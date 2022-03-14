Bill Gates (né William Henry Gates III) is an American businessman, software developer, and philanthropist. Gates co-founded the computer technology company Microsoft in 1975. He is one of the world's richest men and co-founded the charitable organization Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 with former wife Melinda Gates. His charitable efforts have focused on global health and climate change, and in 2016 he and Melinda Gates were both awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their philanthropy.
Bill Gates no longer owns the majority stake of any companies, but according to the 'Wall Street Journal' he holds significant investments in several major companies, including Microsoft, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Waste Management Inc., among others.
What did Bill Gates invent?
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft, which developed the Windows operating system and software like Microsoft Office and products like the Xbox video game console and Microsoft Surface touchscreen computers.
How much farmland does Bill Gates own?
Bill Gates is the nation's largest farmland owner. In June 2021, NBC News reported that Gates owns more than 269,000 acres of farmland in 18 U.S. states.
What is Bill Gates' IQ?
Though many online sources claim that Bill Gates has an IQ of 160, he has never publicly revealed the results of any IQ test he may have taken.
How many kids does Bill Gates have?
Bill Gates has three children with former wife Melinda Gates. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1996, son Rory in 1999, and daughter Phoebe in 2002.
How much money has Bill Gates donated to charity?
According to 'USA Today,' Bill and Melinda Gates have donated more than $50 billion to various charities since 1994.
What college did Bill Gates go to?
Bill Gates attended Harvard College from 1973 to 1975, but did not graduate. He received an honorary doctorate from Harvard in 2007.