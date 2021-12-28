Who is Bebe Rexha married to?

Bebe Rexha has never been married.

Who is Bebe Rexha dating?

In September 2020, PEOPLE reported that Bebe Rexha was dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari.

What size is Bebe Rexha?

In 2019, Bebe Rexha spoke out on Instagram about how she had difficulty finding a designer for her dress for the Grammy Awards because she typically wore a size 6-8 at the time. She claimed several designers declined to dress her because of her size. After speaking out, Rexha wore a dress created by designer Shaima Monsoori.

How do you pronounce Bebe Rexha?

In 2016, Bebe Rexha posted on Twitter that her name is pronounced "Bee Bee." Her real name, Bleta, is similar to the Albanian word for "bumblebee" (bletë) and it became a childhood nickname.

What ethnicity is Bebe Rexha?

Bebe Rexha's parents are ethnically Albanian.

How much does Bebe Rexha weigh?

In June 2021, Bebe Rexha posted a body positive video on TikTok revealing that she weighed 165 pounds.

How many albums does Bebe Rexha have?