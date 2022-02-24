Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
See All Shopping
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
People.com
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Bill Paxton's Widow and Children to Receive $1M in Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit
The actor, famous for his roles in
Twister, Aliens
,
Titanic,
and more, died shortly after heart surgery in 2017 at the age of 61
Cary Elwes Remembers Late
Twister
Costar Bill Paxton as Film Turns 25: His 'Energy Was Infectious'
"He reminded you that you couldn't take life seriously," Cary Elwes said of Bill Paxton, who died in February 2017
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Remembers Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'Loved Him with a Passion'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan paid tribute to Bill Paxton four years after the actor died of a stroke in 2017
Amanda Seyfried Honors Late
Big Love
Costar Bill Paxton in Touching Tribute: 'He Was Wonderful'
Bill Paxton died of a stroke in 2017 at the age of 61
Ron Howard Reflects on Making
Apollo 13
25 Years After It First Hit Theaters
The film focuses on the story of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission and stars Tom Hanks alongside Kevin Bacon and the late Bill Paxton
The Cast of
Titanic
: Where Are They Now?
It's been 24 years, and we can still smell the fresh paint — or at least, remember the first time we watched the iconic film. (We'll never let go, Jack!)
More Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton's Son Wishes Late Father 'Happy Birthday Daddio!' on Day Actor Would Have Turned 62
Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles Honored in Touching Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles were just some of the late industry greats who were celebrated and honored at the Oscars on Sunday evening
Bill Paxton's Family Blames Surgeon Who Operated on Him and Hospital for Actor's Death at 61
From Della Reese to Hugh Hefner: Remembering The Stars We've Lost in 2017
WATCH: Tom Hanks Recalls Goofing Off on
Apollo 13
with Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'He Was Mr. Enthusiasm'
James Paxton Remembers His Late Father Bill Paxton: 'Forever Smiling with You'
Richard Short on the 'Good Advice' Costar Bill Paxton Shared on the Set of
Training Day
"Bill was the first person to welcome me to the set," Short told PEOPLE Now of Paxton
Director of Bill Paxton's Final Film Gives Touching Tribute: 'I Lost a Big Brother'
See Bill Paxton Transform into a Dirty Cop for One of His Final Films,
Mean Dreams
Bill Paxton Cause of Death Revealed: Stroke After Heart Surgery
Bella Thorne Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to
Big Love
TV Dad Bill Paxton: 'We Love You'
Amanda Seyfried Remembers Her 'Father Figure' Bill Paxton as More Stars Honor the Late
Big Love
Star
All Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton's Widow and Children to Receive $1M in Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit
Movies
//
February 24, 2022
Cary Elwes Remembers Late
Twister
Costar Bill Paxton as Film Turns 25: His 'Energy Was Infectious'
Movies
//
November 24, 2021
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Remembers Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'Loved Him with a Passion'
TV
//
August 21, 2021
Amanda Seyfried Honors Late
Big Love
Costar Bill Paxton in Touching Tribute: 'He Was Wonderful'
TV
//
August 20, 2021
Ron Howard Reflects on Making
Apollo 13
25 Years After It First Hit Theaters
Movies
//
July 29, 2020
The Cast of
Titanic
: Where Are They Now?
Movies
//
December 19, 2021
Bill Paxton's Son Wishes Late Father 'Happy Birthday Daddio!' on Day Actor Would Have Turned 62
Movies
//
May 17, 2018
Martin Landau, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles Honored in Touching Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
Movies
//
March 04, 2018
Bill Paxton's Family Blames Surgeon Who Operated on Him and Hospital for Actor's Death at 61
Movies
//
February 13, 2018
From Della Reese to Hugh Hefner: Remembering The Stars We've Lost in 2017
Celebrity
//
December 29, 2017
WATCH: Tom Hanks Recalls Goofing Off on
Apollo 13
with Late Costar Bill Paxton: 'He Was Mr. Enthusiasm'
Movies
//
July 28, 2017
James Paxton Remembers His Late Father Bill Paxton: 'Forever Smiling with You'
Celebrity
//
March 25, 2017
Richard Short on the 'Good Advice' Costar Bill Paxton Shared on the Set of
Training Day
Movies
//
March 21, 2017
Director of Bill Paxton's Final Film Gives Touching Tribute: 'I Lost a Big Brother'
Movies
//
March 17, 2017
See Bill Paxton Transform into a Dirty Cop for One of His Final Films,
Mean Dreams
Movies
//
March 15, 2017
Bill Paxton Cause of Death Revealed: Stroke After Heart Surgery
Movies
//
March 06, 2017
Bella Thorne Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to
Big Love
TV Dad Bill Paxton: 'We Love You'
TV
//
February 28, 2017
Amanda Seyfried Remembers Her 'Father Figure' Bill Paxton as More Stars Honor the Late
Big Love
Star
Movies
//
February 28, 2017
From His Secret Passions to His Famous Roots: 13 Things You Never Knew About Bill Paxton
Movies
//
February 27, 2017
Cary Elwes Pays Touching Tribute to His Friend Bill Paxton: 'He Was a Beautiful Soul'
Celebrity
//
February 27, 2017
Clark Gregg Remembers His
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Costar Bill Paxton: 'He Was like a Brother to Me'
Celebrity
//
February 26, 2017
Commercial Featuring Bill Paxton Airs During Oscars Just Hours After His Death
Awards
//
February 26, 2017
Ginnifer Goodwin Admits It 'Felt Wrong' to Come to the Oscars Hours After Learning About Bill Paxton's Death
Awards
//
February 26, 2017
Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Her
True Lies
Costar Bill Paxton: 'It's Just So Terribly Sad'
Movies
//
February 26, 2017
Director James Cameron Mourns Death of Bill Paxton: 'The World Is a Lesser Place for His Passing'
Movies
//
February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton
