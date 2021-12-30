Ben Affleck

LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances
Netflix's Diana: The Musical led with the most nominations among the worst-of-the-year awards show
Jennifer Lopez Smiles with Ben Affleck as They Depart Her Tonight Show Taping in New York City
The Marry Me actress told PEOPLE she and Ben Affleck "had a little bit of fear" at first when reconnecting last year
Jennifer Lopez on She and Ben Affleck Now Knowing 'Who We Are as People and What Really Matters'
"We have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions," the Marry Me star tells PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez on Valentine's Day Plans with Ben Affleck: 'I Think We'll Surprise Each Other'
Marry Me star Jennifer Lopez teased that her Valentine's Day "inner circle" is "just the two of us"
Jennifer Lopez on What She'd Like to Teach Her Kids About Love: 'I Believe Love Rules All'
The Marry Me star opens up to PEOPLE about the lessons she's teaching her children, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, about love
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Weren't Trying to Recreate 'Jenny from the Block' Video
In July, fans thought Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to be recreating a scene from her "Jenny from the Block" music video while on a yacht
Jennifer Lopez on Happiness, Marry Me and Her 'Beautiful Love Story' with Ben Affleck
The Marry Me star opens up to PEOPLE about her "second chance" with Ben Affleck, saying, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him"
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as They Step Out for Date Night in Beverly Hills
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed holding hands as they walked toward their car following their evening out on Sunday in Los Angeles
Ben Affleck Says He Hung Up Prince's Nearly Nude Shower Photo in His Room as a Kid: 'Big Fan'
Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Was 'Principal Influence' on Helping His Career After Justice League
Ben Affleck Says 'They Made Me Fix My Teeth' and 'Be Sexy' for Armageddon
Ben Affleck Talks to Matt Damon About Meeting Jennifer Lopez on Gigli, Why It Was 'Meaningful'
Ben Affleck Says He's Glad He Never Ran for Congress: Ayanna Pressley 'Would Have Cleaned My Clock'

The life of a politician, Affleck told The Boston Globe recently, is "so depressing"

Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati Spills the Secrets to Dressing Hollywood's Leading Men
Style // December 30, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Jokes Staff of N.Y.C. Pizza Restaurant Think He's Ben Affleck: 'Never Corrected Them'
Movies // December 21, 2021
Ben Affleck on How George Clooney Helped Him Maximize Time with His Kids While Filming The Tender Bar
Parents // December 21, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Denies Reports She's Mad at Ben Affleck for Comments About Jennifer Garner: 'Simply Not True'
Movies // December 18, 2021
Ben Affleck Says 'My Life Is Better and I'm Happier the More I'm Around My Kids'
Parents // December 17, 2021
Barack Obama's 2021 Favorites Include Kirsten Dunst and Ben Affleck Dramas, Plus Songs by Lil Nas X and Lizzo
Politics // December 31, 1969
See Ben Affleck's Award-Nominated Performance in Emotional Scene from George Clooney's The Tender Bar
Movies // December 17, 2021
Ben Affleck on 'Big' 2013 Oscars Snub for Directing Argo: 'You Gotta Pretend That You're Okay'
Movies // December 16, 2021
Ahead of Paul Rudd's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
TV // December 18, 2021
Ben Affleck Addresses Jennifer Garner Divorce Comments: 'The Exact Opposite of Who I Am'
Movies // December 16, 2021
Ben Affleck Had 'Respect' for Jennifer Garner amid 'Difficult' Divorce: 'I Knew She Was a Good Mom'
Movies // December 15, 2021
Ben Affleck Was Hesitant with Jennifer Lopez Romance Because of 'Responsibility' to His Kids
Parents // December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Stayed Married to Jennifer Garner
Movies // December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Jokes About Sexiest Man Alive Rivalry with George Clooney: 'He Likes That Stuff'
Movies // December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Thriller Deep Water to Stream on Hulu After Theatrical Release Nixed
Movies // December 14, 2021
Ben Affleck Says Robin Williams 'Made a Massive Impression' on Him: 'That's How You Do This'
Movies // December 13, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports Ben Affleck at L.A. Premiere of The Tender Bar
Movies // December 13, 2021
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Mispronounces Names During 2022 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Work with Me Now'
Movies // December 13, 2021
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas's Thriller Deep Water Pulled from Theatrical Release Slate
Movies // December 09, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are All Smiles as They Cuddle Up Courtside at Lakers Game
Movies // December 08, 2021
Ben Affleck Says He Feels 'Grateful for the Difficulties That I've Had'
Movies // December 01, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sweetly Embrace After Romantic Date at Spago in Beverly Hills
Movies // November 28, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Thanksgiving Together: 'She Feels It's Truly Meant to Be,' Says Source
Movies // November 27, 2021
Jennifer Lopez Says She's Open to Getting Married Again: 'I'm a Romantic'
Music // November 18, 2021
Ben Affleck, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hillary Clinton Teaming Up to Talk About Gerrymandering
Politics // November 16, 2021
