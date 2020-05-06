Bradley Cooper
- Full Name
- Bradley Charles Cooper
- Hometown
- Abington, Pennsylvania
- Notable Projects
- The Hangover , Guardians of the Galaxy
- Born
- 01/05/1975
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Who is Bradley Cooper married to?
Bradley Cooper hasn't been married since he split with ex-wife Jennifer Esposito in 2007.
- Who taught Bradley Cooper to sing?
Bradley Cooper says Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, was one of the great teachers who helped him sing in A Star is Born.
- Who does Bradley Cooper play in Guardians of the Galaxy?
Bradley Cooper plays the raccoon-like Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.