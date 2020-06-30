Black Lives Matter

Most Recent

George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can’t Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals

George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can’t Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals

The new transcript drawn from police body cam footage provides chilling detail about George Floyd's final minutes in police custody
Read More
Original Dukes of Hazzard Stars React to Confederate Flag Controversy: 'The Car Is Innocent'

Original Dukes of Hazzard Stars React to Confederate Flag Controversy: 'The Car Is Innocent'

The General Lee, the vehicle driven by the main characters in the show, features the Confederate flag prominently on its roof
Read More
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower

New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower

President Donald Trump previously lashed out about the project, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue"
Read More
D.L. Hughley Opens Up About 'Scary' COVID-19 Diagnosis After Collapse — and His Worries for His Son

D.L. Hughley Opens Up About COVID-19 Diagnosis After Collapse — and His Worries for His Son

The comedian talked to PEOPLE about his frightening collapse and his new book, Surrender, White People!
Read More
'There Are Constant Battles': Dr. Michele Harper Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room

'There Are Constant Battles': Dr. Michele Harper Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Read More
Black Man Says Group Assaulted Him, Said 'Get a Noose' — and 2 People Hit with Car at Protest

Black Man Says Group Assaulted Him, Said 'Get a Noose' — and 2 People Hit with Car at Protest

Vauhxx Booke wrote that he was "almost the victim of an attempted lynching" during July 4th incident now under investigation
Read More

More Black Lives Matter

Dr. Dre’s Beats Announces Bubba Wallace Endorsement amid Attack from Trump: ‘Hate Cannot Win’

Dr. Dre’s Beats Announces Bubba Wallace Endorsement amid Attack from Trump: ‘Hate Cannot Win’

The announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump sent out a tweet claiming a noose found in Wallace's garage was a "hoax"
WNBA Players to Wear Jerseys with Names of Women Killed by Racial Violence, Including Breonna Taylor

WNBA Players to Wear Jerseys with Names of Women Killed by Racial Violence, Including Breonna Taylor

The athletes will also have "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name" on their warm-up shirts
Bachelor Season 1 Star LaNease Adams Says She Turned to Pills After 'Racist Backlash' to Show

Bachelor Season 1 Star LaNease Adams Says She Turned to Pills After 'Racist Backlash' to Show

Keke Palmer Says She Believes President Donald Trump Is ‘Inciting a Race War’

Keke Palmer Says She Believes President Donald Trump Is ‘Inciting a Race War’

Police Looking for 2 People After Viral Video Showed Woman Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Police Looking for 2 People After Viral Video Showed Woman Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Lewis Hamilton Leads 14 Formula 1 Drivers in Taking a Knee Before Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Leads 14 Formula 1 Drivers in Taking a Knee Before Austrian Grand Prix

Officers Who Staged Photo Reenacting Chokehold on Elijah McClain Are Fired: 'We're Sickened'

Elijah McClain's family compared the photos of images taken as "souvenirs" of lynchings in the Jim Crow South

All Black Lives Matter

NBA May Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the Courts at Disney World for the Season Restart: Reports

NBA May Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the Courts at Disney World for the Season Restart: Reports

Sports // June 30, 2020
Phaedra Parks Opens Up About the 'Difficult' Conversations She's Had With Her Sons About Race

Phaedra Parks Opens Up About the 'Difficult' Conversations She's Had With Her Sons About Race

TV // July 01, 2020
Condola Rashad Says 'We're in the Middle of a Revolution' Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Condola Rashad Says 'We're in the Middle of a Revolution' Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

TV // July 01, 2020
We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

Human Interest // June 30, 2020
Officers on Paid Leave After Allegedly Taking Photos at Site of Elijah McClain's Fatal Encounter with Police

Officers on Paid Leave After Allegedly Taking Photos at Site of Elijah McClain's Fatal Encounter

Crime // June 30, 2020
Entire Softball Team Quits, Forms New Team After GM Uses Photo to Promote Anti-Kneeling Stance

Entire Softball Team Quits, Forms New Team After GM Uses Photo to Promote Anti-Kneeling Stance

Sports // June 29, 2020
Meghan Markle Called Althea Bernstein After 18-Year-Old Was Set on Fire in Alleged Hate Crime

