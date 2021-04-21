Body Positivity

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About 'Substantial' Weight Gain and Eating Disorder: 'I'm Ready to Change My Ways'

"Beautiful every shape and size," Jazz Jennings wrote with a recent photo after opening up about her "substantial" weight gain and her struggle with binge-eating disorder
Lizzo Declares 'Big Girl Summer Has Officially Begun' as She Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini

The singer and rapper told her followers to "break out the bikinis"
Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

The actress and singer said, though, that the experience helped her accept her body and taught her stop comparing it to when she was a teenager
Yoga Teacher Jessamyn Stanley Believes White Supremacy Has Polluted Yoga - and It's Time to Talk About It

"Cultural appropriation in yoga is rampant because we are still living in the legacy of colonization," Jessamyn Stanley tells PEOPLE
Ashley Tisdale Says She's Struggling with Her Post-Baby Body: 'I Still Don't Feel Comfortable'

The mom to 2-month-old daughter Jupiter said she's "working on not comparing myself to others and their post-baby journeys"
Kaitlyn Bristowe Cheekily Shows Off Her Cellulite in a Swimsuit: 'We All Have It'

The newly-engaged former Bachelorette is feeling "CelluLIT" in an Instagram video
Aja Naomi King Celebrates Her Post-Childbirth Body After Welcoming Her First Baby: 'This Is the After'

"No, this is not a pregnancy before picture," Aja Naomi King wrote on Instagram while announcing the birth of her first child and celebrating her post-childbirth body
Shannen Doherty Is 'Done' with Hollywood's Botox Obsession: 'I Love That I’ve Lived'

"I want to see women like me," Shannen Doherty wrote on Instagram, calling out the ever-growing trend of botox, fillers, and cosmetic surgery in Hollywood
Ally Brooke Reveals She Faced 'Mental and Verbal Abuse' in Fifth Harmony — It 'Was Traumatizing'

Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech Is 'Ready to Embrace' Her Post-Baby Body and Reject the Pressure to 'Snap Back'

Eva Mendes Opens Up About the Body ‘Insecurities’ She Experienced as a Young Actress

Tess Holliday Asks People to ‘Look at Our Pain’ After Sharing That She’s Anorexic and in Recovery

Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Posts: 'The Goal Is Self Acceptance'

Jamie Lee Curtis resurfaced an un-retouched image of herself from 2002 to join Will Smith's conversation about body acceptance, health and fitness

Lizzo Says She Has 'Nothing to Hide' About Her Body: 'There's No Shame Anymore'

Style // April 21, 2021
Maren Morris Says It 'Shouldn't Be the Goal' for Moms to 'Erase Any Evidence' of Having Baby from Their Bodies

Parents // April 19, 2021
Lizzo Says 'Fat People Are Still Getting the Short End' of the Body Positivity Movement

Health // April 13, 2021
Lindsay Arnold Claps Back at Claims She Edits Out C-Section Scar in Photos: 'Favorite Part of My Body'

Parents // April 13, 2021
Lucy Liu Says She's Raising Her Son Rockwell, 5, to Have 'Sense of Openness' with His Body

Parents // April 13, 2021
Hunter McGrady Supports Plus Size Pregnant Women in Powerful Post: 'Your Body Is Equipped'

Parents // April 12, 2021
Jameela Jamil Blames ‘Diet Culture’ for Khloé Kardashian’s Photoshopping Controversy

Health // April 08, 2021
TikTok Star Remi Bader Teams with Aerie to Challenge Unrealistic Beauty Standards on Social Media

Style // April 07, 2021
Why Maren Morris Will 'Never' Say She's 'Trying to Get My Body Back' After Birth of Son Hayes

Parents // April 02, 2021
Lizzo Slams 'Fake Doctors' Who Try to Diagnose 'Fat Girls Who Eat Healthy': 'What If I'm Just Fat?'

Health // March 30, 2021
Jen Widerstrom Dealt with ‘So Much Negative Self Talk’ About Her Stomach Before Accepting Her Body

Health // March 23, 2021
Emily Skye Says She Hasn’t ‘Snapped Back’ 9 Months After Giving Birth: 'I've Worked Extremely Hard'

Health // March 22, 2021
Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Gets Candid About Her Changing Body: 'I Was Uncomfortable at First'

Parents // March 19, 2021
Tyra Banks on the 'Evolution' of Body Positivity: 'I'm Happy to See People Taking It to the Next Level'

Style // March 09, 2021
Rosamund Pike Speaks Out About Her Body Being Photoshopped in Movie Posters: 'I Still Don't Quite Know Why'

Movies // February 25, 2021
Top Chef Winner Melissa King Is Proud of Changing Her Lifestyle: 'I Feel Younger'

Food // February 05, 2021
Lizzo Praises Her Belly as She Gets Candid About Body Image Struggles: 'I Used to Want to Cut My Stomach Off'

Health // February 03, 2021
Blake Lively Thanks 'Queen' Sophie Turner for Supporting Her Post-Baby Body Message

Style // February 01, 2021
Amber Riley Shares Body Image Advice: 'Don't Look Outside of Yourself for Answers'

Health // January 04, 2021
Hilaria Baldwin Urges True 'Body Inclusivity' as Amy Schumer Apologizes for Post-Baby Body Joke

Parents // December 23, 2020
Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams on Clapping Back at Body Shamers: 'You Just Gotta Shut 'Em Down'

Health // December 08, 2020
Mindy Kaling on Doing a Photoshoot 6 Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘I Was Not Feeling Body Confident’

Health // December 08, 2020
Influencer Emily Skye Says Getting Her Fitness Back After Her Second Child Is 'a Lot Slower'

Health // November 24, 2020
Jonah Hill on Why His Fashion Sense 'Surprises People': 'Clothes Aren't Made for People Who Are Overweight to Have Style'

Style // November 18, 2020
Trainer Anna Victoria Says Her 3 Months Postpartum 'Tummy' Is 'Nothing to Be Ashamed Of'

Health // November 12, 2020
