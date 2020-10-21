Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is an American actor, comedian and filmmaker. He rose to fame as the star and creator of the television series The Ben Stiller Show (1990-1991, 1992-1993), which earned Stiller an Emmy Award for writing. Stiller transitioned to acting in film and directed in starred in the 1994 film Reality Bites. His other early films as an actor included 1995's Heavyweights, 1996's Flirting with Disaster and 1996's The Cable Guy. Stiller achieved critical acclaim in the 1998 comedy film There's Something About Mary, which he followed by starring in several successful comedy films including 2000's Meet the Parents, 2001's Zoolander, 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, 2004's Along Came Polly, 2004's Starsky & Hutch, 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004's Meet the Fockers, 2008's Tropic Thunder, 2010's Little Fockers and 2016's Zoolander 2. Stiller is also known for his voice acting in the Madagascar film series (2005-2014) and for starring in the Night at the Museum film series (2006-2014). In addition to acting, Stiller has directed several of his films, including The Cable Guy (1996), Zoolander (2001), Tropic Thunder (2008) and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), and has served as a writer and producer of several of his projects.
Ben Stiller Says 'I Love It' When Severance Fans Cuss Him Out as Adam Scott Recovers from COVID-19
Severance star Adam Scott missed out on the show's finale screening Friday in Los Angeles as he recovered from COVID-19 at his hotel room in Costa Rica
Severance Renewed for Season 2: 'You'll Feel Like You've Never Left'
The season 1 finale will air on Friday with "troubling revelations"
Ben Stiller and Daughter Ella Spotted Dining at Popular Vegan Restaurant in Cambridge, Mass.
"It was really exciting having him here and so cool that he was just as approachable and nice as he could have been," PlantPub co-owner Pat McAuley tells PEOPLE
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Indian Wells Tennis Match Following Reconciliation
Ben Stiller revealed he and Christine Taylor got back together in an interview with Esquire published last month
Christine Taylor Was 'There to Support' Ben Stiller After His Dad Died amid Reconciliation: Source
A source tells PEOPLE that Christine Taylor is "incredibly special" to husband Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor 'Never Even Dated Other People' Before Rekindling Marriage: Source
"They were never estranged," a source tells PEOPLE
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship in Pictures
After announcing their separation in 2017, Ben Stiller recently revealed that he and Christine Taylor have rekindled their romance. Take a look back at their relationship in pictures over the years
Ben Stiller Shares Why He Thinks Pete Davidson Is Popular with Women: 'He's Got Such a Charisma'
"He just has a real charm about him," Ben Stiller said of pal Pete Davidson on The Howard Stern Show
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Back Together After Separating in 2017: 'We're Happy'
Ben Stiller on Bob Saget's Close Relationship with Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller: 'He Loved My Parents'
Ben Stiller's Severance Starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette Announces Premiere Date — Watch Teaser
Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller to Star in Movie Adaptation of '60s Spy Show The Champions
Jake Gyllenhaal Auditioned for the Role of Hansel in Zoolander Before Owen Wilson Was Cast

On the occasion of Zoolander's 20th anniversary, Ben Stiller recalls how Jake Gyllenhaal tried out for the 2001 film

Meet the Parents Reunion! Ben Stiller Recalls 'Sweating' When He First Filmed with Robert De Niro
Movies // October 21, 2020
Great Scott! See Ben Stiller Audition for Marty McFly in Back to the Future
Movies // October 20, 2020
Night at the Museum Reunion! Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino to Participate: How to Watch
Movies // September 08, 2020
Ben Stiller Feels Like Late Parents Jerry and Anne Are 'Connected Again' After 62-Year Marriage
Movies // May 21, 2020
Ben Stiller Feels 'Very Fortunate' He Got to Be with 'Irreplaceable' Dad Jerry When He Died
Movies // May 20, 2020
Ben Stiller Shares Funny Memories of Dad Jerry: From Calling Him High on LSD to the Stolen Bike Saga
Movies // May 20, 2020
Ben Stiller on Last Days with Dad Jerry: 'His Body Was Kind of at That Point Where It Was Time'
Movies // May 19, 2020
How Ben Stiller's Late Father, Jerry, Shaped Him and His Career: He Gave 'Great Advice'
Movies // May 12, 2020
Remembering Jerry Stiller's Hilarious Career and Full Life in Photos
Movies // May 11, 2020
Inside Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara's Bond Onstage and at Home: 'We Were an Unlikely Couple'
Movies // May 11, 2020
Hollywood Mourns Beloved Actor Jerry Stiller: 'What a Giant'
Movies // May 11, 2020
Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dead at 92
Movies // May 11, 2020
Celebrities Who've Talked About Battling Lyme Disease
Health // August 31, 2021
D.C. Party Mixes Trump's Critics with Trump Family Members as Ivanka & Jared Attend Alongside Jeff Bezos and More
Politics // January 27, 2020
It's Sagittarius Season! 50 Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign
Celebrity // November 22, 2021
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Fundraiser Together, Two Years After Announcing Split
Movies // November 19, 2019
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Step Out Together for Benefit with Daughter Ella Olivia
Movies // October 24, 2019
Ben Stiller and Daughter Ella Olivia, 17, Have a Broadway Night Out at Musical Opening
Movies // October 17, 2019
Bob Newhart on His Hilarious Emmys Skit with Ben Stiller: 'I Don't Want People Thinking I'm Dead'
TV // October 02, 2019
Bob Newhart, 90, Makes Surprise Appearance at the Emmys: 'I'm Still Alive,' He Quips
TV // September 22, 2019
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend the Emmys Together — Despite Splitting in 2017
TV // September 22, 2019
O-Town Turned Down a Cameo in 2001's Zoolander - and Still Regret It to This Day!
Music // August 02, 2019
WATCH: Reality Bites Reunion! Winona Ryder Recalls Being 'So Nervous' When Meeting Ben Stiller
Movies // May 06, 2019
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor Seen 'Holding Hands' as They Take Kids to See Pretty Woman Musical
Movies // April 08, 2019
Ben Stiller Causes Surprised Fan to Freak Out on the Subway: 'I Love You So Much!'
Movies // April 03, 2019
