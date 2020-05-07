Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters is an American broadcast journalist, author and TV personality. She rose to fame as the first woman to become a co-host on The Today Show in 1974. She went on to host ABC's 20/20 from 1979 to 2004 and served as creator and co-host of The View from 1997 to 2014. She is also known for her ABC special, Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People, which aired annually from 1993 to 2015. Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989 and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Barbara Walters
Full Name
Barbara Jill Walters
Hometown
Boston, MA
Notable Projects
The View
Born
09/25/1929
Age
92

FAQs

Did Barbara Walters retire?

Yes, Barbara Walters announced her retirement from daily TV hosting and interviewing duties in 2014. She went on to host several special episodes and exclusive interviews throughout 2015.

Who is Barbara Walters married to?

Barbara Walters is not currently married.

Does Barbara Walters have kids?

Yes, Barbara Walters has one child. She adopted daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber with her second husband, Lee Gruber, in 1968.

