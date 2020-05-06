Ben Simmons
- Full Name
- Benjamin David Simmons
- Hometown
- Melbourne, Victoria
- BenSimmons25
- https://www.instagram.com/bensimmons/
- Notable Projects
- NBA
- Born
- 07/20/1996
- Age
- 25
FAQs
- What team is Ben Simmons on?
Ben Simmons is a point guard/small forward for the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022.
- How tall is Ben Simmons?
Ben Simmons is 6 feet 11 inches tall.
- Who is Ben Simmons dating?
Ben Simmons has been romantically linked to Maya Jama, a British television presenter. The two sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2021.