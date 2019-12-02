Most Recent
Bob Marley to Be Played By Kingsley Ben-Adir in Biopic from King Richard Director: Reports
Kingsley Ben-Adir previously played President Barack Obama on Showtime's The Comey Rule and Malcolm X in One Night in Miami Read More
Naomi Campbell Reveals She Had Bob Marley Music Playing During 'Special Moment' She Became a Mother
When signing off from the latest episode of No Filter With Naomi, the supermodel also alluded that she might be taking a break from the online show Read More
Madonna Apologizes for Photoshopped MLK and Mandela Photos
"I'm not comparing myself to anyone. I'm admiring and acknowledging there (sic) Rebel Hearts," she said Read More
Madonna Causes Internet Furor Over MLK and Nelson Mandela Photos
In Photoshopped snaps, the singer draws comparisons between herself and some of the world's most esteemed leaders
18 Legendary Artists with Fewer Grammys Than Lorde
She may never be a royal, but Ella Yelich-O'Connor already has more Grammys than Britney Spears, Tupac and Led Zeppelin combined
Idol's Fantasia Writes Song for Teen Moms
Plus: Dr. Laura's son enlists, Suge Knight arrested, and more
