Ashley Judd 'Would've Bled to Death' After Her Accident If She Had Been Transported to Europe
The actress, who broke her leg in four places in Feb. 2021 during a hike through a jungle in the Republic of the Congo, was saved with an emergency evacuation to South Africa
Ashley Judd Takes a 25 Mile Hike to Commemorate 11 Months Since 'Nearly Hemorrhaging to Death'
The actress broke her leg in four places last February during a hike through a jungle in the Republic of the Congo, and said she now feels ready to return
Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal
"TIME'S UP is ready for new leadership," the organization wrote in a statement, as it was revealed that Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett are among those stepping down from the board
Ashley Judd Is Walking with a Brace After Shattering Her Leg in February
The actress, who was severely injured while hiking in the Congo, shared photos from a trip to Fenway Park, where she was able to walk without crutches
Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Almost 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg: 'We Have Come a Long Way'
"Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!" Ashley Judd wrote as she reflected on the progress she's made after her February hiking accident
Ashley Judd Shares Photos and Video of Her Injured Leg After 'Incredibly Harrowing' Accident
“The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing,” the actress said, but added that the nerve damage to her leg will take “at least a year” to repair