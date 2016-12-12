Most Recent
Post Malone Tells Jimmy Fallon He's Been 'Chatting' with Bob Dylan: 'He Kind of Slid Into My DMs'
While appearing on The Tonight Show, Post Malone recalled his early days of covering Bob Dylan on YouTube and coyly revealed he's "been chatting" with the legendary musician as of late Read More
Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Catalog Reportedly Worth Over $150 Million to Sony Music: 'Where They Belong'
"Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me," Bob Dylan said in a statement, celebrating his ongoing relationship with Sony Music Entertainment Read More
Bob Dylan Responds to 'Fantastical and Fictitious' Sex Abuse Lawsuit: 'A Brazen Shakedown'
Bob Dylan's legal team says that allegations made by a woman who claims to have been abused by the musician in 1965 are "a chronological impossibility" Read More
Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday: Celebrate with These Rare Photographs from the 1960s by Ted Russell
In celebration of the artist's 60 years on the folk-rock scene, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at rare photos of Dylan at the "genesis" of his career
Bob Dylan Drops New Song About JFK Assassination, His First Original Release in 8 Years
The legendary artist dropped "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute ballad about the John F. Kennedy assassination via Twitter on Thursday
Pierce Brosnan Is an Artist — and This Painting of His Just Sold for $1.4 Million!
The actor's painting of singer Bob Dylan was auctioned off to benefit amFAR at Cannes
