Beanie Feldstein
- Full Name
- Elizabeth Greer Feldstein
- Hometown
- Los Angeles, CA
- beaniefeldstein
- Born
- 06/24/1993
- Age
- 28
FAQs
- How are Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein related?
Beanie Feldstein is Jonah Hill's younger sister. They also share a late brother, Maroon 5 former manager, Jordan Feldstein.
- Who does Beanie Feldstein play in 'What we do in the Shadows'?
Beanie Feldstein portrays Jenna in 'What we do in the Shadows'? Her character first appears in the show's pilot episode.
- Who is Beanie Feldstein dating?
Beanie Feldstein is dating Bonnie Chance Roberts. The couple started dating in 2018.