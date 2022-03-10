Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is an American actress and activist. She is best known for her roles in the films Kiss the Girls, Double Jeopardy, De-Lovely — which earned her a 2005 Golden Globe nomination — and Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Her mother is country singer Naomi Judd and her half-sister is country singer Wynonna Judd. In 2016, Judd was named a goodwill ambassador for the UNFPA, which is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

Ashley Judd Says She's 'Getting Back Up' After Shattering Her Leg: 'The Knee Is Coming Along'
Ashley Judd shattered her leg in February while researching Bonobos in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Naomi Judd Says Daughter Ashley Judd 'Can't Get Out of Bed' Yet After Her 'Catastrophic Accident'
Naomi Judd, who used to be a nurse, said last week that she was going to personally take daughter Ashley Judd's stitches out when the time came
Naomi Judd Gives Update on Daughter Ashley Judd's Recovery: I'm Going to 'Take Her Stitches Out'
Ashley Judd Says She's 'Drowning in Trauma' as She Works to Physically Recover from Accident
Ashley Judd Texted Sister Wynonna amid Shattered Leg Recovery Asking Her to 'Wash My Hair,' Says Singer
Ashley Judd 'Had No Pulse' in Her Shattered Leg After 55-Hour Rescue in the Congo
Ashley Judd Shares Photos from Her 'Grueling 55-Hour' Rescue After Shattering Her Leg in the Congo

"Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg," the actress wrote on her Instagram

Ashley Judd 'Would've Bled to Death' After Her Accident If She Had Been Transported to Europe
Health // March 10, 2022
Ashley Judd Takes a 25 Mile Hike to Commemorate 11 Months Since 'Nearly Hemorrhaging to Death'
Health // January 05, 2022
Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal
TV // September 05, 2021
Ashley Judd Is Walking with a Brace After Shattering Her Leg in February
Health // August 31, 2021
Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Almost 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg: 'We Have Come a Long Way'
Health // August 01, 2021
Ashley Judd Shares Photos and Video of Her Injured Leg After 'Incredibly Harrowing' Accident
Health // April 26, 2021
Ashley Judd Says She's 'Getting Back Up' After Shattering Her Leg: 'The Knee Is Coming Along'
Health // April 25, 2021
Naomi Judd Says Daughter Ashley Judd 'Can't Get Out of Bed' Yet After Her 'Catastrophic Accident'
Health // March 19, 2021
Naomi Judd Gives Update on Daughter Ashley Judd's Recovery: I'm Going to 'Take Her Stitches Out'
Health // March 12, 2021
Ashley Judd Says She's 'Drowning in Trauma' as She Works to Physically Recover from Accident
Health // March 07, 2021
Ashley Judd Texted Sister Wynonna amid Shattered Leg Recovery Asking Her to 'Wash My Hair,' Says Singer
Health // March 02, 2021
Ashley Judd 'Had No Pulse' in Her Shattered Leg After 55-Hour Rescue in the Congo
Health // February 23, 2021
Ashley Judd Shares Photos from Her 'Grueling 55-Hour' Rescue After Shattering Her Leg in the Congo
Health // February 16, 2021
Ashley Judd Is in ICU After Shattering Her Leg in an 'Incredibly Harrowing' Ordeal
Health // February 12, 2021
Stars Who Have Played the Iconic Marilyn Monroe Through the Years
Movies // January 26, 2021
Ashley Judd Wins Appeal to Pursue Sexual Harassment Case Against Harvey Weinstein
Movies // a few seconds ago
Harvey Weinstein Accusers and Their Supporters React to Guilty Verdict: 'Beginning of Justice'
Movies // February 24, 2020
Ashley Judd on Bringing Down Weinstein: Equality Is the 'Hill on Which I'm Willing to Die'
Movies // September 17, 2019
New Book Reveals How a 'Nervous' Gwyneth Paltrow Decided to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Movies // September 10, 2019
Ashley Judd Discusses Decision to Have an Abortion: I'd Have 'Had to Co-Parent with My Rapist'
Movies // April 11, 2019
Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Say He Had a 'Bargain' with Ashley Judd That Allowed Him to Touch Her
Movies // July 19, 2018
Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Her Decision to Sue Harvey Weinstein: 'I Lost Prestige & Power in My Career'
Movies // May 01, 2018
People Now: Serena Williams Gives Meghan Markle the Best Wedding Advice — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 01, 2018
Reese Witherspoon Tweets Heartfelt Support to Ashley Judd for Suing Harvey Weinstein
Movies // May 01, 2018
Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein for 'Blacklisting' Her After She Refused His Sexual Advances
Movies // April 30, 2018
