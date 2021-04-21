Body Positivity

Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

Selena Gomez Says She 'Didn't Feel Good About My Body' at the 2015 Met Gala: 'I Fluctuate a Lot'

The actress and singer said, though, that the experience helped her accept her body and taught her stop comparing it to when she was a teenager