What companies does Bill Gates own?

Bill Gates no longer owns the majority stake of any companies, but according to the 'Wall Street Journal' he holds significant investments in several major companies, including Microsoft, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Waste Management Inc., among others.

What did Bill Gates invent?

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft, which developed the Windows operating system and software like Microsoft Office and products like the Xbox video game console and Microsoft Surface touchscreen computers.

How much farmland does Bill Gates own?

Bill Gates is the nation's largest farmland owner. In June 2021, NBC News reported that Gates owns more than 269,000 acres of farmland in 18 U.S. states.

What is Bill Gates' IQ?

Though many online sources claim that Bill Gates has an IQ of 160, he has never publicly revealed the results of any IQ test he may have taken.

How many kids does Bill Gates have?

Bill Gates has three children with former wife Melinda Gates. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1996, son Rory in 1999, and daughter Phoebe in 2002.

How much money has Bill Gates donated to charity?

According to 'USA Today,' Bill and Melinda Gates have donated more than $50 billion to various charities since 1994.

What college did Bill Gates go to?