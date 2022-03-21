Ashton Kutcher
- Full Name
- Christopher Ashton Kutcher
- Hometown
- Cedar Rapids, IA
- aplusk
- Notable Projects
- That '70s Show , Two and a Half Men
- Born
- 02/07/1978
- Age
- 44
FAQs
- How long have Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis been together?
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis began dating in 2012. The 'That '70s Show' co-stars reconnected at the 69th Golden Globe Awards. They tied the knot in 2015.
- How many kids does Ashton Kutcher have?
Ashton Kutcher has two kids. He shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and son Dimitri Portwood with wife Mila Kunis.
- How old was Ashton Kutcher in 'That '70s Show'?
Ashton Kutcher was 20-years-old in season one of 'That '70s Show.' He was 28 when the last episode aired.