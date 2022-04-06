Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna (née Angela Renée White) is an American model and TV personality. She rose to fame after appearing in the music video for rapper Kanye West's 2010 song "Monster" and the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2014 to 2018. She is best known for starring in the reality TV shows Rob & Chyna (2016) and The Real Blac Chyna (2019).
Blac Chyna
Full Name
Angela Renée White
Hometown
Washington, DC
instagram
blacchyna
twitter
blacchyna
Notable Projects
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Born
05/11/1988
Age
33

FAQs

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

In October 2017, Blac Chyna sued multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family claiming that their statements about her personal conduct led to the cancelation of her 2016 television series 'Rob & Chyna.' The lawsuit is still pending.

How many kids does Blac Chyna have?

Blac Chyna has two children. Her son with rapper Tyga, King Cairo Stevenson, was born in 2012. Chyna's daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream Renée Kardashian, was born in 2016.

What happened between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian?

Shortly after the birth of their daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their relationship. The former couple had a public feud, including Kardashian suing Chyna over claims that she had physically assaulted him. According to PEOPLE, Kardashian dismissed the case in February 2022. Chyna and Kardashian currently co-parent their daughter.

Who is Blac Chyna married to?

Blac Chyna has never been married. She had long-term relationships with rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

How did Tyga and Blac Chyna meet?

PEOPLE reported that Blac Chyna met rapper Tyga in December 2011 when she appeared in the music video for his song "Rack City" and began dating shortly afterwards.

Where does Blac Chyna live?

Blac Chyna lives with her children in Los Angeles.

What strip club did Blac Chyna work at?

According to the Miami Herald, Blac Chyna worked at the King of Diamonds in Miami.

