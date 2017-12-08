Blake Griffin

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Cover-Up
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
These celebrities are standing in their truth and proud of who they are
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Several stars, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts and LeVar Burton were asked to fill in as Jeopardy! guest hosts in 2021. With the newly announced host stepping down, could one of these celebs be stepping in?
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Cover-Up
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin
Share
Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Blake Griffin Opens Up About Being Traded from the Pistons to the Nets: 'It Was Time for a Change'
Blake also discusses his hilarious new prank TV series,
Double Cross with Blake Griffin
Read More
Blake Griffin Roasts Ex Kendall Jenner's Parent Caitlyn Jenner for Giving Her Kids 'Daddy Issues'
The Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT
Read More
Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Meme Poking Fun at Her History of Dating NBA Players
Kendall Jenner's relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons cooled off last spring
Read More
Blake Griffin Is Being Sued After His Dog Allegedly Attacked Man at Restaurant
The victim is suing for the "injuries, pain, suffering and mental and emotional anguish" he allegedly suffered
Read More
Kendall Jenner's Ex Blake Griffin Selling L.A. Mansion for $11 Million - See Inside
Griffin was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in January
Read More
Blake Griffin and Ex Brynn Cameron Settle Palimony Lawsuit Nearly a Year After Filing
The pair has requested that the court dismiss the "entire action of all parties and all cause of actions," according to reports
Read More
Advertisement
More Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin & Brynn Cameron 'Moving Forward with Co-Parenting' After Reaching Custody Agreement
Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron share two young children, son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine
Kendall Jenner's Ex Blake Griffin Kisses Bikini Designer Francesca Aiello at the Beach
The NBA star had some fun in the sun with bikini brand founder Francesca Aiello
Blake Griffin Steps Out with Mystery Blonde as Ex Kendall Jenner's New Romance Heats Up
Shay Mitchell Denies Report Linking Her to Kendall Jenner's Basketball Player Beau Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin Denies Ex's Claim He Abandoned Her to Pursue Kendall Jenner in Palimony Lawsuit
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Avoid Each Other at Coachella Bash
Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin: Everything We Know About Their Super-Private Relationship
Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner have been dating since summer 2017
Kendall Jenner Plays Coy About Blake Griffin and Laughs Off Lesbian Rumors: 'I'm Not Gay'
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Have 'Cooled Off' Since His NBA Trade, Source Says
Blake Griffin Sued for Palimony by Ex-Fiancée Who Claims He Abandoned Her to Pursue Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Sits Courtside at Blake Griffin's Game After He Was Spotted with Another Woman
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin 'Cooling Off' as He's Spotted with a Mystery Woman: Source
All Blake Griffin
Kendall Jenner Borrows Boyfriend Blake Griffin's Jacket After Attending His Stand-Up Comedy Show
Style
//
December 08, 2017
Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Blake Griffin Walk the Red Carpet — Separately
TV
//
November 30, 2017
Kendall Jenner Brings Hailey Baldwin to Cheer Boyfriend Blake Griffin on at NYC Basketball Game
TV
//
November 21, 2017
Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game
TV
//
November 14, 2017
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Step Out for a Casual Date After Her Sisters' Baby Showers
TV
//
November 13, 2017
Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner Is 'Serious' About Boyfriend Blake Griffin, Source Says
TV
//
November 03, 2017
Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her Birthday with Beau Blake Griffin in $10,000 Boots
Style
//
November 03, 2017
Courtside Love! Kendall Jenner Supports NBA Beau Blake Griffin at L.A. Clippers Game
TV
//
October 20, 2017
Everything You Need to Know About Kendall Jenner's NBA Star Beau Blake Griffin
TV
//
October 17, 2017
Kendall and Pregnant Kylie Jenner Enjoy 'Cuddly' Halloween-Themed Double Date with Blake Griffin and Travis Scott
TV
//
October 17, 2017
Kendall Jenner Thinks Blake Griffin Is 'Cool and Sexy' — but She 'Knows a Relationship Isn't the Best Idea': Source
TV
//
October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.