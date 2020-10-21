Ben Stiller is an American actor, comedian and filmmaker. He rose to fame as the star and creator of the television series The Ben Stiller Show (1990-1991, 1992-1993), which earned Stiller an Emmy Award for writing. Stiller transitioned to acting in film and directed in starred in the 1994 film Reality Bites. His other early films as an actor included 1995's Heavyweights, 1996's Flirting with Disaster and 1996's The Cable Guy. Stiller achieved critical acclaim in the 1998 comedy film There's Something About Mary, which he followed by starring in several successful comedy films including 2000's Meet the Parents, 2001's Zoolander, 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, 2004's Along Came Polly, 2004's Starsky & Hutch, 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004's Meet the Fockers, 2008's Tropic Thunder, 2010's Little Fockers and 2016's Zoolander 2. Stiller is also known for his voice acting in the Madagascar film series (2005-2014) and for starring in the Night at the Museum film series (2006-2014). In addition to acting, Stiller has directed several of his films, including The Cable Guy (1996), Zoolander (2001), Tropic Thunder (2008) and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), and has served as a writer and producer of several of his projects.