Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Share
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Rachel Bilson Addresses Romance with Bill Hader After Calling Their Split 'Harder Than Childbirth'
The
Hart of Dixie
star confirmed to Aubrey Plaza that she was in a relationship with Hader "two years ago"
Read More
See Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and More as Spies in Trailer for Guy Ritchie's New Film
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone
Read More
Aubrey Plaza Wants a
Happiest Season
Sequel in Which Her Character Ends Up with Clea DuVall
"I want Riley to find love too," Aubrey Plaza tells PEOPLE of her
Happiest Season
character, when asked if she'd do a sequel
Read More
Aubrey Plaza Marries Longtime Love Jeff Baena: 'My Darling Husband'
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena have been together since 2011 and often work together
Read More
Aubrey Plaza Made Her Directorial Debut While Isolating with Beau Jeff Baena: 'It Was Very Us'
Black Bear
actress Aubrey Plaza talks to PEOPLE about making her directorial debut in the Showtime public domain anthology series
Cinema Toast
, created by her partner Jeff Baena
Read More
Aubrey Plaza Says COVID 'Was on Our Set' While Filming
Happiest Season
: Kristen Stewart 'Got Sick'
"I think a bunch of people on our set got sick," Aubrey Plaza told Stephen Colbert during an interview on
The Late Show
Read More
More Aubrey Plaza
Parks and Recreation
Cast to Reunite for Virtual Town Hall in Support of Wisconsin Democrats
Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta and Jim O'Heir will come together to fundraise the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza and More Appear in First Look for
Happiest Season
Kristen Stewart is starring in a romantic comedy of epic proportions
Parks and Recreation
Cast Is Reuniting for Benefit Special to Aid Coronavirus Relief
Aubrey Plaza Reunites with
Parks and Recreation
Costars to Celebrates Galentine's Day
Aubrey Plaza Awkwardly Attempts Jennifer Lopez's
Hustlers
Pole Dance: 'I Don't Want to Do This'
Aubrey Plaza Says She Slid Into Joe Jonas' DMs to Score Free Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets
Aubrey Plaza Says Her Relationship to Boyfriend Is 'All About Balance': 'It Never Gets Stale'
Plaza has been dating film director Jeff Baena since 2011
Chucky Chic: Aubrey Plaza Wears a Knife Barrette to the
Child's Play
Premiere
Aubrey Plaza Thinks Katherine Schwarzenegger Hit the 'Jackpot' in Marrying Chris Pratt
Rashida Jones Pays Tribute to
Parks and Recreation
on Series' 10th Anniversary: 'So Grateful'
Literally Amazing! The Entire
Parks and Rec
Cast Reunites for Special Panel Celebrating the Show
Parks and Recreation'
s Jim O'Heir Reveals Chris Pratt Shares Some of Hollywood's Biggest Spoilers
All Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza Trolled Joe Biden on Twitter After Being Named Delaware's Most Famous Person
Movies
//
May 03, 2018
Aubrey Plaza Has a Boyfriend – and It's Not Justin Theroux
Movies
//
March 30, 2018
Justin Theroux Spotted with Aubrey Plaza in N.Y.C. After Split from Jennifer Aniston — See the Photo
Movies
//
March 30, 2018
Amy Poehler Reunites with Her
Parks and Rec
Costars for Galentine's Day
TV
//
February 14, 2018
Burt Macklin Is Back! Chris Pratt Posts
Parks and Recreation
Throwback Selfie on Instagram
Movies
//
November 27, 2017
Aubrey Plaza Talks Falling Down Instagram Rabbit Holes and That
Parks and Re
c Reunion: 'They're Like My Family'
Celebrity
//
August 09, 2017
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Same Dress to the Same Event
Style
//
July 28, 2017
Janet Snakehole & Burt Macklin, Together Again: Chris Pratt, Amy Poehler & Retta Reunite for Aubrey Plaza's Movie Premiere
TV
//
July 28, 2017
Aubrey Plaza on Her Love-Hate Relationship With Social Media: 'Sometimes It Makes Me Hate Myself'
Celebrity
//
July 26, 2017
The Chicest, Coziest and Coolest Style at Sundance
Style
//
January 27, 2017
Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Reese Witherspoon and Peter Dinklage Switch Up Their Hair for 2017
Style
//
January 20, 2017
Aubrey Plaza Reveals She and Michael Cera Almost Tied the Knot in Las Vegas
Celebrity
//
November 04, 2016
Aubrey Plaza on Her Sexuality: 'I Fall in Love With Girls and Guys, I Can't Help It'
Celebrity
//
July 08, 2016
Aubrey Plaza Talks Filming Sex Scene with Robert De Niro for
Dirty Grandpa
: 'A Lot of Interesting Stuff Went Down'
Movies
//
January 20, 2016
Anna Faris Grills Chris Pratt's Onscreen Love Interests Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Lawrence in Podcast Interview
Movies
//
January 12, 2016
Zac Efron and Adam DeVine Swim with Tiger Sharks in Hawaii (VIDEO)
Movies
//
June 18, 2015
Zac Efron Spotted Shirtless and Dripping Wet in Hawaii – the World Rejoices (PHOTO)
Celebrity
//
June 16, 2015
Zac Efron Smolders on Hawaiian Hike with Anna Kendrick (PHOTO)
Celebrity
//
May 27, 2015
Aubrey Plaza Gave Aziz Ansari a Vial of Blood and Hair as a
Parks & Rec
Parting Gift (VIDEO)
TV
//
March 03, 2015
Aubrey Plaza and David Letterman Plan to Hang Out After Their Shows End (VIDEO)
TV
//
January 14, 2015
Twitter Reacts to
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever
TV
//
November 30, 2014
Aubrey Plaza to Voice Grumpy Cat in Lifetime's
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever
Pets
//
September 19, 2014
Golden Globes Red Carpet: The Social Media Style Moments You Can't Miss
Style
//
January 13, 2014
One Last Thing: Aubrey Plaza
Archive
//
August 19, 2013
Aubrey Plaza a Prankster – Who Was Her Latest Celebrity Victim?
Celebrity
//
August 08, 2013
Load More
Aubrey Plaza
