Ben Simmons is an Australian professional basketball player in the NBA. In 2016, Simmons was selected as the first overall pick in the NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star was named Rookie of the Year during the 2017-2018 NBA season. In 2020, Simmons launched an Australian-based charitable organization, The Ben Simmons Family Foundation.
Full Name
Benjamin David Simmons
Hometown
Melbourne, Victoria
BenSimmons25
https://www.instagram.com/bensimmons/
NBA
07/20/1996
25

What team is Ben Simmons on?

Ben Simmons is a point guard/small forward for the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022.

How tall is Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is 6 feet 11 inches tall.

Who is Ben Simmons dating?

Ben Simmons has been romantically linked to Maya Jama, a British television presenter. The two sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2021.

