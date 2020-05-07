Barbara Walters
- Full Name
- Barbara Jill Walters
- Hometown
- Boston, MA
- Notable Projects
- The View
- Born
- 09/25/1929
- Age
- 92
FAQs
- Did Barbara Walters retire?
Yes, Barbara Walters announced her retirement from daily TV hosting and interviewing duties in 2014. She went on to host several special episodes and exclusive interviews throughout 2015.
- Who is Barbara Walters married to?
Barbara Walters is not currently married.
- Does Barbara Walters have kids?
Yes, Barbara Walters has one child. She adopted daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber with her second husband, Lee Gruber, in 1968.