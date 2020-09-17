Ask a Doctor

Many Healthcare Providers 'Have Not Been Taught to Talk About Sex at All,' OB/GYN Says. Here's Why That's a Problem
Healthcare Providers 'Have Not Been Taught to Talk About Sex at All,' Says OB/GYN: Why That's a Problem
A recent study has highlighted significant gaps in women’s healthcare — particularly when it comes to sexual health; PEOPLE Health Squad member Dr. Mary Jane Minkin weighs in
Sociologist Says College Hookup Culture Is 'Incompatible' with Preventing Coronavirus
“Campuses have really struggled even before the pandemic to give their students the tools to engage in sexual activity that is safe for them,” American Hookup author Lisa Wade tells PEOPLE
Majority of Older Americans Say That Physical Attraction Is No Longer Most Important in Dating
A study of Americans over the age of 50 said kindness is among the most important attributes they're looking for in a partner
Sexual Health Expert on COVID-19's Impact on Marriage, Dating, Sexual Health & Intimacy
Dr. Jennifer Berman says you will have conflicts with your partner, but "don't make any decisions right now"
Why Self-Isolation Is Actually the Perfect Time to Start Online Dating, According to an Expert
A dating coach weighs in on why you should take a break from scrolling the news and start swiping through potential matches during your enforced time at home due to coronavirus
How to Manage Anxiety and Loneliness During the Coronavirus Pandemic
“Focus on three key pillars of health: Sleep is power, food is fuel, movement is medicine," says psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland