Bill Paxton's Widow and Children to Receive $1M in Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit
The actor, famous for his roles in Twister, Aliens, Titanic, and more, died shortly after heart surgery in 2017 at the age of 61
Cary Elwes Remembers Late Twister Costar Bill Paxton as Film Turns 25: His 'Energy Was Infectious'
"He reminded you that you couldn't take life seriously," Cary Elwes said of Bill Paxton, who died in February 2017
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Remembers Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'Loved Him with a Passion'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan paid tribute to Bill Paxton four years after the actor died of a stroke in 2017
Amanda Seyfried Honors Late Big Love Costar Bill Paxton in Touching Tribute: 'He Was Wonderful'
Bill Paxton died of a stroke in 2017 at the age of 61
Ron Howard Reflects on Making Apollo 13 25 Years After It First Hit Theaters
The film focuses on the story of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission and stars Tom Hanks alongside Kevin Bacon and the late Bill Paxton
The Cast of Titanic: Where Are They Now?
It's been 24 years, and we can still smell the fresh paint — or at least, remember the first time we watched the iconic film. (We'll never let go, Jack!)
More Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton's Son Wishes Late Father 'Happy Birthday Daddio!' on Day Actor Would Have Turned 62
Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles Honored in Touching Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles were just some of the late industry greats who were celebrated and honored at the Oscars on Sunday evening
Bill Paxton's Family Blames Surgeon Who Operated on Him and Hospital for Actor's Death at 61
From Della Reese to Hugh Hefner: Remembering The Stars We've Lost in 2017
WATCH: Tom Hanks Recalls Goofing Off on Apollo 13 with Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'He Was Mr. Enthusiasm'
James Paxton Remembers His Late Father Bill Paxton: 'Forever Smiling with You'
Richard Short on the 'Good Advice' Costar Bill Paxton Shared on the Set of Training Day

"Bill was the first person to welcome me to the set," Short told PEOPLE Now of Paxton

All Bill Paxton