Meghan Markle Called Althea Bernstein After 18-Year-Old Was Set on Fire in Alleged Hate Crime

Royals // June 29, 2020
Beyoncé Recognized for Humanitarian Work at BET Awards: 'Please Continue to Be the Change'

Beyoncé Recognized for Humanitarian Work at BET Awards: 'Please Continue to Be the Change'

Music // June 29, 2020
Black Wisconsin Woman Says She Was Set on Fire by White Man Who Used Racial Slur

Black Wisconsin Woman Says She Was Set on Fire by White Man Who Used Racial Slur

Crime // June 26, 2020
Comedian Nicole Byer Is ‘Finding it Hard To Be Funny’ Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Comedian Nicole Byer Is ‘Finding it Hard To Be Funny’ Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

TV // June 26, 2020
NFL Player Says He Was Racially Profiled and Kicked Out of a Chipotle: 'We Are Tired of This'

NFL Player Says He Was Racially Profiled and Kicked Out of a Chipotle: 'We Are Tired of This'

Sports // June 26, 2020
The Black in Fashion Council Founders on Creating an 'Accountability Culture' in the Industry

The Black in Fashion Council Founders on Creating an 'Accountability Culture' in the Industry

Style // June 26, 2020
Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change State Flag, Says It's a 'Direct Symbol of Terror'

Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change State Flag, Says It's a 'Direct Symbol of Terror'

Country // June 26, 2020
Survivor Alumni Launch Petition Demanding More Diversity on the Reality Series

Survivor Alumni Launch Petition Demanding More Diversity on the Reality Series

TV // June 26, 2020
Father of 2 Died in Police Custody After Begging for His Life: It ‘Destroyed Our Family’

Father of 2 Died in Police Custody After Begging for His Life: It ‘Destroyed Our Family’

Crime // June 26, 2020
Colo. AG Will Investigate Black Man's 2019 Death After Police Chokehold: 'He Should Be Alive Today'

Colo. AG Will Investigate Black Man's 2019 Death After Police Chokehold: 'He Should Be Alive Today'

Crime // June 26, 2020
Jada Pinkett Smith Brings Kids Jaden and Willow to Breonna Taylor Rally in Kentucky: 'Keep Shining a Light'

Jada Pinkett Smith Brings Kids to Breonna Taylor Rally in Kentucky: 'Keep Shining a Light'

Movies // June 26, 2020
Erin Condren Apologizes for Planning Unsanctioned Grad March During Pandemic and amid BLM Protests

Erin Condren Apologizes for Planning Unsanctioned Grad March During Pandemic and amid BLM Protests

Human Interest // June 25, 2020
Days of Our Lives Star Melissa Reeves Slammed for Allegedly Liking Anti-Black Lives Matter Posts

Days of Our Lives Star Melissa Reeves Slammed for Allegedly Liking Anti-Black Lives Matter Posts

TV // June 25, 2020
NASCAR Releases Photo of Noose, Says Only Rope Tied as Such Across 29 Tracks

NASCAR Releases Photo of Noose, Says Only Rope Tied as Such Across 29 Tracks

Sports // June 25, 2020
Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks amid Nationwide Protests for Racial Justice

Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks amid Nationwide Protests for Racial Justice

Country // June 26, 2020
Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Be Reimagined With Princess and the Frog Theme: ‘We Are Thrilled’

Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Be Reimagined With Princess and the Frog Theme: ‘We Are Thrilled’

Travel // June 25, 2020
A Bike Violation, a Fatal Police Encounter: 'They Treated Him Like Garbage'

A Bike Violation, a Fatal Police Encounter: 'They Treated Him Like Garbage'

Crime // June 25, 2020
RHOA's Phaedra Parks Shared 'Poignant' Moment with Rayshard Brooks' Widow at Funeral

RHOA's Phaedra Parks Shared 'Poignant' Moment with Rayshard Brooks' Widow at Funeral

TV // June 25, 2020
Zuri Adele 'Inspired' by BLM's Patrisse Cullors After Working with Her on Good Trouble

Zuri Adele 'Inspired' by BLM's Patrisse Cullors After Working with Her on Good Trouble

TV // June 24, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com