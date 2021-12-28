Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha (née Bleta Rexha) is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to fame as a songwriter for artists like Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas. She is best known for performing and co-writing the songs "Hey Mama," Me, Myself & I" and "Meant to Be." In 2019, Rexha was nominated for two Grammy awards, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Meant to Be" (with Florida Georgia Line) and Best New Artist.
Bebe Rexha
Full Name
Bleta Rexha
Hometown
Brooklyn, New York
instagram
beberexha
twitter
BebeRexha
Notable Projects
The Voice
Born
08/30/1989
Age
32

FAQs

Who is Bebe Rexha married to?

Bebe Rexha has never been married.

Who is Bebe Rexha dating?

In September 2020, PEOPLE reported that Bebe Rexha was dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari.

What size is Bebe Rexha?

In 2019, Bebe Rexha spoke out on Instagram about how she had difficulty finding a designer for her dress for the Grammy Awards because she typically wore a size 6-8 at the time. She claimed several designers declined to dress her because of her size. After speaking out, Rexha wore a dress created by designer Shaima Monsoori.

How do you pronounce Bebe Rexha?

In 2016, Bebe Rexha posted on Twitter that her name is pronounced "Bee Bee." Her real name, Bleta, is similar to the Albanian word for "bumblebee" (bletë) and it became a childhood nickname.

What ethnicity is Bebe Rexha?

Bebe Rexha's parents are ethnically Albanian.

How much does Bebe Rexha weigh?

In June 2021, Bebe Rexha posted a body positive video on TikTok revealing that she weighed 165 pounds.

How many albums does Bebe Rexha have?

Bebe Rexha has released two albums, 2018's 'Expectations' and 2021's 'Better Mistakes' and three EPs, 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up,' 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1,' and 'All Your Fault: Pt. 2.'

Most Recent

Bebe Rexha Tearfully Talks Body Confidence Struggles on TikTok: 'I Just Feel Disgusting'
Bebe Rexha shared an emotional TikTok with fans, telling them she has been posting less online because she does not "feel good in [her] skin"
Celebrity Guests Who Attended Paris Hilton's Los Angeles Wedding Ceremony to Carter Reum
Forever Hilton Reum! See the A-list guests that gathered before the DJ and venture capitalist exchanged vows at a private estate on Nov. 11
All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala
The annual AIDS research fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and honored fashion designer Jeremy Scott 
Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves in Lingerie for Body-Positive TikTok: 'Let's Normalize 165 Lbs.'
Bebe Rexha shared the empowering message about body positivity and embracing her size on Tuesday
Bebe Rexha Collaborates on Lingerie Capsule Collection to 'Inspire Women to Feel Beautiful at Any Size'
PEOPLE caught up with the superstar singer to learn all about her new Adore Me capsule collection
Barack and Michelle Obama Will Help Teach Civics Lessons to Kids in New Animated Netflix Series We the People
Artists contributing to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Netflix series include H.E.R., Janelle Monáe , Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Amanda Gorman and more
Advertisement

More Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha on Living with Bipolar Disorder: 'It's a Part of Me I'm Constantly Dealing With'
Bebe Rexha sings about managing her mental health on "Break My Heart Myself," the opening song on her sophomore album Better Mistakes
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Sexual Fluidity, Says She Has 'Fallen in Love with a Girl Before'
"It's just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don't like boxes," Bebe Rexha said
Bebe Rexha Talks Inspiration Behind Upcoming Album Better Mistakes: 'It's Okay to Be F—ed Up'
Bebe Rexha Talks Turkey and Performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Without a Crowd
American Music Awards 2020: See All the Stars Hitting the Red Carpet!
The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and More to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards
Hamilton, Mean Girls & More Broadway Shows to Perform for 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ally Brooke will also hit the stage during the famed holiday event

All Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Tearfully Talks Body Confidence Struggles on TikTok: 'I Just Feel Disgusting'
Health // December 28, 2021
Celebrity Guests Who Attended Paris Hilton's Los Angeles Wedding Ceremony to Carter Reum
TV // November 12, 2021
All the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2021 amfAR Gala
Style // November 05, 2021
Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves in Lingerie for Body-Positive TikTok: 'Let's Normalize 165 Lbs.'
Health // June 30, 2021
Bebe Rexha Collaborates on Lingerie Capsule Collection to 'Inspire Women to Feel Beautiful at Any Size'
Style // June 08, 2021
Barack and Michelle Obama Will Help Teach Civics Lessons to Kids in New Animated Netflix Series We the People
Music // June 02, 2021
Bebe Rexha on Living with Bipolar Disorder: 'It's a Part of Me I'm Constantly Dealing With'
Music // May 07, 2021
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Sexual Fluidity, Says She Has 'Fallen in Love with a Girl Before'
Music // May 06, 2021
Bebe Rexha Talks Inspiration Behind Upcoming Album Better Mistakes: 'It's Okay to Be F—ed Up'
Music // April 15, 2021
Bebe Rexha Talks Turkey and Performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Without a Crowd
Food // November 23, 2020
American Music Awards 2020: See All the Stars Hitting the Red Carpet!
Music // November 22, 2020
The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and More to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards
Music // November 18, 2020
Hamilton, Mean Girls & More Broadway Shows to Perform for 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Home // November 12, 2020
Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Unfiltered Swimsuit Body: 'Yes I Got Thighs, Okay?'
Style // November 06, 2020
Bebe Rexha Talks Overcoming Insecurities — and Teases New, Britney Spears-Inspired Music
Music // October 28, 2020
See Celebs' Voting Selfies for the 2020 Election
Politics // November 04, 2020
Bebe Rexha Says 'My Family Loves' New Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: 'I Think This Is a Good One'
Music // October 09, 2020
Bebe Rexha Kisses New Boyfriend Filmmaker Keyan Safyari as She Gifts Her 'Baby' a New Car
Music // September 18, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020: Every Celebrity on the Socially Distanced Red Carpet
Music // August 30, 2020
People Now: How Stars Like Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx and Oprah Are Showing Support for George Floyd Protests - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 01, 2020
Bebe Rexha Puts Her Own Spin on 'Pomp & Circumstance' for 2020 Grads
Music // June 01, 2020
All About Bebe Rexha's Nail Collection with SinfulColors: 'They're a True Reflection of My Style'
Style // May 26, 2020
Bebe Rexha Goes Makeup-Free to Share Her Secret for Covering Up Dark Circles in New Beauty Tutorial
Style // April 10, 2020
Witness the Moment Kesha Learns How to Use Instagram Filters Thanks to Help from Bebe Rexha
Music // March 19, 2020
Bebe Rexha Says a 45-Year-Old Acquaintance Has Died from Coronavirus: 'This Is Not a Joke'
Music // March 17, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com