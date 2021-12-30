Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
Netflix's
Diana: The Musical
led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Depart Her
Tonight Show
Taping in New York City
The
Marry Me
actress told PEOPLE she and Ben Affleck "had a little bit of fear" at first when reconnecting last year
Read More
Jennifer Lopez on She and Ben Affleck Now Knowing 'Who We Are as People and What Really Matters'
"We have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions," the
Marry Me
star tells PEOPLE
Read More
Jennifer Lopez on Valentine's Day Plans with Ben Affleck: 'I Think We'll Surprise Each Other'
Marry Me
star Jennifer Lopez teased that her Valentine's Day "inner circle" is "just the two of us"
Read More
Jennifer Lopez on What She'd Like to Teach Her Kids About Love: 'I Believe Love Rules All'
The
Marry Me
star opens up to PEOPLE about the lessons she's teaching her children, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, about love
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Weren't Trying to Recreate 'Jenny from the Block' Video
In July, fans thought Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to be recreating a scene from her "Jenny from the Block" music video while on a yacht
Read More
More Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez on Happiness,
Marry Me
and Her 'Beautiful Love Story' with Ben Affleck
The
Marry Me
star opens up to PEOPLE about her "second chance" with Ben Affleck, saying, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him"
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as They Step Out for Date Night in Beverly Hills
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed holding hands as they walked toward their car following their evening out on Sunday in Los Angeles
Ben Affleck Says He Hung Up Prince's Nearly Nude Shower Photo in His Room as a Kid: 'Big Fan'
Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Was 'Principal Influence' on Helping His Career After
Justice League
Ben Affleck Says 'They Made Me Fix My Teeth' and 'Be Sexy' for
Armageddon
Ben Affleck Talks to Matt Damon About Meeting Jennifer Lopez on
Gigli
, Why It Was 'Meaningful'
Ben Affleck Says He's Glad He Never Ran for Congress: Ayanna Pressley 'Would Have Cleaned My Clock'
The life of a politician, Affleck told
The Boston Globe
recently, is "so depressing"
Ben Affleck Says Making Joss Whedon's
Justice League
Was 'the Worst Experience': 'It Was Awful'
Ben Affleck Says His Public Perception Only Bothered Him Once His Kids Saw: 'That's Really Tough'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Really Enjoyed' Christmas Weekend with Their Kids: Source
Ben Affleck Says His Daughters Could Hardly Speak When They Met Taylor Swift: 'They Clam Up'
Ben Affleck Laughs About Snoop Dogg Mispronouncing His Name During Golden Globe Nominations
All Ben Affleck
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
Style
//
December 30, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Jokes Staff of N.Y.C. Pizza Restaurant Think He's Ben Affleck: 'Never Corrected Them'
Movies
//
December 21, 2021
Ben Affleck on How George Clooney Helped Him Maximize Time with His Kids While Filming
The Tender Bar
Parents
//
December 21, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Denies Reports She's Mad at Ben Affleck for Comments About Jennifer Garner: 'Simply Not True'
Movies
//
December 18, 2021
Ben Affleck Says 'My Life Is Better and I'm Happier the More I'm Around My Kids'
Parents
//
December 17, 2021
Barack Obama's 2021 Favorites Include Kirsten Dunst and Ben Affleck Dramas, Plus Songs by Lil Nas X and Lizzo
Politics
//
December 31, 1969
See Ben Affleck's Award-Nominated Performance in Emotional Scene from George Clooney's
The Tender Bar
Movies
//
December 17, 2021
Ben Affleck on 'Big' 2013 Oscars Snub for Directing
Argo
: 'You Gotta Pretend That You're Okay'
Movies
//
December 16, 2021
Ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th Time Hosting
SNL
, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
TV
//
December 18, 2021
Ben Affleck Addresses Jennifer Garner Divorce Comments: 'The Exact Opposite of Who I Am'
Movies
//
December 16, 2021
Ben Affleck Had 'Respect' for Jennifer Garner amid 'Difficult' Divorce: 'I Knew She Was a Good Mom'
Movies
//
December 15, 2021
Ben Affleck Was Hesitant with Jennifer Lopez Romance Because of 'Responsibility' to His Kids
Parents
//
December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Stayed Married to Jennifer Garner
Movies
//
December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Jokes About Sexiest Man Alive Rivalry with George Clooney: 'He Likes That Stuff'
Movies
//
December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Thriller
Deep Water
to Stream on Hulu After Theatrical Release Nixed
Movies
//
December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Says Robin Williams 'Made a Massive Impression' on Him: 'That's How You Do This'
Movies
//
December 13, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of
The Tender Bar
Movies
//
December 13, 2021
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Mispronounces Names During 2022 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Work with Me Now'
Movies
//
December 13, 2021
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas's Thriller
Deep Water
Pulled from Theatrical Release Slate
Movies
//
December 09, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are All Smiles as They Cuddle Up Courtside at Lakers Game
Movies
//
December 08, 2021
Ben Affleck Says He Feels 'Grateful for the Difficulties That I've Had'
Movies
//
December 01, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sweetly Embrace After Romantic Date at Spago in Beverly Hills
Movies
//
November 28, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Thanksgiving Together: 'She Feels It's Truly Meant to Be,' Says Source
Movies
//
November 27, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Says She's Open to Getting Married Again: 'I'm a Romantic'
Music
//
November 18, 2021
Ben Affleck, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hillary Clinton Teaming Up to Talk About Gerrymandering
Politics
//
November 16, 2021
Load More
Ben Affleck
