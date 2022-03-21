Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and former model. His breakout role came in 1998 on the sitcom comedy series That '70s Show as Michael Kelso. Kutcher's other popular stints in TV came in 2003's Punk'd, on Two and a Half Men in 2011, and The Ranch in 2016.

Followed by 2000's Dude Where's My Car, Kutcher continued to pursue movie roles — most notably starring in The Butterfly Effect, What Happens in Vegas, No Strings Attached, and Jobs. In 2012, Kutcher co-founded Thorn, a nonprofit organization that works to put an end to human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children.
Ashton Kutcher
Full Name
Christopher Ashton Kutcher
Hometown
Cedar Rapids, IA
twitter
aplusk
instagram
aplusk
Notable Projects
That '70s Show , Two and a Half Men
Born
02/07/1978
Age
44

FAQs

How long have Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis been together?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis began dating in 2012. The 'That '70s Show' co-stars reconnected at the 69th Golden Globe Awards. They tied the knot in 2015.

How many kids does Ashton Kutcher have?

Ashton Kutcher has two kids. He shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and son Dimitri Portwood with wife Mila Kunis.

How old was Ashton Kutcher in 'That '70s Show'?

Ashton Kutcher was 20-years-old in season one of 'That '70s Show.' He was 28 when the last episode aired.

Most Recent

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Their 'Determination' in Ukraine Support
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is "grateful" for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who have raised more than $35 million
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Surpass $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Ukrainian Refugees: 'Overwhelmed'
"Our work is not done," Ashton Kutcher said in an Instagram video on Thursday
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and More Celebs Who Are Using Their Platforms to Support Ukraine
As Ukraine continues their fight for freedom amid the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, numerous notable figures are standing in solidarity with the country and its people. Here's a roundup of celebrities who are using their platform to support the cause 
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Fundraiser to Help Ukrainians Has Reached Over Half of $30 Million Goal
Mila Kunis said in a Sunday update that it had been "an incredible past 48 hours" of raising $15 million to help those affected in her native Ukraine
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million
"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating," the actress said. "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity"
Ashton Kutcher Tweets Support for Wife Mila Kunis' Native Ukraine amid Russian Invasion
Mila Kunis was born and raised in Ukraine until the age of 7 when she and her family immigrated to the United States
Advertisement

More Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis Tells Ashton Kutcher She Uses 'Lunar Calendar' When He Catches Her Breaking Dry January
Ashton Kutcher caught his wife Mila Kunis red-handed as she made a drink on the last day of January
Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Star in Hilarious Commercial Together: 'A Lot in Common'
Mila Kunis has been married to Ashton Kutcher since 2015 and the couple share two children, while Demi Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013
Cher Reveals Her Fitness Routine from Yoga to Abs and Zumba: 'Whoa'
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is So Tall She Keeps Ladders in Their Home: 'I Can't Reach'
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Was 'in the Hospital Twice with Pancreatitis' While Prepping for Jobs
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest 'Parenting Fail' That Caught Husband Ashton Kutcher Off Guard
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Talk Hopes of a COVID-19 Vaccine for Their Kids, 6½ and 4½

"Who wants to be the parents that give their kid COVID and then gets their kid's school shut down?" Ashton Kutcher told PEOPLE of his and Mila Kunis' hopes for vaccines

All Ashton Kutcher

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Their 'Determination' in Ukraine Support
Movies // March 21, 2022
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Surpass $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Ukrainian Refugees: 'Overwhelmed'
Movies // March 18, 2022
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and More Celebs Who Are Using Their Platforms to Support Ukraine
Politics // March 08, 2022
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Fundraiser to Help Ukrainians Has Reached Over Half of $30 Million Goal
Movies // March 08, 2022
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million
Movies // March 03, 2022
Ashton Kutcher Tweets Support for Wife Mila Kunis' Native Ukraine amid Russian Invasion
Movies // February 26, 2022
Mila Kunis Tells Ashton Kutcher She Uses 'Lunar Calendar' When He Catches Her Breaking Dry January
Food // February 01, 2022
Mila Kunis and Demi Moore Star in Hilarious Commercial Together: 'A Lot in Common'
Movies // January 25, 2022
Cher Reveals Her Fitness Routine from Yoga to Abs and Zumba: 'Whoa'
Health // January 18, 2022
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is So Tall She Keeps Ladders in Their Home: 'I Can't Reach'
Movies // October 29, 2021
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Was 'in the Hospital Twice with Pancreatitis' While Prepping for Jobs
Movies // October 28, 2021
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest 'Parenting Fail' That Caught Husband Ashton Kutcher Off Guard
Parents // October 19, 2021
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Talk Hopes of a COVID-19 Vaccine for Their Kids, 6½ and 4½
Parents // September 29, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Endures 'Take a Shower' Chants During Live ESPN Appearance in Iowa
Movies // September 11, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Gets Hazed by Mila Kunis Over His Awful French Accent in Silly Wine Promo
Movies // August 19, 2021
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Jokingly Show Bath Time with Kids After Igniting Celeb Bathing Debate
Parents // August 12, 2021
To Bathe or Not to Bathe: Where Jake Gyllenhaal, Cardi B and More Celebs Land on the Great Debate
Health // August 18, 2021
Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly
Style // August 11, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Makes His Return to Romcoms in Reese Witherspoon's Netflix Film Your Place or Mine
Movies // August 04, 2021
Kristen Bell Weighs in on How Often to Bathe Kids: 'I'm a Big Fan of Waiting for the Stink'
Parents // August 03, 2021
Mila Kunis Jokes About the Parenting 'Irony' of Not Letting Husband Ashton Kutcher Go to Space
Parents // July 30, 2021
Mila Kunis Admits It Was 'Selfish' to Deny Ashton Kutcher His Space Trip: 'Now It's Too Late'
Movies // July 28, 2021
Mila Kunis Joins Husband Ashton Kutcher in the Tech World: 'He's One of the Smartest People, Period'
Movies // July 27, 2021
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When 'You Can See the Dirt on Them'
Parents // July 27, 2021
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Wife Mila Kunis Talked Him Out of Joining Next Virgin Galactic Space Flight
Movies // July 15, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com