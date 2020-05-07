Avril Lavigne
- Full Name
- Avril Ramona Lavigne
- Hometown
- Ontario, Canada
- avrillavigne
- avrillavigne
- Born
- 09/27/1984
- Age
- 37
FAQs
- Is Avril Lavigne married?
Avril Lavigne is not currently married. She was previously married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.
- How old was Avril Lavigne when she wrote "S8er Boi?"
Avril Lavigne wrote her popular single "S8er Boi" when she was 17. It was the second single off her debut album, Let Me Go.
- What genre is Avril Lavigne's music?
Avril Lavigne is considered a staple of the pop-punk genre. She has previously earned Grammy nominations for both Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.