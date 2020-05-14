Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Inside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson's Friendship: 'We Love Our Girls' Nights!'
The actresses and BFFs open up to PEOPLE about their bond and their new Margalicious Margarita, which they created in partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits
Read More
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are 'Definitely Back On' and 'In a Good Place,' Says Source
The source says that G-Eazy has been leaning on Ashley Benson since he lost his mom in November
Read More
Celebrity Guests Who Attended Paris Hilton's Los Angeles Wedding Ceremony to Carter Reum
Forever Hilton Reum! See the A-list guests that gathered before the DJ and venture capitalist exchanged vows at a private estate on Nov. 11
Read More
16 Stars Who Were on
Days of Our Lives
Like a sands through the hourglass ... Days of Our Lives is only getting better with time! The long-running soap opera premiered on Nov. 8, 1965
Read More
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Together 2 Months After Breakup
A source told PEOPLE in February that the duo had split after less than a year of dating
Read More
Ashley Benson Looks Unrecognizable as She Uses 'Blowfish' Filter to Call Out Plastic Surgery
The actress took to social media to call out filters and fillers, saying that "everybody looks the same"
Read More
More Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private: 'It's More Sacred That Way'
"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said during an interview with
Cosmopolitan
UK
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'It Didn't End Well'
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy first sparked dating rumors last spring
G-Eazy Shares Sweet Tribute on Girlfriend Ashley Benson's Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon & Back'
G-Eazy Says He and Girlfriend Ashley Benson Will 'Cook a Turkey Together' for Thanksgiving
Sarah Hyland, Hilary Duff and Ashley Benson Talk About Their First Periods: 'So Emotional'
Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy the Mavericks Again Even 'If It Made No Business Sense'
G-Eazy Drops Project Featuring Song with Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson: 'Best Sex I Ever Had'
Ashley Benson is featured on the track "All the Things You're Searching For"
Ashley Benson Brings G-Eazy to Her Sister's Wedding Following Split from Cara Delevingne
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands While Out Shopping in L.A.
Pretty Little Liars
Stars Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary of Show's Premiere: 'Eternally Grateful'
Ashley Benson Debuts Long Blonde Extensions Following Split from Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Asks Fans to Stop 'Hating' on Ex Ashley Benson After She's Seen Kissing G-Eazy
All Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson Kisses G-Eazy During Los Angeles Outing Following Cara Delevingne Split
TV
//
May 14, 2020
Ashley Benson Is Having a 'Fling' with G-Eazy After Cara Delevingne Split, Source Says
TV
//
May 14, 2020
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly Two Years of Dating
Style
//
May 06, 2020
13 Going on 30
is 16 Years Old Today! See What the Cast Is Up to Now
Movies
//
April 23, 2020
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reenact Hilarious
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Scene
TV
//
March 18, 2020
Ashley Benson Gives Her Go-To Tattoo Artist JonBoy Some Fresh Ink of His Own - See Her in Action!
Style
//
February 20, 2020
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Share Passionate Valentine's Day Kiss in Instagram Selfie
Style
//
February 14, 2020
Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson with Epic Birthday Trip to Morocco: 'The Best Yet'
Style
//
December 21, 2019
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Very Rare Instagram Cameo to Wish Ashley Benson Happy Birthday
Style
//
December 18, 2019
Ashley Benson Poses Nude on Instagram and Cara Delevingne Is One Very Proud Girlfriend
Style
//
December 05, 2019
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Tons of Other Celebs' Favorite Leggings Are on Sale for Black Friday
Style
//
November 29, 2019
Kate Middleton, Ashley Graham, and More Celebs Love This Shoe Brand — and We Got Exclusive Access to Shop Its Major Sale
Style
//
November 18, 2019
Cara Delevingne Launches Festive Holiday Collection with Nasty Gal
Style
//
October 23, 2019
Ashley Benson Is the Newest Member of
Bachelor
Nation: 'I'm Obsessed with the Show'
TV
//
September 18, 2019
Kate Hudson Rubs This $32 'Magic' Balm All Over Herself and Her Family
Style
//
September 13, 2019
Cara Delevingne Says She 'Always Pushed' People Away Before Dating Ashley Benson
Style
//
September 13, 2019
Cara Delevingne Says She's 'Better' When She's In Love
Style
//
September 02, 2019
Ashley Benson's New Tattoo Appears to Be a Sweet Tribute to Girlfriend Cara Delevingne
Style
//
August 12, 2019
Ashley Benson Reveals 'CD' Tattoo After Girlfriend Cara Delevingne Confirms Their Relationship
Style
//
July 22, 2019
Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Engaged? See the Rings That Are Causing a Twitter Frenzy
Style
//
July 09, 2019
Cara Delevingne Confirms Relationship with Ashley Benson as the Pair Mark Their 1-Year Anniversary
Style
//
June 18, 2019
Cara Delevingne Celebrates Pride Month with Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson in Kissing Video
Style
//
June 15, 2019
Will Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Make Their Couple Debut at the Met Gala?
Style
//
May 06, 2019
Cara Delevingne Says She Would 'Rather Have Sex' Than Go Out Clubbing
Style
//
March 28, 2019
Lea Michele, Kendall Jenner and More Celebs Who Know How to Plan an Epic Girls' Trip
Travel
//
February 08, 2019
Ashley Benson
