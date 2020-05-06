Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein is an American actress. Her breakout role came in the 2017 film Lady Bird. Beanie has also appeared in several other notable comedies like How to Build a Girl, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rules, and Booksmart — for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. In 2021, Beanie was cast as Monica Lewinksy in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story.
Full Name
Elizabeth Greer Feldstein
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
beaniefeldstein
Born
06/24/1993
Age
28

How are Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein related?

Beanie Feldstein is Jonah Hill's younger sister. They also share a late brother, Maroon 5 former manager, Jordan Feldstein.

Who does Beanie Feldstein play in 'What we do in the Shadows'?

Beanie Feldstein portrays Jenna in 'What we do in the Shadows'? Her character first appears in the show's pilot episode.

Who is Beanie Feldstein dating?

Beanie Feldstein is dating Bonnie Chance Roberts. The couple started dating in 2018.

