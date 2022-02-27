Betty White

Most Recent

Bob Saget, Betty White, Sidney Poitier and More Honored in SAG Awards' Emotional In Memoriam Segment
Willie Garson, Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald were also among the stars featured during the In Memoriam segment aired Sunday amid the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
As Dying to Belong turns 25, we remember some of the superlative small-screen stories of the 1990s, with shout-outs to the era's made-for-TV MVPs and extra credit for a few of today's biggest stars
Susan Lucci Remembers Betty White Welcoming Her to Hot in Cleveland Set: 'She Was Just Delightful'
"Betty White was everything you would hope Betty White would be," Susan Lucci told PEOPLE
Betty White's Instagram Shares Hilarious Cutouts of Her 'Absolute Faves' Robert Redford and Bear Named Bam Bam
Betty White's love for Robert Redford and a bear named Bam Bam were on full display in a fun Instagram post
Joe Biden Pays Tribute to Betty White on Special Celebrating Her Life: 'An American Treasure'
President Joe Biden issued kind words about the late Betty White on NBC’s Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special on Monday, calling the beloved actress “an icon and a pioneer”
Cher Sings an All-New Version of The Golden Girls Theme for NBC's Upcoming Betty White Tribute
The iconic entertainer, 75, belted her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from the original Golden Girls soundstage in Hollywood
More Betty White

Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Goldie Hawn and More to Celebrate Betty White's Life in NBC Special
Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl airs Monday, one month after the actress died at age 99
Betty White Thanks Fans for Their 'Love and Support' in Final Video Before Her Death
Betty White died on Dec. 31 at age 99
Betty White's Assistant Shares Last Photo They Took Together: 'A Wonderful Memory'
Betty White's Longtime Friend Tom Sullivan Pens Heartfelt Tribute on Her Instagram: 'A National Treasure'
10 'Awe-Struck' Animal Charities that Received Over $30K in Donations from the Betty White Challenge
And Just Like That's Leading Ladies Are the Same Age as the Characters in The Golden Girls
Orlando Animal Shelter Receives $50K in Donations for Betty White Challenge

The #BettyWhiteChallenge kicked off on Jan. 17 in honor of what would have been the late actress' 100th birthday

