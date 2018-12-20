Big Brother

Most Recent

The Big Brother All-Star Cast Members Have Been Revealed — See Who Will Be Fighting for the Season 22 Champ Title

Bayleigh Dayton, Da'Vonne Rogers and More Familiar Faces Amongst Big Brother All-Stars Cast

Julie Chen announced the cast during Wednesday's live two-hour season premiere of Big Brother All-Stars
Read More
Julie Chen Explains How Big Brother All-Stars Is Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

Julie Chen Explains How Big Brother All-Stars Is Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

Season 22 of the competition series premieres Wednesday on CBS
Read More
Big Brother All-Star Cast to Be Revealed Live for First Time Ever During Season Premiere

Big Brother All-Star Cast to Be Revealed Live for First Time Ever During Season Premiere

Season 22 of the competition series premieres Wednesday on CBS
Read More
Big Brother All-Stars Season Set to Debut With a Two-Hour Live Move-In Premiere Event in August

Big Brother All-Stars Season Set to Debut With a Two-Hour Live Move-In Premiere Event in August

The CBS reality series will return on Aug. 5 with a two-hour live move-in premiere event from 9:00 to 11:00 PM EST
Read More
Big Brother Preparing for All Stars Season, Contestants Undergoing COVID-19 Tests: Reports

Big Brother Preparing for All Stars Season, Contestants Undergoing COVID-19 Tests: Reports

Each contestant must test negative for the coronavirus before entering the house
Read More
Survivor Winner Mike Holloway Engaged to Big Brother Alum Meg Maley

Survivor Winner Mike Holloway Engaged to Big Brother Alum Meg Maley

“Could not be any happier,” Meg Maley wrote
Read More

More Big Brother

Big Brother Winner Jackson Michie and Holly Allen Split: 'Sometimes Priorities Don't Match'

Big Brother Winner Jackson Michie and Holly Allen Split: 'Sometimes Priorities Don't Match'

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen, the season 21 runner-up, announced the news of their breakup on Instagram
Big Brother's Jackson Michie Apologizes for Past Mistakes and 'Not Being Educated'

Big Brother's Jackson Michie Apologizes for Past Mistakes and 'Not Being Educated'

The reality star said he will "never understand what it’s like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be black in this country and in this world"
Big Brother Alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Expecting Second Child: 'We Are Beyond Excited!'

Big Brother Alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Expecting Second Child: 'Beyond Excited'

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Second Child: 'We're So Happy'

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Second Child: 'We're So Happy'

Germany's Big Brother Contestants Haven't Been Told About Coronavirus Pandemic Yet

Germany's Big Brother Contestants Haven't Been Told About Coronavirus Pandemic Yet

Big Brother's Jack Matthews and Analyse 'Sis' Talavera Split: 'We Will Always Be Great Friends'

Big Brother's Jack Matthews and Analyse 'Sis' Talavera Split: 'We Will Always Be Great Friends'

Julie Chen Pays Tribute to Big Brother Season 1 Contestant Cassandra Waldon After Her Tragic Death 

The late contestant competed on the debut season of the popular reality show in 2000

All Big Brother

Bachelor Alum Danielle Maltby Says She's Been 'Slowly Draining' Since Ex Paul Calafiore Cheated

Bachelor Alum Danielle Maltby Says She's Been 'Slowly Draining' Since Ex Paul Calafiore Cheated

TV // December 20, 2018
Big Brother Wedding! Nick Starcevic Marries Girlfriend Griffin Swisher — See the Photos!

