Dress 'Didn't Turn Out the Way We Wanted'
Designer Bones Jones responded to reports that he botched Shannon Beador's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion dress
Great White Sharks May Befriend Each Other in Hopes of Getting a Larger Meal, Research Finds
Often depicted as lone predators, great white sharks may be more social than originally thought, according to a new study from Florida International University
Advertisement

More Bradley Cooper

Jamaica Moves to Drop Queen Elizabeth as Head of State: Report
Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to arrive in Jamaica on Tuesday amid protesters demanding financial reparations and a royal apology for the country's "colonial past"
Tom Brady Trains with Former Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman — and Rob Gronkowski Responds
Julian Edelman, who retired in 2021, caught passes from the newly un-retired Tom Brady in a recent video
Nurse Faces Criminal Charges After Patient Dies Due to Mixup with Automated Medicine Dispenser
Anne Hathaway 'Stopped a Party' with This Genius Cupcake Hack
Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Conservatorship Ends: 'I Will Continue to Prioritize My Well-Being'
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Meeting with President Biden, Who Tested Negative
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Off from Belize as They Share Surprise Video of Secret Day Trip

Kate wore a vintage YSL jacket that she bought in college for the couple's big send-off in Belize

All Bradley Cooper

Jared Leto, 50, Responds to Buzz About His Youthful Appearance: 'It Doesn't Matter'
Style // a minute ago
Reese Witherspoon Just Wore the Beach Vacation Outfit of Our Dreams
Style // 4 minutes ago
Authorities Still Hope to Find Missing Nevada Teen Naomi Irion Alive
Crime // 6 minutes ago
The Sweet Way Prince George Is Staying Connected to Kate Middleton and Prince William During Caribbean Tour
Royals // 12 minutes ago
Project Runway's Bones Says Shannon Beador's Reunion Dress 'Didn't Turn Out the Way We Wanted'
Style // 19 minutes ago
Great White Sharks May Befriend Each Other in Hopes of Getting a Larger Meal, Research Finds
Pets // 22 minutes ago
Jamaica Moves to Drop Queen Elizabeth as Head of State: Report
Royals // 27 minutes ago
Tom Brady Trains with Former Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman — and Rob Gronkowski Responds
Sports // 28 minutes ago
Nurse Faces Criminal Charges After Patient Dies Due to Mixup with Automated Medicine Dispenser
Health // 43 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway 'Stopped a Party' with This Genius Cupcake Hack
Food // 44 minutes ago
Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Conservatorship Ends: 'I Will Continue to Prioritize My Well-Being'
Movies // 44 minutes ago
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Meeting with President Biden, Who Tested Negative
Politics // an hour ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Off from Belize as They Share Surprise Video of Secret Day Trip
Royals // an hour ago
Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Will Premiere on April 29
TV // an hour ago
Disney+, Marvel Studios, More Disney Companies Denounce Anti-LGBTQ Legislation amid Employee Walkout
Movies // an hour ago
Burt Jenner Welcomes His Third Baby, Daughter Goldie Brooklyn — See Caitlyn Jenner's Response!
Parents // an hour ago
Secret Service Says Mike Pence Was Taken to the Capitol Loading Dock During the 2021 Riots
Politics // an hour ago
Bad Vegan's Sarma Melngailis Has 'a Little Bit of a Regret' That She Didn't Date Alec Baldwin
Food // an hour ago
Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection Ever — and Everything's Under $100
Fashion // 2 hours ago
Alcohol-Related Deaths Soared by More Than 25% During the Pandemic, Study Finds
Health // 2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy Before Announcing His Name Is No Longer Wolf
Parents // 2 hours ago
Simone Biles Wears Cowboy Hat to Smooch Fiancé Jonathan Owens as She Reveals More Wedding Plans
Sports // 2 hours ago
Miranda Lambert Rewears Her 2020 CMAs Dress on Date Night in Ireland with Brendan McLoughlin
Style // 2 hours ago
This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Felt 'Physically Ill' While Filming the 'Unraveling' of Kate and Toby's Marriage
TV // 2 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon Turns 46 with Birthday Tributes from Jennifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern
Movies // 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com