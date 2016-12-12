Bob Dylan

Post Malone Tells Jimmy Fallon He's Been 'Chatting' with Bob Dylan: 'He Kind of Slid Into My DMs'
While appearing on The Tonight Show, Post Malone recalled his early days of covering Bob Dylan on YouTube and coyly revealed he's "been chatting" with the legendary musician as of late
Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Catalog Reportedly Worth Over $150 Million to Sony Music: 'Where They Belong'
"Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me," Bob Dylan said in a statement, celebrating his ongoing relationship with Sony Music Entertainment
Bob Dylan Responds to 'Fantastical and Fictitious' Sex Abuse Lawsuit: 'A Brazen Shakedown'
Bob Dylan's legal team says that allegations made by a woman who claims to have been abused by the musician in 1965 are "a chronological impossibility"
Bob Dylan Announces New Fall Tour with Midwest and East Coast Dates
The legendary troubadour's tour will kick off in Milwaukee on Nov. 2
Bob Dylan Accused of Sexual Abuse, Grooming 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965 as He Calls Allegations 'Untrue'
A spokesperson for Bob Dylan denied the accusation, saying it "will be vigorously defended"
Barack Obama Unveils Annual Summer Music Playlist: Rihanna, Drake, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Migos, and More
Former President Barack Obama also shared his summer 2021 reading list picks as well
Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday: Celebrate with These Rare Photographs from the 1960s by Ted Russell
In celebration of the artist's 60 years on the folk-rock scene, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at rare photos of Dylan at the "genesis" of his career
Bob Dylan Drops New Song About JFK Assassination, His First Original Release in 8 Years
The legendary artist dropped "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute ballad about the John F. Kennedy assassination via Twitter on Thursday
Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic: Report
Kelly Clarkson Tears Up as Garth Brooks Serenades Her with Bob Dylan Cover
Bob Dylan Tells Fans to Put Their Phones Away During His Concert: 'We Can Either Play or Pose'
Music from Big Pink at 50: Robbie Robertson on the Band's Debut and Basement Jams with Bob Dylan
Pierce Brosnan Is an Artist — and This Painting of His Just Sold for $1.4 Million!

The actor's painting of singer Bob Dylan was auctioned off to benefit amFAR at Cannes

Bob Dylan Says He Is 'Beyond Words' While Accepting Nobel Peace Prize for Literature in Penned Speech
Music // December 12, 2016