Big Brother's Nick Starcevic Marries Girlfriend Griffin Swisher

TV // December 19, 2018
Julie Chen Returning as Host of Celebrity Big Brother After Husband Les Moonves' Scandal

Julie Chen Returning as Host of Celebrity Big Brother After Husband Les Moonves' Scandal

TV // November 27, 2018
Cody Nickson and Pregnant Jessica Graf Open Up About Expanding Family: 'We Want Four' Kids

Cody Nickson and Pregnant Jessica Graf Open Up About Baby on the Way at People's Choice Awards

Parents // November 12, 2018
Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Arrested After Reportedly Getting into an Altercation While Pregnant

Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Arrested, Charged with Criminal Mischief

TV // November 07, 2018
The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbello Won't Call Big Brother's Paulie Calafiore Her Boyfriend — But Talks About Their Sex Life

The Challenge's Cara Maria Won't Call Paulie Her Boyfriend — But Talks About Their Sex Life

TV // November 01, 2018
Inside Big Brother Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans' L.A. Love Nest

Inside Big Brother Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans' L.A. Love Nest

Home // November 08, 2018
Big Brother Star Kevin Schlehuber Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Beat This'

Big Brother Star Kevin Schlehuber Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Beat This'

TV // October 23, 2018
Big Brother's Jessica Graf Tried on 30 Wedding Gowns Before Finding Her Dream 'Princess Dress'

Big Brother's Jessica Graf Tried on 30 Wedding Gowns Before Finding Her Dream 'Princess Dress'

Style // October 17, 2018
Big Brother Newlyweds Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Reveal the Sex of Their Baby with Adorable Party

Baby Girl on the Way for Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Parents // October 15, 2018
See Every Photo from Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson's Black-Tie Wedding

See Every Photo from Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson's Black-Tie Wedding

TV // October 16, 2018
Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Are Married!

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Are Married!

TV // October 17, 2018
It's a Boy! Big Brother's Christmas Abbott Welcomes a Son — and Explains His Very Unusual Name

Big Brother's Christmas Abbott Welcomes Son Loyal Atticus

Parents // October 09, 2018
Pregnant Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Goes to CrossFit on Her Due Date

Pregnant Big Brother Star Christmas Abbott Goes to CrossFit on Her Due Date

Parents // October 06, 2018
Big Brother's Tyler and Angela on the Game, Their Love & Bayleigh's 'Heartbreaking' Miscarriage in the Jury House

Big Brother's Tyler and Angela on the Game, Their Love & Bayleigh's Miscarriage in Jury

TV // October 05, 2018
Big Brother Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Moving in Together

Big Brother Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Moving in Together

TV // October 02, 2018
Big Brother's Chris 'Swaggy' Williams and Bayleigh Dayton Reveal Miscarriage After Getting Engaged on Season Finale

Chris Williams and Bayleigh Dayton Reveal Miscarriage After Getting Engaged on Season Finale

Parents // September 28, 2018
Shemar Moore Reveals the Extreme Lengths He Goes to for His Rock-Hard Abs on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode

Shemar Moore Reveals the Extreme Lengths He Goes to for His Rock-Hard Abs on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // September 27, 2018
Big Brother Contestants Get Engaged on Season Finale: 'I Want You and Only You'

Big Brother Contestants Get Engaged on Season Finale: 'I Want You and Only You'

TV // September 27, 2018
'The Best Surprise!' Big Brother and The Amazing Race Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting First Child

Big Brother and The Amazing Race Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting First Child

Parents // September 24, 2018
Julie Chen 'Will Continue to Work on Big Brother' amid Husband Les Moonves' Sexual Misconduct Scandal: Source

Julie Chen 'Will Continue to Work on Big Brother' amid Husband Les Moonves' Scandal: Source

TV // September 19, 2018
Big Brother Staff Is ‘Nervous’ Julie Chen Will Leave Amid Husband Les Moonves’ Scandal

Big Brother Staff Is ‘Nervous’ Julie Chen Will Leave amid Husband Les Moonves’ Scandal: Source

TV // September 18, 2018
Julie Chen Supports Husband Les Moonves in Her Return to Big Brother by Using Her Full Name for the First Time: 'I'm Julie Chen Moonves'

Julie Chen Supports Husband Les Moonves in Her Return to Big Brother: 'I'm Julie Chen Moonves'

TV // September 14, 2018
Big Brother Stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Engaged!

Big Brother Stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Engaged!

TV // September 10, 2018
Big Brother Baby! Reality Stars Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Welcome Son Layton Sarti

Big Brother Alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Welcome Son Layton Sarti

Parents // September 07, 2018
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com